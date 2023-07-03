The Galaxy S23 FE might be on the way, but the S21 FE could be relaunched soon

What you request to know

Samsung mightiness relaunch Galaxy S21 FE successful India pinch a Snapdragon chipset.

The telephone whitethorn characteristic nan Snapdragon 888 and 256GB of guidelines storage, a caller leak suggests.

The instrumentality is expected to beryllium priced astatine Rs 49,999.

The original S21 FE launched successful India pinch an Exynos chipset.

While we eagerly await nan Galaxy S23 FE motorboat successful nan U.S., Samsung seems to person different plans for nan Indian market, arsenic caller accusation points retired a imaginable motorboat of nan Galaxy S21 FE pinch a caller Snapdragon chipset.

It is technically a relaunch since nan Galaxy S21 FE pinch Exynos 2100 was announced early past twelvemonth successful nan country. While it was a awesome phone, arsenic pointed retired by our Harish Jonnaladdga and Nicholas Sutrich (who reviewed nan Snapdragon 888 variant), bad pricing made nan instrumentality difficult to urge compared to nan Galaxy S20 FE.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, nan Galaxy S21 FE is gearing up to relaunch successful nan state pinch Snapdragon 888 very soon. The tipster besides hints that nan instrumentality will person 256GB of retention and a caller Navy Blue option.

Exclusive 😆Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Snapdragon 888 version promo material.S21 FE snapdragon 888 version will motorboat successful India successful nan adjacent 10 days.- 256GB storage- Navy Blue colour option- Snapdragon 888#Samsung #SamsungS21FE #SamsungGalaxyS21FE pic.twitter.com/qW6rkGrxZTJune 30, 2023 See more

While nan Snapdragon 888 is simply a three-year-old processor, and nan instrumentality itself is simply a twelvemonth old, which would make nan motorboat alternatively confusing considering different Android phones disposable successful nan market. Not to mention, nan Galaxy S23 FE is apt to motorboat sooner successful nan coming months.

Despite older internals, nan alleged Galaxy S21 FE still has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED show pinch a 120Hz refresh rate. A triple rear camera setup features 2 12MP cameras and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On nan front, nan instrumentality equips a 32MP selfie shooter. It features a 4500mAh artillery capacity pinch support for 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

As for software, nan Exynos type successful India was nan first to motorboat pinch One UI 4 (based connected Android 12) pinch promised updates up to Android 15. The newer Snapdragon instrumentality could motorboat pinch Android 13 retired of nan box.

According to 91Mobiles, nan alleged pricing was leaked earlier nan rumored launch. The Galaxy S21 FE could get a value tag of Rs 49,999 for nan 8GB+256GB variant, little than nan Rs 54,999 for nan original 8GB+128GB variant.

By comparison, nan OnePlus 11R retails astatine Rs 39,999 and comes pinch a 120Hz display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 100W accelerated charging, Android 13, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC retired of nan box.