The Future of AI Search + Twitter’s X Rebrand & Free Tool Niche Sites Crushing It

Welcome backmost to different section of nan Niche Pursuits News podcast! This week Spencer sits down pinch Josh Blackburn, a maturation marketer astatine Link Whisper pinch an extended inheritance successful SEO to talk astir nan latest news for connection marketers, website owners, SEOs, and contented creators.

They footwear disconnected nan show by talking astir really Google precocious released its net for Q2 and nan CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that the Search Generative Experience is going to gradually get better, faster, and much meticulous and that personification feedback has been highly affirmative truthful far.

Spencer and Josh put those comments into discourse and were skeptical of his statements, but 1 point is abundantly clear: SGE is present to stay. Spencer does a fewer searches utilizing SGE and he and Josh talk astir nan results.

Watch nan Full Episode

The adjacent taxable is Twitter and Elon Musk’s rebranding of nan institution arsenic X. Musk has a broader imagination for Twitter arsenic a monolithic marque where, successful nan future, users would beryllium capable to nonstop payments, connection others, shop, etc. Spencer and Josh talk astir nan early trillionaire’s plans and whether aliases not they deliberation he’ll beryllium capable to propulsion it off.

In nan Shiny Object Shenanigans information of nan podcast, Spencer starts by talking astir his caller software, Rank Logic. He shares that it has done amended than he expected since its motorboat and talks astir really it works. He besides mentions 2 caller features that were precocious added which let users to spot really contented is performing based connected their class aliases tags.

Josh past talks astir a niche tract he’s been moving on. It had been increasing until it sewage deed pinch an algorithm update and mislaid astir of its traffic. Josh is presently experimenting pinch that tract by uploading AI content, sometimes up to 200 articles per day. He reveals that his postulation has accrued not from nan caller contented but, rather, from nan aged content. He and Spencer talk astir why this whitethorn be, really he does it, and what his plans are for nan site.

Then it’s clip to talk Weird Niche Sites. Spencer’s tract is not that weird, but it is very successful: PDF2go. The tract ranks really good for PDF-converting keywords and has tons of show ads. It's astir apt getting 10 cardinal visitors per period and whitethorn beryllium making 6 aliases 7 figures, besides per month. Spencer talks astir really nan website astir apt started retired pinch a one, elemental free instrumentality and, complete nan years, grew into a very lucrative business.

Josh shares his tract for nan week: PercentageCalculator. This is conscionable a simple, free, 3-page website that gets betwixt 220k visits per month, according to Ahrefs, and 2.4 million, according to SimilarWeb. Along nan aforesaid lines arsenic Spencer’s example, they talk astir nan anticipation of replicating these sites’ success.

And that brings america to nan extremity of different awesome section of Niche Pursuits News. Thanks for listening, and don't hide to subordinate america adjacent week!

transcription

Spencer: Hey everyone, invited backmost to nan niche pursuits podcast. We are signaling an section of this week successful niche pursuits news. And of people I'm Spencer Hawes your big of nan show present and laminitis of niche pursuits. com. I've sewage Josh pinch maine today. You whitethorn person seen him a mates of times connected nan podcast before.

Josh, invited back.

Josh: Hey Spencer, bully to beryllium here. And really it's nan first clip you and I person been connected nan podcast earlier I filled successful for you now I'm filling successful for Jared.

Spencer: Exactly. Yeah, we sewage summertime breaks. Jared's connected a short summertime picnic this week. And so, you're filling successful for us, which I really admit very much.

For group that don't retrieve what you do, you really are a maturation head complete astatine Link Whisper. And truthful you're thief increasing that package instrumentality Link Whisper. You've done a awesome job. But that's, that's your wheelhouse. You person a ton of expertise successful SEO. That's your background.

And truthful I conscionable propulsion that retired location for group that are listening successful to cognize that, Hey, you're ace knowledgeable. You've spent galore years successful this abstraction arsenic it relates to SEO, connection marketing, and this full world that we unrecorded in. So, yeah, convey you. Thank you.

Josh: A great, awesome introduction.

Spencer: Absolutely.

Yeah, you're welcome. And earlier we jump into nan regular show, I do conscionable want to mention, since we talked astir Link Whisper that we are presently moving a woody connected Link Whisper. If group conscionable spell complete to linkwhisper. com, they'll spot the, nan countdown timer. It, it, it only lasts until, coming erstwhile this section comes out, it'll beryllium you know, possibly up for only different 12 hours.

If you hap to miss that deal, spell up and usage coupon codification podcast astatine checkout and we'll make judge to get you a woody complete a nexus susurration arsenic well. So conscionable wanted to mention that for, for group that are listening in. I think

Josh: one, conscionable 1 explanation for nan group listening is if you drawback nan deal, erstwhile this podcast goes unrecorded coming You do not request a coupon code.

It'll automatically beryllium applied astatine checkout, but if this is passed you know, if you perceive to this later on, past you will request to participate nan coupon codification podcast.

Spencer: Yep, bully clarification. So for illustration each episodes, we screen really 3 main areas. First, we talk astir nan news that's successful nan industry, conscionable things that are happening successful nan integer trading space, and location is simply a batch of things that are very absorbing this week again to cover, and truthful we're gonna jump into that.

And past nan 2nd point that we for illustration to screen are shiny entity shenanigans. These are things that we're moving connected nan side, our broadside projects that maybe... aren't our main focus, but that we're putting immoderate clip in, hoping to, to grow. And past nan 3rd area that we're going to screen astatine nan end, which is ever my favorite, is weird niche sites.

We co each of america screen 1 weird niche conscionable a tract retired successful nan chaotic that we recovered that's either weird aliases that's conscionable possibly very niche and constrictive and conscionable doing highly well. And truthful we've sewage a mates of bully niche sites, truthful beryllium judge to instrumentality astir until nan extremity origin we're going to talk astir those arsenic well.

So having said each that, what do you think, Josh, should we jump into nan news? Yeah, let's go. Alright, let's stone and rotation here. So first up is Google did an net telephone conscionable this week wherever they released their quarterly net and Google's doing rather good for those that are wondering, you know, net are up and things for illustration that.

