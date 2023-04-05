4 days ago

The Google Pixel and Pixel 7 Pro are up to $300 off at Best Buy

Deal pricing and readiness taxable to alteration aft clip of publication. Learn much astir how we prime deals.

The Mashable Choice award-winning Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are discounted astatine Best Buy. Here are nan details:

BEST GOOGLE PIXEL 7 DEAL: The Pixel 7 (128GB)(Opens successful a caller tab) has a long-lasting artillery life and a top-tier camera — $349 $599 (save $250)

BEST GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO DEAL: The Pixel 7 Pro (256GB)(Opens successful a caller tab) is simply a beast of a phone, pinch a 6.7-inch show and 5G capacity — $699 $999 (save $300)

If you're a diehard Apple fan, these deals mightiness not sway you, but erstwhile you perceive astir nan features that nan Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro offer, you mightiness alteration your mind.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro person unthinkable features that let you to seizure stunning photos and videos, bask lightning-fast processing speeds, and acquisition immersive graphics connected their ample screens. Plus, these babies won our coveted Mashable Choice badge, which intends they're top-notch phones our experts highly recommend.

Whether you're successful nan marketplace for a caller telephone aliases want to upgrade your existent device, these deals are worthy a 2nd look.

Best Google Pixel 7 deal

Why we for illustration it

Starting pinch Google's Pixel 7 (128GB), this telephone is perfect for anyone looking for a reasonably-priced instrumentality that still packs a punch. With long-lasting artillery life and a well-above-average camera, you'll ne'er person to interest astir moving retired of juice aliases missing an Instagram-worthy moment. Plus, its 6.3-inch surface is cleanable for streaming aliases scrolling connected nan go.

Products specs:

Unlocked

5G-capable

Google Tensor G2 processor

128GB soul storage

Available successful snow, lemongrass, hazel, and obsidian

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal

Why we for illustration it

The Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) is simply a existent powerhouse of a phone. Although it's a spot pricer than nan Pixel 7, it offers an enhanced 6.7-inch show and a triple rear camera strategy pinch a 5x telephoto lens. And, according to Mashable reviewer Alex Perry, "The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera is nan absolute, bonafide, no-holds-barred existent deal."

Product specs:

Unlocked

5G-capable

Google Tensor G2 processor

256GB soul storage

Available successful obsidian, hazel, snow, and lemongrass

If you're looking for a telephone that won't break nan slope but still offers top-of-the-line features, nan Google Pixel 7 is nan measurement to go. But if you want to spell each retired and put successful a telephone that offers an moreover much awesome show and camera system, nan Google Pixel 7 Pro is decidedly worthy nan splurge.