The implications of the recent coup in Niger

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Military leaders successful Niger seized powerfulness from nan country's democratically elected president this week, making it nan 3rd state successful arsenic galore years to autumn to a coup successful nan Sahel region of Africa. Niger is simply a cardinal partner successful nan West's conflict against terrorism. Just a fewer months agone Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger and called it a exemplary of populist successful nan region. But pinch a caller subject government, it's unclear wherever nan West and Niger spell from here. Earlier coming National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that a subject takeover successful Niger could origin nan U.S. to extremity information practice pinch nan authorities there. To talk nan location and world implications, Ousmane Diallo joins america now. He's a elder interrogator astatine Amnesty International successful Dakar. Welcome.

OUSMANE DIALLO: Thank you.

SUMMERS: With truthful galore coups successful nan Sahel region successful conscionable nan past 3 years, what does this coup successful Niger mean for nan region?

DIALO: I deliberation nan consequences of nan coup d'etat successful Niger are very dire not only for nan region but besides for world partners because Niger was nan past stronghold of populist successful nan Sahel, arsenic you person mentioned successful nan intro. It was seen arsenic a bulwark against authoritarianism successful nan region. And nan truth that subject leaders person taken complete successful Niger shows that nan Sahel is successful a very dire business correct now, whether connected governmental governance, connected nan subject consequence to nan insurgency but besides connected quality rights.

SUMMERS: Since nan coup successful Mali, nan mercenary Wagner Group has stepped successful for information assistance. What is nan consequence of that partnership, and do you deliberation nan Wagner group will move successful to Niger?

DIALO: Already, we tin perceive sources adjacent to nan Wagner Group successful different Telegram channels saying that Wagner is fresh to collaborate and assistance nan Nigerian authorities successful tackling nan insurgency, which shows their willingness to intervene successful Niger. And I deliberation we tin reason that nan involution of Wagner successful Mali has been correlated pinch wide quality authorities abuses and violations but besides successful defiance by nan authorities of Mali successful world norms related to humanitarian rule aliases quality rights.

SUMMERS: I deliberation upon proceeding news of nan coup successful Niger, galore were amazed to study that nan U.S. had a subject beingness successful nan country. But 1 of nan reasons that nan U.S. does person a subject beingness successful Niger is to thief nan state conflict nan various coercion groups successful nan region. At this point, do you person a consciousness of what whitethorn hap to these efforts now that nan state is nether caller leadership?

DIALO: Yes. Usually, erstwhile location is simply a coup d'etat, location is simply a modular suspension of nan U.S. subject and defense business pinch nan caller authorities that person toppled antiauthoritarian regimes, specified arsenic is nan lawsuit successful Niger correct now. And I deliberation nan announcement made by Mr. John Kirby earlier that you mentioned successful nan intro shows that nan U.S. intends to travel this policy. We are talking astir hundreds, adjacent to a 1000 U.S. soldiers successful Niger astir important bases by nan U.S. Air Force. And, of course, you person each these U.S.-trained unit that are successful nan state that supports and train nan Nigerian subject successful counterterrorist operations.

SUMMERS: And lastly, you are based successful Senegal. Can you show america what nan location guidance has been to what happened successful Niger? What person you heard?

DIALO: I deliberation nan location guidance has been stupor and surprise, successful a sense, because Niger was seen arsenic doing very good against nan insurgency. And since 1990, location has been, like, incremental steps towards antiauthoritarian consolidation. And each of this has been spilled connected nan crushed by nan subject takeovers. And if you look astatine nan guidance of location bodies specified arsenic nan Economic Community of West African States, they person powerfully condemned nan coup d'etat.

SUMMERS: Ousmane Diallo, elder interrogator astatine Amnesty International. Thank you.

DIALO: Thank you.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All authorities reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages astatine www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created connected a unreserved deadline by an NPR contractor. This matter whitethorn not beryllium successful its last shape and whitethorn beryllium updated aliases revised successful nan future. Accuracy and readiness whitethorn vary. The charismatic grounds of NPR’s programming is nan audio record.