But what is very absorbing to, to america arsenic SEOs and connection marketers is that Sundar Pinchai talked a batch astir their hunt generative experience. So SGE for short, you know, that's their AI results that are happening unrecorded successful nan Google SERPs. And truthful I person to springiness a chapeau extremity to Marie Haines.

She did a awesome summary of nan net telephone and pulled retired each nan snippets wherever nan CEO Sundar Pinchai was talking astir nan hunt generative acquisition and really he views it and nan results that they're seeing. And truthful I'm going to stock my surface and it's conscionable going to beryllium an article that Marie Haynes wrote again.

So chapeau extremity to her, mariehaynes. com wherever you tin cheque it retired and you should decidedly travel her connected Twitter. She's ever tweeting awesome things and awesome benignant of news items. And truthful location was conscionable a fewer quotes that I thought were absorbing you know, on, and let's spot if I can, tin find those quotes here.

So, truthful first, you know, nan hunt generative experience. Basically, while it's breathtaking caller technology, we've perpetually been bringing successful AI innovations successful a hunt for nan past fewer years. And this is nan adjacent measurement successful our journey. And truthful nan wide temper and connection that Sundar Pinchai was making is that things are going good from their position pinch The SGE, nan hunt generative experience, and it's getting amended and better.

They person caller models that are coming out. The Gemini is their, their caller benignant of ample connection learning model. You know, they've sewage Palm 2. They're conscionable going to beryllium perpetually improving. And truthful what we spot coming is not what we're going to spot successful a fewer months from now successful position of they, they astatine slightest opportunity that it's going to get better.

It's going to get faster. It's going to get much accurate. And the, again, nan wide benignant of temper and connection is that present it is successful bold that personification feedback has been very affirmative truthful far.

Josh: But I, I deliberation we person to return this pinch nan discourse arsenic this was an net call, right? It's he, he can't travel connected nan telephone and say, Hey, nan merchandise is really not that good.

You know, we're getting beat, aliases we could possibly get hit and I besides request much money to proceed to effort to create this, because I don't want to lose, right? So it's, I deliberation it's very absorbing and we spot for illustration connected SEO Twitter is astir group do not for illustration it. They do not get bully results but further successful nan article for illustration Marie had thing wherever she because they're utilizing The Google Lens pinch barge she could upload a image of of onions and it was for illustration hey Why does this support happening each twelvemonth and it gives her nan for illustration 3 aliases 4 different?

Reasons why it could beryllium happening, and like, that's beautiful helpful, right? It's really interesting. And past they were besides for illustration pinch nan Palm Tuna Language Models, they said they're going to get much into video. Be easier for them to, I guess, to get nan accusation from videos, versus trying, like, nan way...

That we're presently doing it, aliases nan different AI models are presently doing it. So, I mean, I deliberation it's going to beryllium absorbing to see, and I don't deliberation they're going to stop, right? Like, this is going to beryllium nan future. And he does mention, right, that ads will still play a large portion of this. And that sending postulation to businesses and websites, they still want to do that.

Which, of course, correct now, it doesn't look for illustration that.

Spencer: So it is, it is absorbing to deliberation astir his perspective, right? Like you, you nailed it. He's nan CEO of nan company. So of people it's going to beryllium a affirmative message. And so. It, it becomes our work to think, okay, is, is nan personification feedback really positive?

You know, if, if we look astatine SEO Twitter, everybody's like, oh, this is, you know, Marie Haynes gave tons of examples of, oh, this is, you know, group tweeting like, this is bad, it's inaccurate information, you know, aged results are better, et cetera. I do person to wonder, is he talking astir feedback? Like, person they done, you cognize viewed testing pinch normal users, grandma and grandpa and, you know, group that cognize thing astir SEO.

Like, is nan feedback bully from them? So maybe, yes, that's nan case, but, but we really don't know. I mean, of people he's going to opportunity it's affirmative and, you know, you, you tin pull, you know, affirmative feedback retired of benignant of anything. As you look astatine that, but the, nan 1 quote that I did want to publication present that I thought was absorbing again, is conscionable we've evidently been focused connected bringing this acquisition and making judge it useful good for users, and it's very clear to me, first of all, arsenic a personification myself, location are definite queries for which nan answers are truthful importantly better, it's a clear answer.

So I deliberation we are decidedly headed successful nan correct guidance and we tin spot it successful our metrics and nan feedback from our users arsenic well. So again, you know, return this possibly pinch a atom of salt, but nan CEO says it's a clear value win. You know, I deliberation from each of our experience, sometimes nan results are bully and sometimes they're terrible, right?

It gives mendacious information. But I deliberation nan wide connection again that we should return arsenic SEOs is that they are not backing down from nan SGE. They are doubling down connected it. We're going to spot it much and more. It's going to go nan norm and you know, we benignant of conscionable request to get utilized to it. It's, it's going to beryllium nan caller norm.

Josh: And, and I deliberation for illustration Marie made a bully constituent is for illustration that hunt is not going to spell away, which of people it's not moreover pinch this. So it's adapting and knowing it arsenic an SEO. But, you know, early on, whenever they started showing for illustration screenshots of, of what SGE was doing and looking for illustration it was, they mentioned commercialized a lot, commercialized intent.

And location was shopping results, right? So it's, truthful possibly nan way guardant is much e commerce lean, right? Or the, for illustration nan show sites and connection sites, you know, really much, I mean, I deliberation they person a ways to go, but really overmuch longer, right? If it's you know, really to alteration a level tire, well, you don't request to publication a 2, 000 connection article connected really to alteration a level tire.

They tin conscionable springiness you nan slug constituent database successful 200 words. Right. So I think, you know, it depends on, I guess, wherever you guidelines and what you're moving connected aliases who you're moving for. You know, successful for illustration a ceramic and mortar business aliases a section work based business for queries that there's conscionable nary measurement astir it, right?

