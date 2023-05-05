The implications of Russia suspending the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

Russia has backed retired of nan Black Sea atom deal, an statement that allowed Ukraine to safely export wheat, barley and different grains to nan remainder of nan world, contempt Russia's blockade of its ports. Russia says its determination has thing to do pinch today's onslaught connected a span that's captious for its warfare strategy. The Kremlin has agelong felt it gets little from nan woody than Ukraine does. Regardless, nan UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said coming that this will, quote, "strike a rustle to group successful request everywhere." We're joined now by nan U.S.'s ambassador to nan UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Welcome.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Thank you.

FLORIDO: Ambassador, since nan UN negotiated this woody past year, it has been seen arsenic captious to keeping world nutrient prices unchangeable because Ukraine is 1 of nan world's largest atom producers. So now that Russia has backed retired of this deal, who is going to beryllium nan astir affected and really quickly?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Well, nan world South is going to beryllium nan astir affected. And we've seen nan effects almost immediately, arsenic nan caput wide noted, that it's impacting nan marketplace already. And it is clear that Russia, Putin, is utilizing nutrient arsenic a limb of warfare successful Ukraine and arsenic good successful Syria, wherever they voted down nan Syria cross-border system that provided captious humanitarian assistance to nan Syrian group conscionable past week.

FLORIDO: Well, practically, what did nan Black Sea atom woody accomplish? What has it accomplished since it was negotiated past year?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Well, it simply, it - what it did was bring nutrient to nan market. So since this inaugural started, much than 32 cardinal metric tons of Ukrainian atom went into nan market. And it decreased nan prices, but it besides provided a important magnitude of assistance to processing countries. And nan World Food Program besides utilized nutrient from Ukraine to supply assistance to Yemen, Ethiopia, Somalia and different places astir nan world.

FLORIDO: Well, Russia has been calling for an extremity to sanctions connected immoderate of its cultivation products and to beryllium reconnected to nan SWIFT costs system, nan exertion down astir world financial transactions from which Russia was banned aft it invaded Ukraine. Are those demands that nan U.S. could support if it meant...

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Look...

FLORIDO: ...Bringing Russia backmost to nan table?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Russia is exporting its grain. Sanctions person not applied to immoderate Russian cultivation products. It's - this is simply different excuse that they are making. They person shipped much atom this twelvemonth than they person shipped successful nan past. They are nan largest atom exporter done nan Black Sea. So this is conscionable different 1 of their excuses to sabotage what is genuinely moving - nan Black Sea Grain Initiative.

FLORIDO: And what astir its request to beryllium reconnected to nan SWIFT costs system?

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: I mean, they are nether sanctions for that. But they besides cognize that nan secretary-general was making efforts to find a measurement to assistance their cultivation slope to get entree to SWIFT. But, you know, this is nan value they salary for attacking their neighbor. This is nan value they're paying for their unprovoked warfare connected Ukraine.

FLORIDO: What's nan adjacent move here, Ambassador? Turkey, which helped agent this original deal, coming its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he seemed hopeful that Russia would travel backmost to nan table. I ideate that negotiated channels are buzzing to effort to make that happen.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Yeah, I'm pleased to perceive that nan Turkey president has made that statement. I mean, simply, Russia should return to nan initiative, and they should do it immediately. I cognize that nan caput wide is still moving astir nan timepiece to spot that that really happens. But Russia is nan key.

FLORIDO: I person been speaking pinch U.S. ambassador to nan United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Thanks for joining us.

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Thank you truthful much, Adrian.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.