The Idol lampooned by critics as ‘one of the worst programmes ever made’ after finale

Sam Levinson’s provocative caller bid The Idol has faced captious backlash astatine each stage: during production, up of its premiere, and passim its play release.

The five-episode play stars Lily-Rose Depp arsenic emerging popstar Jocelyn, who originates a analyzable narration pinch cult-leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, popularly known by his shape name, The Weeknd).

And now, pursuing its play finale, released connected Sunday (2 July), nan last verdicts are in, pinch galore critics seeming to mutually work together that it’s a “boring” failure.

“It is not conscionable that The Idol is 1 of nan worst programmes ever made – it’s besides perchance nan astir squandered opportunity ever,” Leila Latif wrote successful her one-star reappraisal for The Guardian. “Giant fund aside, post-Britney Spears, Kesha and Amy Winehouse, it’s precocious clip to satirise popular starlet tragedies – and pinch this accumulation featuring Hank Azaria, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef and Rachel Sennott, it had much than capable talent to do so.”

“Instead,” she argued, “we get nan limp, glazed-over, chain-smoking nothingness of Lily-Rose Depp and a capacity from Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye that should beryllium tried astatine The Hague.”

Latif added that contempt viewers being braced for shocks, “nothing tin hole you to beryllium truthful incredibly bored.”

Although Latif’s reappraisal is possibly nan harshest, chap critics shared akin sentiments.

Lily-Rose Depp arsenic Jocelyn successful ‘The Idol’ (HBO)

Ed Power called The Idol “the worst TV show of nan year” successful his one-star reappraisal for The Telegraph.

Referring to it arsenic HBO’s “disastrous euphony manufacture drama”, he claimed that it “became arsenic illogical arsenic it was boring and sexist”.

“It resembles thing truthful overmuch arsenic a soft-porn tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut,” Power wrote, going arsenic acold arsenic to propose that The Idol “could ruin” nan streamer’s “reputation for years”.

The New York Times’s Esther Zuckerman recovered that nan bid finale “had shockingly small to opportunity astir either popular euphony aliases powerfulness dynamics”, starring her to question: “What was nan constituent of each that?”

“After each of this, I still don’t cognize what drives Jocelyn and Tedros,” she said. “That is nan top failing of The Idol.”

GQ UK’s Lucy Ford agreed that nan show “climaxed depressingly”, adding that its “big finale twist makes nary sense”.

“Twists are 1 of nan funnest tropes successful TV and film,” Ford wrote. “But twists are only satisfying erstwhile they statement up. The Idol isn’t a tightly plotted thriller for illustration The Usual Suspects aliases Shutter Island, aliases immoderate of nan seductive thrillers wherever there’s a awesome 2nd watch to beryllium recovered successful knowing nan ending. Instead, each you’ll find is gaping communicative holes and indifference successful characters disguised arsenic depth.”

The Idol is disposable to watercourse connected Max successful nan US and Sky Atlantic successful nan UK.