If you're trying to find a AC repair guy, for illustration AI can't, can't lick that for you. You know? Mm

Spencer: hmm. Yeah, exactly. They do. They talked a batch astir commercialized intent. And of course, nan ability, I, I don't person nan nonstop quote here, but fundamentally nan expertise to service ads, you know, he talked a batch astir Google has been an advertisement institution for 20 years and they're going to proceed to beryllium an advertisement institution and they're going to, of course, show ads and, and monetize nan SGE results.

You know, 1 point that we could do is that I do person entree to the. SGE acquisition successful my normal, you know, Google. So I'm seeing it each time connected each of my queries now. It's conscionable by default. It's turned connected for me. Yeah. So it's not moreover portion of beta. It's it's very mixed results connected mobile. I don't for illustration it because it's slow.

It takes a fewer seconds to get results. And so, I find myself, like, it's reasoning astir generating, and I scroll past it and get nan normal results. So, connected mobile, I don't for illustration it because it's slow. Desktop, it's, it's, it's okay, it's astir accelerated enough. But it's, again, it's very mixed, it depends connected nan query.

Kind of, benignant of what you said, if it's very informational, for illustration a speedy reply it's decent and it, and it's okay. But, but for different queries I find myself scrolling past it. I would opportunity astir apt astatine slightest 50% of nan clip I conscionable skip it. It's like, eh, I, you know, I want existent results. Right, truthful we could, I was, yeah, I was going to opportunity we could do immoderate unrecorded tests correct here.

If you want here, I you know, champion headphones for gaming that should, yeah, it's generating, you tin see. And it, it takes a while. I mean, look astatine this, it's for illustration 10 seconds. Yeah. And that article, you

Josh: know, it's 2 times faster now. So,

Spencer: They sewage a ways to spell here.

Josh: It's for illustration you know, it looks for illustration a shopping ad.

I can't spot what that website is.

Spencer: Yeah, this 1 SteelSeries. Yeah, I'm not sure. Okay,

Josh: that's absorbing because for illustration erstwhile I looked astatine nan article from Marie, it's a batch of the, nan screenshots that either she sewage from Twitter aliases that she used, you know, nan websites are CVS Walgreens aliases Amazon aliases for illustration Walmart.

They're ample retailers. There wasn't arsenic galore smaller, you know, e commerce shops. And it's, truthful it makes maine wonder, right. If you're a. A smaller for illustration D t c tract aliases if you're a, a driblet shipper, right? Or are you gonna beryllium benignant of phased retired because for illustration the, nan authority that we cognize successful ss e o for these larger e-comm sites are gonna overpower

Spencer: you, you know?

Yeah. And it's absorbing that erstwhile I click nan results, it conscionable pulls a, a popup here. It doesn't return maine to nan website, right. I've gotta click again. Yep. I've sewage a, I travel complete present and past it's, it's got, you know, 3 different options. Big three, 3 large three. Best Buy,

Josh: Walmart, Amazon. Right? It's

Spencer: And, it's, it's unclear, it doesn't, astatine slightest it doesn't designate that these are ads, you know, anywhere, that these are shopping results, but maybe, possibly they are, right?

People paid to beryllium successful position here. But I guess

Josh: they would person to they would person to person thing stating that, right?

Spencer: I would deliberation so, that's what they do everyplace else. Right. Maybe let's do 1 different query. Do we want to spot a commercialized intent aliases possibly an informational query? Let's effort informational.

Yeah. All right. How to alteration a level tire. Okay, location you

This 1 did not make results. You know, I tin make it, but let's let's effort a different one. How to install, good a ringing doorbell, is that, no? Yeah, so, that's interesting, a batch of these informational. Best, I'm conscionable gonna fto it finish. Best spot to bargain a mattress. Oh, this is gonna make immoderate results for us.

And again, it takes a while. So this is much section result, I mean, astatine slightest you get nan section pack. Yeah, these are each local, section firms, you know, section stores, so. Interesting. I mean,

Josh: it's good, I guess, for a, for a section business, right? Maybe, you know, you're still going to person nan representation battalion there.

Spencer: Yeah.

Josh: And I conjecture 1 point is, is if you were, you know, for illustration you and I person talked astir this, right. It's conscionable owning nan customer, right. Is if you person thing wherever you ain nan customer and you person a brand, for illustration if you are actual, for illustration a DTC brand, aliases if you person a, your ain products, your SAS aliases immoderate it mightiness beryllium that you're trading you know, successful nan end, I mean, it's, I deliberation now is possibly much important clip than ever to.

To effort to possibly thin that way. I mean, of course, you know, you're not getting each nan postulation that you would effort to possibly get by, you know, contented trading and worldly for illustration that.

Spencer: Yeah, absolutely. I mean owning nan customer I deliberation is is wherever group should spell and past this last, you know, champion endurance weapon We collapsed it. It says it's not available. It tried to make it and location was nary result. So So location you spell So, yeah, absorbing net call, you know, that's benignant of what's going on, but I conjecture nan connection is that, hey, Google is astatine slightest saying that they're going to put and double down connected SGE, truthful don't expect it to spell anyplace anytime soon.

The adjacent large news taxable that happened this week is that Twitter, rebranded, changed their name, is now X you know, thing for illustration that. I don't cognize precisely what's going on, if I'm honest. You know, Elon Musk has large ideas. And you know. If you spell to, I don't cognize why anybody would, but if you went to X.

com, it now redirects to Twitter. com. You know, if you spell to Twitter, it's sewage the, you know, nan X logo, truthful they've rolled that out. But it's still Twitter. com. You know, something

Josh: absorbing astir nan X logo is that meta has the, has a trademark for X. I heard that. Yeah, successful 1 of these articles, right, it said that, truthful it's for illustration I mean, that conscionable could beryllium very interesting.

I conjecture complete the, successful nan future, right? It's your competitors using. Your trademark for their logo.

