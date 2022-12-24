The highest-paid Premier League XI: De Gea, Koulibaly, Thiago, Haaland…

The Premier League’s highest-paid XI is unsurprisingly dominated by players from Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite topping nan table, Arsenal don’t boast immoderate of nan English top-flight’s best-paid players. Nor do Tottenham aliases newly-minted Newcastle United.

We’ve been done nan Premier League wages array connected FBref and put together this XI, pinch nan apical earners for each position, arranged successful a 4-3-3 formation:

GK: David de Gea

The 32-year-old is well-remunerated for his 11 years of work astatine Old Trafford. De Gea signed his past statement hold backmost successful 2019, making him nan best-paid goalkeeper successful England.

For a clip he was nan best-paid subordinate successful nan Premier League afloat stop, but has since fallen to 2nd pinch a reported net of £375,000 per week.

With mobility marks complete his expertise to play retired from nan back, immoderate suggested that De Gea’s days were numbered nether Erik 10 Hag, particularly pinch his four-year woody expiring this summer.

But nan long-serving ‘keeper has adapted good and been adjacent to his champion successful 2022-23 truthful far. He’s seen disconnected a situation from Martin Dubravka, recalled by genitor nine Newcastle, and now it appears a mobility of erstwhile – alternatively than if – United workout nan one-year hold action successful his existent deal, though nan business is continuing to rumble along.

RB: Reece James

The only homegrown academy postgraduate successful this XI, James has been rewarded by Chelsea for processing into 1 of nan champion right-backs successful nan world, fto unsocial nan Premier League.

James has a higher net than his England rivals Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White and Kieran Trippier – his play wages are reportedly £250,000.

The 23-year-old signed a mammoth six-year statement successful September, moving until 2028. His wounded setbacks person proven immensely costly for nan Blues truthful acold successful 2022-23.

CB: Raphael Varane

Manchester United person proven themselves capable and consenting to supply a bumper payday for proven winners looking for nan biggest contracts of their careers.

United weren’t rather capable to get nan Sergio Ramos woody done backmost successful nan day, but four-time Champions League victor Varane near nan Bernabeu for Old Trafford, treading a way followed by his erstwhile Los Blancos’ team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro.

The Frenchman arrived successful nan summertime of 2021 for a reported £41million fee. He signed a four-year deal, moving until 2025, pinch play wages of £340,000. No Premier League centre-back takes location more.

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

Having mislaid Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who departed Stamford Bridge for thing successful nan summer, caller proprietor Todd Boehly decided to scatter nan rate to bolster Chelsea’s defence.

Koulibaly had established himself arsenic 1 of Europe’s champion defenders successful caller years astatine Napoli. But nan assemblage remains retired connected whether buying a 31-year-old for £33million, pinch a four-year woody and play wages believed to beryllium £295,000, was an intelligent usage of funds. Koulibaly has looked acold from his champion during his debut play pinch Chelsea.

LB: Ben Chilwell

Technically nan highest-paid Premier League left-back is Joao Cancelo. Who is retired connected indebtedness astatine Bayern Munich. Bit awkward, that.

So to spell pinch a subordinate really turning retired successful nan Premier League, Chelsea’s other outstanding full-back makes nan cut. Chilwell is said to return location a net of £190,000 a week. The England world remains connected nan five-year woody he signed erstwhile he primitively joined nan nine backmost successful 2020.

If he tin enactment injury-free, you ideate nan nine will soon beryllium gathering pinch Chilwell’s representatives to widen his enactment astatine Stamford Bridge beyond 2025.

DM: Casemiro

Just for illustration Varane, nan Brazilian had proven everything location was to beryllium astatine nan Bernabeu and moved to Old Trafford successful hunt of a caller situation – arsenic good arsenic nan benignant of bumper statement that Florentino Perez wasn’t consenting to springiness a 30-year-old.

So far, it looks arsenic though Madrid’s nonaccomplishment is United’s gain. Ten Hag was diligent pinch Casemiro, bedding him successful slowly, but he now looks for illustration an outstanding and indispensable personnel of nan United first team. Well worthy his £300,000 play wage.

CM: Thiago

We could’ve gone pinch a fewer different options present – Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City’s Rodri each reportedly gain much – but we figured that Thiago offers nan champion equilibrium for this XI.

With play wages of £200,000, Liverpool’s maestro is only nan 26th highest-paid subordinate successful nan English apical flight, but he tops nan database of cardinal midfielders we tin ideate slotting successful alongside Casemiro and nan Premier League’s apical earner…

AMC: Kevin De Bruyne

It’s difficult to reason that De Bruyne doesn’t merit to beryllium nan Premier League’s highest-paid player. He’s claimed that crown pursuing nan termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement astatine Manchester United.

The Belgian has won nan convention title successful 4 of nan past 5 seasons and has been Manchester City’s champion subordinate complete that period. No subordinate – anywhere, ever – has made much appearances nether Pep Guardiola. The 31-year-old’s existent woody runs until 2025, and we expect to spot him cutting done Premier League defences for a fewer much years yet.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Handing a 30-year-old Salah a caller statement successful nan summertime marked thing of a departure from nan buy-low-sell-high strategy we’ve travel to expect from Liverpool nether FSG.

But pinch nary evident suitors consenting to stump a sizeable transportation interest for their Egyptian King, it made consciousness for nan nine to manus him a lucrative caller deal, making him their apical earner – nan Premier League’s sixth-highest net astatine £350,000 a week.

To beryllium fair, Salah could hardly person done much to gain it. He won a 3rd Premier League Golden Boot past term, pinch complete 150 goals scored crossed his first 5 seasons pinch nan Reds.

He hasn’t rather been astatine his champion amid nan Reds’ strugglers successful 2022-23, but he still boasts 23 goals and 11 assists successful each competitions. Even an off-colour Salah is still a beautiful superb footballer.

ST: Erling Haaland

An first interest of conscionable €51million seems beautiful inexpensive for nan astir potent goalscorer successful nan world.

But Haaland doesn’t travel cheap. Man City reportedly salary £375,000 a week for his services, though according to Sportsmail the existent fig mightiness really beryllium a hefty spot much erstwhile you facet successful “substantial bonuses”.

Whatever nan existent number is, nan Norwegian is surely nan Premier League’s best-paid No.9. Never fto it beryllium said he doesn’t do what he’s paid to, having delivered goals by nan bucketload.

LW: Jadon Sancho

Things haven’t rather gone to scheme for young Sancho since he signed for Manchester United successful nan summertime of 2021.

His Premier League output is simply a fraction of what he produced successful nan Bundesliga, he grounded to make it into England’s squad for nan World Cup, and he went connected to autumn retired of favour nether Red Devils leader Ten Hag.

It’s difficult to reason that nan guardant has proven bully value, fixed his £350,00-a-week wages aft arriving for a £73million fee. But he’s undoubtedly sewage bags of imaginable and is still conscionable 22 years old. Ten Hag has been diligent pinch his advancement and location person been immoderate signs of precocious that he tin still warrant United’s show of religion successful his abilities.

