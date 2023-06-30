The Idol star DaVine Joy Randolph insists season 2 is still on the cards: ‘HBO has been very happy with it’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

The Idol star DaVine Joy Randolph has insisted that nan arguable play will return for a 2nd play contempt its first ending an section earlier than believed.

The HBO series, created by The Weeknd and Euphoria writer Sam Levinson, follows popular superstar Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) arsenic she falls nether nan spell of nightclub proprietor and cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd).

Since it first aired, nan show has been wide criticised for its definitive and degrading intersexual content.

Following section 4 airing past week, fans were shocked to study that conscionable 1 section remains of The Idol, contempt nan show primitively being listed arsenic clocking successful astatine six episodes.

However, speaking successful a caller interview, Randolph, who plays Jocelyn’s manager, Destiny, said that a 2nd play was still connected nan cards.

The Only Murders successful nan Building character told Variety that play 1 contained “Easter eggs and immoderate worldly put successful location that group things up for play two”, pinch nan show’s extremity “definitely unfastened wherever location could beryllium a play two”.

Asked if location had been conversations astir a 2nd outing, she said: “Oh yeah, for sure. I deliberation that everyone’s volition is to person a 2nd season. This was ne'er intended to beryllium a constricted series.

Hank Azaria and DaVine Joy Randolph successful ‘The Idol' (HBO)

“HBO has been very happy pinch it – truthful overmuch truthful that location were rumours that we were cancelled, and past HBO went connected Twitter, which I deliberation they seldom do. Nothing is official, but HBO is rather happy.”

On 15 June, HBO released a connection responding to a Page Six study claiming that The Idol would not beryllium returning and was “always” intended arsenic a constricted series.

In response, nan broadcaster tweeted: “It is being misreported that a determination connected a 2nd play of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look guardant to sharing nan adjacent section pinch you Sunday night.”

While original reports suggested that The Idol would beryllium six episodes long, Sunday (2 July) night’s 5th episode, titled “Jocelyn Forever”, will besides beryllium its finale.

Speaking to TVLine astir nan changing magnitude of nan show, a root said: “The play ended up being 5 episodes erstwhile it was each said and done aft Sam took complete and made important changes. The communicative only ended up requiring five.”

‘The Idol’ will reason connected Sunday aft conscionable 5 episodes (HBO)

While Levinson was 1 of nan original co-creators of nan show, he only took complete arsenic bid head erstwhile Amy Seimetz near abruptly successful 2022.

In March, a study by Rolling Stone alleged that nan show went “disgustingly disconnected nan rails” pursuing Seimetz’s departure, turning it “from satire to nan point it was satirising”. Another unnamed accumulation personnel said nan show was for illustration a “rape fantasy”.

Tesfaye went connected to take sides nan show against nan allegations, pinch Vanity Fair reporting that “logistical difficulties pinch Seimetz’s schedule,” accumulation timelines and “a desire not to unreserved his first show,” were down nan overhaul of nan series.

“Shows get reshot each day,” he added.

The Idol concludes Sunday 2 July connected HBO successful nan US and Monday 3 July connected Sky Atlantic and Now successful nan UK.