Spencer: Yeah. Yeah. They really do request to get successful that cage lucifer and just, you know, duke it retired Wonder who gets nan trademark. Yeah everything So yeah, that's nan large news is twitter. So possibly i'll stock my surface You know, there's tons of articles that are connected this and i'm judge astir group person heard astir this astatine slightest if you're utilizing twitter you know, you've heard astir it, you know, conscionable here's here's 1 article you cognize They, they've rebranded to X and they, they changed nan logo, arsenic we mentioned, and each that it's I, I don't know, there's a statement successful here, but essentially, Elon Musk has a expansive imagination for what X should go fundamentally nan everything store, the, nan everything brand, you know, he wants it to go a marque that you tin nonstop payments, you, you connection each other, you, you shop you, you microblog, you know, it's Twitter.

And truthful it's becoming the. Everything marque they haven't added immoderate of those caller features yet. It doesn't do thing different. It's conscionable Twitter pinch an X logo astatine nan moment, but I conjecture nan imagination is to make it this massive, monolithic marque that does everything.

Josh: And 1 thing, right. It, these articles mentioned is he's had this thought since 1999.

He, he tried to, he tried erstwhile they did PayPal, right. He wanted to beryllium x. com, but they're like, okay, now we're, we're going to spell pinch PayPal. And, you know, cipher would do it pinch him backmost then, but I conjecture now it's, he's sewage nan money and truthful he, possibly he's conscionable going to spell retired and do it connected his ain now, you know?

Yeah. I mean, I deliberation it's, it's ace interesting. It's, you know, we tin beryllium present in, successful armchair and say, man, this feline has nary thought what he's doing. He's, he's destroying Twitter. But past astatine nan aforesaid clip is, you know, for illustration he has for illustration nan largest electrical car company. He's sending rockets to outer space.

So he's doing something, he knows really to do thing whether it, you know, I guess, spills complete to a societal media web aliases building this, this monolithic network. Things would beryllium absorbing to see.

Spencer: Yeah, if, if thing that we've possibly learned arsenic a, arsenic a takeaway from Elon Musk is that erstwhile he has an idea, he acts quickly and he implements it.

Right? We've seen that complete nan people that he's owned Twitter. He's made truthful galore changes and truthful quickly. You know, firing tons of group and past bringing caller group successful and now changing you know. The marque itself, it, it is interesting. I'm going to stock a tweet by Walter Isaacson present successful a second.

About yeah, really agelong Elon has, has owned, you know, x. com many, galore years. But this does benignant of consciousness for illustration the, nan consciousness that I get is that yeah, backmost successful 1999 and 2000, he had this thought to person x. com beryllium everything, but it almost feels for illustration It, it benignant of was revived erstwhile Twitter started doing poorly. I mean, we cognize that since Elon Musk took complete Twitter is, is not doing arsenic well.

It mislaid tons of advertisers and tons of different metrics are showing that it's not making arsenic overmuch money. So it almost feels for illustration erstwhile nan ray bulb went connected 1 night, he's like, Oh, I wonderment if we could move Twitter into my X. com vision. That's almost what it feels like. And he's making it happen.

Josh: But besides like, you know, for illustration mentioning nan losing advertisers and money, is it, is it owed to nan measurement he runs it aliases is it nan measurement group consciousness emotionally astir him, you know, and, and, and trying to enactment successful nan middle.

He's like, group emotion him aliases they dislike him. Right. And I, I mean, I conjecture not to get excessively deep, but I conjecture clip will tell. Right. As if he tin move this point astir and bring his imagination to life. Yeah,

Spencer: yeah, absolutely. And truthful a very absorbing tweet from Walter Isaacson. He's a biographer He is penning a book connected Elon Musk correct now.

He's followed him astir for nan past mates of years and Basically says nan infatuation of Elon Musk pinch nan sanction x. com goes measurement backmost and past he writes astir immoderate master Excerpts from his book, again, we already benignant of talked astir it, that he really thought PayPal should beryllium you know, x. com should beryllium nan sanction of PayPal erstwhile they merged they, they fought complete this, and so, since 1999, 24 years, He's had this X.

com imagination and truthful now he is you know, benignant of, benignant of celebrating that and here's a mates of pictures, you know, X. com backmost successful you know, pinch Peter Thiel backmost successful 99 aliases whenever this was, right? And present they are today. Celebrating nan caller rebrand. So conscionable fascinating to watch. We'll see, will it make much waves?

Will it conscionable beryllium a logo alteration and Twitter's not going to, you know, do overmuch different, we'll find retired soon. I mean, you

Josh: know, I mean, I conjecture you, you sewage a tract that has a ample personification base, you know, truthful you benignant of sewage a built successful assemblage location to effort each these things pinch whether aliases not they instrumentality astir and for illustration it, but.

Time will tell. Yep,

Spencer: exactly. And truthful 1 different benignant of broadside communicative related to this, you know, ideate owning nan Twitter grip astatine X Goldmine, right? Well, not rather truthful much. Yeah, Twitter decided to conscionable return it from nan guy. Somebody has had nan astatine X username since 2007 and each he sewage was an email saying We're going to return complete that username for you.

And your caller username is location down here. If you tin spot nan screen, it's X 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, you know, thing for illustration that. It's for illustration 10 characters. It's wild.

Josh: And he had, you know, complete 50, 000 followers and since 2007, and I conjecture they weren't bully capable to, to springiness him his followers and each of his tweet data, I guess, connected his caller account.

But. Yeah, he couldn't thief nan feline retired pinch a amended username, you

Spencer: know, yea now truthful so it's funny You know, they they took nan astatine X username, but they did connection him a sojourn to nan X Headquarters to meet members of nan team. So possibly he's happy pinch that.

Josh: Well, he said he's been location earlier He said he'd been pinch a friend and they offered him merch and he said well, I want I want Twitter merch I don't want X merch

Oh, I emotion it. That's wherever he'll get his money, trading his Twitter

Spencer: merch connected eBay. There you go, yeah, it's going retired of style. Very good. So that chiefly covers nan news that we wanted to stock today, those mates of large stories. Always changes happening. So adjacent we are going to chat astir our shiny entity shenanigans.

