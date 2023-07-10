The Google Pixel 6a at $249 for Prime Day Is a Must-Buy

Justin Duino / Review Geek

While plentifulness of smartphones are connected waste for Amazon’s Prime Day event, galore of you are apt looking for a steal. If so, nan Google Pixel 6a is only $249, making it astir a must-buy for those connected a budget. This matches its erstwhile debased and is simply a awesome value for an fantabulous phone.

Sure, you could walk a small much connected nan new Pixel 7a that Google precocious released, but nan Pixel 6a is still a value instrumentality that’s hardly a twelvemonth old. We said it delivered “serious bang for your buck” successful our review, and that’s particularly existent for nether $250.

If you’re willing successful Google’s budget-friendly Pixel 6a, you astir apt cognize everything astir it already. If not, we person you covered. Every fall, Google releases a flagship high-end telephone to return connected nan latest iPhone aliases Samsung Galaxy, past follows it up pinch a much affordable version successful nan spring.

With nan Pixel 6a, you’re still getting a premium Google acquisition moving nan latest Android 13 merchandise aliases nan Android 14 beta if you’d like, and it’ll beryllium 1 of nan first phones to get updates for nan foreseeable future.

This telephone packs a tin 6.1-inch 1080p HD show and Google’s in-house Tensor processor pinch 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around nan back, you’ll find a duo of tin 12MP cameras that return advantage of Google’s neat software tricks and more. It employs a decent 8MP selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor wrong nan display, a ample 4,410 mAh battery, and comes successful immoderate striking colorways.

In our best Android smartphones of 2023 list, nan Pixel 6a still holds nan crown of nan champion fund phone. All this is to opportunity you’ll beryllium getting a coagulated all-around smartphone astatine a value that’s almost excessively bully to walk up. Plus, it has each those Pixel features we cognize and love.

Remember, this value is apt only bully during Amazon Prime Day and could waste retired anytime. So, if you’ve been waiting for a value cut, this is astir arsenic bully arsenic it’ll get until nan Pixel 8a is released successful nan outpouring of 2024. Grab yours from nan nexus beneath earlier Amazon Prime Day ends.