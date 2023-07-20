The hottest days of the year are here for the Northeast as the South continues to bake

5 days ago
Almost 150 cardinal group crossed nan United States woke up nether a power alert Friday up of what is expected to beryllium different dangerously basking time crossed nan country.

Blistering temperatures person plagued parts of nan confederate half of nan little 48 for astir of nan week. By nan extremity of Friday, Phoenix is expected to notch its 28th consecutive time of temperatures spiking to 110 degrees Fahrenheit aliases higher. El Paso, Texas, pinch 42 days successful a statement of 100 F temperatures, has almost doubled its erstwhile longest streak of days supra nan period mark.

As nan South continues to bake, parts of nan cardinal Plains, nan Midwest, nan Great Lakes, nan mid-Atlantic and nan Northeast will besides acquisition suffocating temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Highs 10-20 degrees supra mean Friday are expected to lead to record-setting highs successful immoderate cities, including Washington, D.C.; El Paso; and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Washington could acquisition power scale values arsenic precocious arsenic 110 F connected Friday and Saturday. For New York and Miami, forecasts opportunity temperatures will consciousness for illustration 100 F and 105 F, respectively.

The power activity for nan mid-Atlantic and nan Northeast will beryllium short-lived, pinch cooler temperatures arriving Sunday.

The Southwest and nan confederate Plains, however, will not person nan aforesaid power alleviation arsenic nan bluish regions.

Phoenix is forecast to acquisition highs supra 110 F connected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bringing its streak to 31 days.

Earlier this week, nan nonprofit investigation group Climate Central released caller study connected urban power basking spots, revealing that more than 40 cardinal group successful nan U.S. unrecorded successful municipality power islands. The study specifically examined really overmuch hotter it tin consciousness successful metropolis cores compared to outlying areas and suburbs because of nan excess of concrete, infrastructure and little vegetation.

And it's not conscionable parts of nan U.S. that person endured an extraordinarily basking July. Looking globally, nan World Meteorological Organization said Thursday that July is connected way to go nan hottest period ever recorded.

In summation to onshore temperatures mounting records, water temperatures astir nan world are besides mounting records. A circuit of h2o bodies that person group records successful caller weeks includes nan Gulf of Mexico, nan North Atlantic, nan tropical Atlantic and nan Mediterranean Sea.

Kathryn Prociv

Kathryn Prociv is simply a elder meteorologist and shaper for NBC News. 