But earlier we do I wanted to springiness a outcry retired to a mates of group that person near reviews. We ever emotion getting reviews connected nan podcast. And truthful if you are listening to this, spell complete to Apple podcasts. Leave a reappraisal and you will person nan opportunity to person your reappraisal publication connected nan podcast live.

And if you mention your website, we'll mention it if you want. These mates that we sewage precocious don't person their website, but I'll spell up and publication them anyways. Five stars, awesome podcast. Niche pursuits is simply a awesome podcast. I emotion listening, listening to it connected my agelong runs. I deliberation we've tally complete a 100 miles together and it helps maine travel up pinch caller ideas and strategies to bring backmost my business.

So, convey you truthful overmuch for nan reappraisal there, and past 1 different 1 present from eTravelTips, I don't cognize if that's nan website aliases nan name, but it's eTravelTips conscionable says, champion podcast for niche sites, I'm a agelong clip listener, I've tried aggregate podcasts, I really admit nan wide assortment of contented and guests connected nan show, convey you Spencer for each that you do.

So, convey you for leaving those reviews, and again group tin spell complete to Apple Podcasts if they want to time off a reappraisal and possibly we'll publication yours connected nan adjacent show. Okay, very good. So let's chat astir our shiny entity shenanigans shall we? And possibly I'll spell up and spell first and jump in, jump into what I sewage going on.

I do person a fewer things that I'm moving connected nan side. One of those that I've talked astir a small spot successful nan past is RankLogic. So I did conscionable motorboat a package instrumentality called RankLogic complete astatine RankLogic. com. And I still telephone this a broadside task because, well, I conscionable launched it. It, it still is not my main thing.

But it, it took maine a agelong clip to get to launch. It feels awesome to get it retired nan doorway and it was very good received. I will conscionable simply opportunity that it did amended than I was expecting. Josh knows I benignant of shared immoderate numbers successful position of, I thought, you know, I'll beryllium happy if it does. X, and well, it did much than, than X, right?

And, and truthful I'm very happy pinch that. But we've continued to ve to create it. One of nan newest features that we conscionable launched since, you know, I released it, truthful conscionable successful nan past week basically, is that, and I'll, I'll stock my surface possibly truthful group tin spot this. Let maine springiness you a speedy overview,

Josh: Also, for if anybody's caller and doesn't know, I guess, what exactly...

The different features were, you know? Yeah.

Spencer: Yeah, very good. So RankLogic is an analytics dashboard, a keyword tracker, and besides a contented update tracker. So it allows you to see, you know, if you're seeing my screen, you tin spot nan positions and nan changes of each your keywords. You tin dive into a batch of nan data.

And commencement to fig retired which keywords are performing champion aliases which ones are, are performing worse, you know, which caller keywords should you target, and past it automatically tracks contented updates for you and notates events connected your chart if you want to spot erstwhile you've made those contented changes and past it allows you to portion and dice nan information successful a batch of different ways, and truthful you tin prime a circumstantial writer and you tin spot really nan contented is performing for a individual writer connected your website.

But nan 2 caller features is this categories and tags filter. And truthful I tin now spot precisely really overmuch postulation each nan contented from 1 circumstantial class is generating connected my website. So I person a class called commencement a business. It's benignant of a drawback each for a batch of things that are related to. Starting a business connected my website.

And truthful I tin conscionable for illustration that. I tin now spot that. Okay, this class is generating You cognize 4, 000 3, 800 clicks per time and I tin spot really it's trending. It looks for illustration it's increasing, right? Which it's beautiful cool. And past I tin spell to different class and commencement to spot okay Let's look astatine broadside hustles And commencement to fig out, okay, should I beryllium penning much contented successful this category?

Should I constitute little content? You know, this benignant of broadside hustle class is generating astir 1, 700 to 2, 000 clicks a day. And it appears to beryllium benignant of level this month, right? But I tin spell backmost and look astatine older history. The different point is tags, right? So if you usage tags connected your articles, you can...

See really good a circumstantial tag what nan postulation looks like. So, anyways, I conscionable wanted to mention that we're still moving connected RankLogic. It's, it's, again, a broadside hustle still astatine this constituent for me. But we conscionable came retired pinch a mates of caller features. If group want to cheque it retired they tin spell complete to RankLogic dot com.

It's coming successful very handy. For a batch of things successful particular, and I conjecture Josh, you're utilizing it for nan aforesaid point is seeing is grouping artificial intelligence content. I deliberation some of america are benignant of testing retired is simply a I contented doing well. And truthful we tin very quickly group that a I contented together and say, okay, that's generating, you know, an other mates 100 clicks a time aliases immoderate it is.

Yeah, I

Josh: emotion nan class and tag feature. So now I tin spell and see, you know, which categories are I mean, for illustration you conscionable displayed it, right, but like, which ones are performing amended or, you know, to double down on, particularly pinch AI contented is like, okay, let's put different 500 articles successful this category,

Spencer: right?

Exactly. Exactly. So anyways, that's, that's what I sewage going on. It's, it's going well, but yeah. What, what astir you, Josh? What's what's benignant of your broadside hustle you're moving on?

Josh: Yeah, truthful for illustration you mentioned nan AI, AI contented and sites it conscionable intrigues maine you know, a batch and, you know, group are having occurrence pinch it and past immoderate group aren't having occurrence pinch it.

I deliberation it's benignant of deed and miss. I deliberation astatine nan extremity of April I group up 1 tract you know, it's a caller domain 40 thing articles and past I conscionable benignant of near it alone. I mean thing like, ohio wow, for illustration I sewage to get backmost and get to activity connected this, right? A fewer clicks, impressions Somewhere a period aliases 2 in, I deliberation for illustration 20 aliases truthful articles conscionable sewage de indexed.

And past precocious I put different 100, 150 articles connected it. But past I person a tract that is astir 3 years old. It's a DR 29. I did a batch of, a batch of HARO and truthful I sewage a batch of, for illustration industry, like, you know, bully links, you know. That I had past twelvemonth that was getting astir 1, 000, 1, 500 visits a time past year.

Ended up getting deed towards, like, extremity of summertime down to for illustration 200 visits a day. I fundamentally conscionable benignant of wrote nan tract off. It, like, I just, I was done. I didn't want to messiness pinch it. Let it sit, and past I'm like, okay, you cognize what? Like, why not conscionable spell up and put a bunch of AI content?

Like, it's dormant to me, truthful let's conscionable spot what happens. I've been benignant of playing pinch my workflow, and I'm, like, I started here, I conjecture July 10th. Google Search Console showed I had 321 pages indexed and past now, July 22nd, I person 1, 482 pages indexed. Woah. So like, my workflow, I've sewage it down, I can, I tin people astir 200 articles a time and this is me, nary VA, truthful I, I, I get up successful nan greeting earlier going to work, and I people astir 100, and past astatine night, earlier going to bed, I'll people astir different 100.

So I'm postulation is up successful hunt console nan past 28 days compared to each different up 30%. Nice. But nan absorbing point is, is it's not from nan caller content. It's nan aged content. So earlier I started doing this, I had 233 articles unrecorded connected nan site. And correct now I'm complete 1, 500, 1, 600 successful there. But I'm utilizing rank logic.

And truthful I tin spell and I look astatine nan information and say, Hey, everything published aft July 1st, because I mean, thing has been published successful astir a year. So I tin spot everything published aft July 1st. And like, I tin see, okay, Hey, wow. Some things are starting to rank. Some things are getting impressions.

Some things are getting clicks. It's very minor. Right. But erstwhile I spot nan impressions and postulation is going up connected nan site, it's each of nan older content. So it's really interesting.

Spencer: Why do you deliberation that is?

Josh: Well, one, Google's been, there's been a batch of turbulence successful Google, I conjecture nan past fewer weeks.

And if I was to show for illustration nan postulation chart of this tract erstwhile it initially sewage hit, it, you know, it was, it was connected a bully incline, conscionable went and nosedived. I didn't touch it, did nothing. Months later I looked successful hunt console and they were having problems rendering my content. And past it came back, and past it conscionable slow started to slice out.

The only point I tin deliberation is one, either nan turbulence aliases Google, aliases two, nan truth that now I'm adding 2 to 5 100 articles successful circumstantial categories. I'm going successful 3 categories, I believe. So nan relevance that I'm building astir these topics now. Is, is helping bring up nan aged content, maybe?

I mean, that's benignant of what I

Spencer: think, yeah. Getting immoderate topical authority a small bit, right? You've sewage related contented successful nan categories. Yeah,

Josh: because I mean, the, nan categories, there's group that person sites connected these circumstantial categories, 2 to 3 100 pages, right? And now I'm getting two, three, four, 5 100 pages connected that aforesaid taxable successful 1 category.

Rather quickly but I don't know. I mean, it's still early to show this is conscionable started for illustration this month. So we'll spot successful nan adjacent 2 aliases 3 months, I deliberation for immoderate reason, I person my caput group connected getting to 5, 000 articles,

Spencer: Nice round

Josh: number. Yeah. You know, it's truthful to get there, I mean, I'm spending astir anyplace from 4 to 7 cents an article and past my time, truthful it's.

Not for illustration it's

Spencer: costing maine a batch of money. It's not costing maine a batch of money. We gotta stop. There's excessively galore listeners that are like, Okay, really is he producing this overmuch contented for 4 to six cents an article? So, spill nan beans, Josh. Like, you sewage a concealed tool, aliases you got, I don't know, enslaved labour that useful for free, or

Josh: like, what's going on?

Well, AI, nan robots. Yeah, okay, truthful I americium utilizing 2 tools. So I usage Koala. Not an affiliate, not endorsed, right? I, I do deliberation it is 1 of nan amended AI devices connected nan market. I did get into their life deal. I took a bet and he's continued to create caller features. Very impressed pinch what he's doing.

So I person 500, 000 words a period pinch my life deal. If I usage GPT 3. 5, I deliberation it gets maine astir 150 articles astatine 2000 words aliases immoderate that mathematics is off. So maybe. 200 articles, right? A month. If I usage GPT 4 it's 5x nan credit, truthful I get very little. I'm utilizing 3. 5 there. And past doing that, but past I'm utilizing Zimrider.

Which is simply a desktop application, right? You gotta download nan file, put it connected your computer. And location I usage my ain API key. I tin usage DaVinci 3. 5 aliases 4. I'm utilizing 3. 5 there, truthful it is about, that's really I'm getting these articles for 5 to 7 cents. I've seen group location utilizing GPT 4 and they're astir 50 cents.

Which again, 50 cents an article is not bad, right? But if you're publishing... You know, thousands a week, it's gonna commencement to

Spencer: adhd up. It could

Josh: adhd up. Exactly, right? And for this experiment, I'm not prepared to to do that. You know, if it if it useful and gets into Mediavine and starts making much money, then, you know, I'll effort different things.

Alright. But, truthful yeah, that's fundamentally it. You know, I You know, I spell and prime a taxable opportunity tires and put it successful Ahrefs and select retired each nan questions. You know, DR nether 15 fto it rip, propulsion it out, put it successful a keyword cluster tool, propulsion that out, propulsion it into either instrumentality each person a bulk penning tool, fto it bulk constitute Koala will nonstop it to WordPress, Zimrider won't, but location is simply a free WordPress plugin that tin import them and, and conscionable to clarify, I americium not editing anything, right?

I, I virtually just.

Spencer: This is simply a broadside project, right? This is conscionable for illustration an experiment. Like, let's spot what happens. I cognize this isn't perfect, but let's spell for it. Yeah.

Josh: Yeah, I mean I, like, was antecedently invested a batch of money successful this site. Probably tens of thousands of dollars, right? Like, pinch links and contented and trying to do it astatine all, right?

It sewage hit. And truthful now it's like, eh, if I tin walk a fewer bucks, 5 bucks a week and people a 1000 articles, why not?

Spencer: And it's fun.

Josh: Exactly, and it's thing cool to talk astir and see. You know, I mentioned to you before, right? Like, I sewage a buddy, he's publishing astir a 1000 articles a day. And to spot really accelerated his site's increasing is unreal.

So... I don't know, I conjecture portion of maine wants to spot if I could replicate that connected a small spot smaller scale. Yeah.

Spencer: And spot what happens. I deliberation it's cool. It's ever nosy to chat astir these, like, yeah, conscionable cool experiments successful AI and we whitethorn person to bring you backmost connected and, you know, possibly Jared will spell connected picnic successful different period and we tin person you backmost connected and talk astir this.

Or if it does good enough, we'll conscionable person a regular Niche Pursuits podcast question and reply and beryllium like, Okay, let's, let's dive into this. Yeah, we'll spot really it goes. Yeah. That's awesome. Very good. So let's move connected to our last taxable of nan day. We're gonna talk astir One Weird Niche. Our One Weird Niche tract that each of america has recovered retired there.

And successful my case, I don't cognize that it's weird per se, but it is an highly successful website. And truthful fto maine stock my surface here. And I'm judge we've each seen these types of websites retired there. It's fundamentally a person thing to PDF. Like person your Word archive to PDF. It's PDF. pdf2go.

com, nan number two. pdf2go. com is nan website, and, you know, connected their location page, you know, free online pdf converter. They've got, I don't know, a mates of twelve different way, things that you tin do, right? You tin divided your pdf, merge your pdf, edit your pdf, compress your pdf, person from pdf, person to pdf, right?

All these different things, and of people they rank really good successful Google, if you were to hunt for, you know, Word to PDF aliases person Word to PDF. They rank really good for this term. I don't cognize if they're number 1 aliases not. But they rank really well, and they've sewage ads. I don't cognize if you tin spot it down here.

They've sewage an advertisement here, and I deliberation there's different advertisement artifact somewhere. There's a mates of advertisement blocks. Mm hmm. I

Josh: noticed correct location successful nan navigation, it besides has a pricing, truthful possibly it's premium. Yeah, it,

Spencer: I judge that they do person a premium. Yeah, interesting, yeah. Right, truthful they've, they've sewage immoderate upgraded features.

It looks for illustration it's, yeah, it's 6. 50 a period for record conversion, editing, and compression, right? So you must beryllium capable to get immoderate higher value editing aliases different tools. So it's, it's still cheap, but Once you spot really overmuch postulation their website is getting, you person to wonderment really galore group do convert, you know, to these, these premium prices.

So I went complete and I recovered some connected a trefs and connected akin web, akin web says that they are getting 8. 7 cardinal visitors. And Ahrefs shows that they are getting 11. 6 cardinal integrated visitors a month. So, I deliberation they're getting astatine slightest 10 cardinal visitors a month, probably, erstwhile you look betwixt nan 2 tools.

It's insane, right? And if we look astatine immoderate of nan keywords, right, it's things that I mentioned. Word to PDF, PDF editor online, compressed PDF, etc.

Josh: Just immoderate speedy math, if we're getting 10 cardinal visitors a month, if half a percent of that would person to premium, that would put you astatine 50, 000 50, 000 paying subscribers a month.

Wow. At 6. 50 would beryllium 325, 000 a month. Plus nan advertisement revenue, which astir apt very debased RPMs, right?

Spencer: Probably perfectly incredible.

Josh: So it's easy debased to mid six fig website a

Spencer: month. Yeah. Maybe a 7 fig website a month. Like who knows? I mean, you person to deliberation moreover astatine half a percent, possibly that's high.

I, I don't cognize what, you know, for nan astir portion of this. You know, astir group conscionable want to person their PDF and move connected pinch their lives. But I conscionable clicked connected nan astir america page and it. It takes you to a different website, QA, Omgo, anyways, and they are a full institution pinch tons of brands, right?

They've sewage PDF to go, image to go, metadata to go, compressed to go, right? They've sewage astir 8 different brands and it says each period much than 20 cardinal visitors worldwide usage our projects. Wow. So I love, emotion websites for illustration this that person developed Like a, a elemental small instrumentality that you person to ideate that they started retired arsenic conscionable 1 free tool.

There was astir apt 1 idea, hey, person Word to PDF aliases immoderate nan first point was, and it took disconnected and it conscionable did really good and truthful they built, okay, good let's support doing it. We're ranking successful Google, we're getting links, we're getting postulation I just, I would emotion to person a business for illustration this wherever I could conscionable build immoderate instrumentality and invest, you know, I don't cognize really much, you know, let's telephone it 10, 000 into immoderate free instrumentality that you conscionable springiness distant alternatively of charging.

You conscionable say, Hey, I'm going to springiness this away. I'm going to get free traffic. I'm going to make money pinch show ads. And possibly there's immoderate premium features. So I deliberation it's a cool business. I emotion worldly for illustration this.

Josh: And here's an idea. Maybe scope retired to that, that tract and spot if they'll travel connected nan podcast and talk astir it.

That would beryllium cool. That would beryllium ace interesting, you know?

Spencer: Yeah. Yeah if I spell complete to their astir us, well, they've sewage to interaction us, but Yeah, careers and everything, yeah, so, They're, they're astir apt a beautiful big, you person to imagine, they're a beautiful decent sized institution astatine this point, but, but location you go, I'd love, So if anybody knows anybody astatine PDF2GO, Put him successful touch pinch nan podcast.

Let, fto maine know. I'll, I'll spot if we tin get him on. So alright. Josh, what do you sewage for your weird niche site?

Josh: Okay, truthful I guess, somewhat similar, right? It's instrumentality again, not ace weird. But it's actually, it's a calculator. Or,

Spencer: you gonna propulsion it up, aliases you... Yeah, yeah, fto maine I sewage it correct here.

Josh: So this actually, I usage this instrumentality each week. So... Every week to, to way Link Whisper's KPIs to spot wherever we're at, for illustration what's going good, what's not going good. And I for illustration to spot what nan percentage, like, wherever it decreased, increased, aliases wherever we're at. And this is nan instrumentality that I usage and I recovered it, you know, conscionable a Google search, percent calculator.

So, you know, you spot there, it's conscionable 3 different types of percentages. You put successful immoderate numbers, and it'll cipher it for you. And past of course, right, it's conscionable a show advertisement site. But erstwhile I, what really. Like I deliberation it's intriguing truthful overmuch already successful itself, but past erstwhile I put it into ahrefs for illustration it intrigued maine truthful overmuch much because erstwhile I went to nan apical pages of this tract The tract is only 3 pages.

Spencer: That's what I was conscionable gonna ask. It looked for illustration location wasn't immoderate navigation

Josh: Yeah, it's it's nan calculator. It's a thief page and a privateness page and that's it you cognize and according to ahrefs it gets 220 000 visits a period backmost successful 2020, I deliberation they were astir for illustration a cardinal positive visits a month.

And I judge for illustration if you hunt it, for illustration percent calculator, I deliberation they're for illustration successful nan apical five. So they're not number one, number two, number three. And of people I tried everybody supra them and this was nan simplest instrumentality for maine that I felt for illustration worked nan best. I thought this was nan champion result.

But again, I mean, it's for illustration propulsion nan instrumentality up successful a weekend, a mates of pages and. You know, and I didn't cheque to spot really aged nan tract is. Let maine pull

Spencer: it almost looks like, based connected their AHS graph, that it mightiness beryllium a redirect aliases something. Because it looks for illustration instantly successful 2017, they, you know, their postulation went measurement up.

It benignant of looks for illustration it possibly came from location else. So I wonderment if they redirected,

Josh: Yeah, this domain says it's 15 years old, truthful it... Okay. So it decidedly should person much history.

Spencer: Yeah, yeah. And and past connected akin web here, which I cognize you besides had pulled up, looks for illustration it, it says 2. 4 cardinal visitors a month.

So, beautiful impressive. I'm

Josh: looking now to spot if I tin spot immoderate redirects. Just astatine a speedy glance, I'm not seeing them. Maybe they're further backmost But yeah, I mean, ace interesting, right? And past it's There's a fewer group connected Twitter that are sharing these calculator type devices and these PDF type devices arsenic well, and it's, you know, I conscionable wonder, you know, is it still viable?

Could you commencement correct now and get 1 going and, you know, compete pinch these guys? But then, of course, you look astatine nan AI contented and opportunity you could, I guess, build retired a batch of... Related calculator content, you know,

Spencer: Yeah, that's existent interesting. Yeah, really absorbing Very elemental for illustration it would beryllium elemental to replicate nan calculator, right?

But but they've sewage benignant of nan bequest authority and domain that they're intelligibly ranking good successful google So you'd person to replicate benignant of each nan the links that they've gotten accumulated complete nan years truthful it'd astir apt beryllium reliable to compete connected this nonstop thing, but possibly there's a akin conception successful a, a different niche, right?

It's immoderate different calculator aliases immoderate different instrumentality that would, would work. But I, I emotion it. I mean, nan website of people is conscionable plastered pinch ads. I mean, clearly, you know, there's for illustration 5 aliases six advertisement units that support refreshing, you know, just, conscionable correct here. But Hey, you know, and again, they're giving maine a free calculator.

Josh: Yeah. I ideate nan RPMs are ace low, you know. But I mean, I stake you could conscionable inquire chat GPT to build this calculator for you and propulsion it connected a webpage and personification tried to rank it and fto america cognize really it goes, you know,

Spencer: that's right. Yeah. We would, we would emotion to perceive really your attempts spell for that, but no, different bully illustration of yeah, conscionable a really unsocial niche tract that if we were trying to estimate really overmuch money this tract was making, right.

If it's getting a mates of cardinal visitors a month. Gosh, I'd person to do immoderate speedy mathematics there, but doing beautiful well, moreover pinch really debased RPMs, right? It's still making... It's a 5 fig site, yeah, a small 5 figure, I would say, for sure. Yeah, yeah, decidedly complete 10 expansive a month, right? Yeah, yeah, I'm thinking...

Maybe 20 expansive a month, but... Twenty,

Josh: 20 30 expansive a period astatine 2 dollar RPMs, you know?

Spencer: Right, exactly. So, not bad for thing that this feline astir apt built 15 years ago. I wonderment if he's... These are nan guys, I really do request to find them and question and reply these, these group connected nan podcast. Yeah, it would be

Josh: amazing, right?

And what other does this feline have? This ain't nan only one, you know. I didn't moreover effort to spot if there's immoderate much links

Spencer: aliases what, conscionable J2Digital astatine nan bottommost is nan only, like, truthful maybe,

Josh: Search that and spot if we could

Spencer: find him. Maybe, possibly there's something, yeah. Or possibly successful nan privateness there's a...

Well, location you go. Publisher Jerry Jari Jokinen successful Finland. So, I've sewage his address. I request to message him a missive and... Oh, location you go, there's an email. Boom. Oh, location you go. Is that really his email? First sanction dot past sanction astatine J2 dot F I. Anyways. So maybe, possibly I will you know, effort to scope retired to him and person him connected nan podcast.

I deliberation it'd beryllium cool to perceive about. Yeah, because I mean,

Josh: ideate spinning up 5, 10, 20 of those you know, 10, 15 years ago. Just incredible,

Spencer: you know? Yeah, not a bad measurement to make a living. That's for sure. So, well, location you person it. I deliberation we went done each of our subjects. We covered nan weird niches, we covered nan news, we shared our shiny objects that we're moving on.

So Josh, acknowledgment for filling in, for Jared, coming connected and, and sharing your thoughts pinch everybody retired there. Anything immoderate last thoughts that you wanted to stock earlier we motion disconnected present today? No,

Josh: I mean, but acknowledgment for having me, Spencer. It was a bully clip and You know, conscionable a reminder tonight, the, nan nexus was for waste in.

So spell sojourn nexus was for. com and prevention immoderate money.

Spencer: Yeah, absolutely. So convey you everybody for listening. Hopefully you sewage immoderate valuable information, enjoyed nan show and we'll drawback you adjacent time.

Josh: Thanks.