The incredible Premier League table since Aston Villa appointed Unai Emery

Only Arsenal and Manchester City person taken much points than Aston Villa since Unai Emery was appointed Steven Gerrard’s successor backmost successful November.

Emery, who near La Liga outfit Villarreal to return nan occupation astatine Villa Park, has made an exceptional commencement to nan job. The Spanish coach has masterminded 10 wins and conscionable 4 defeats from his 16 Premier League matches successful complaint of nan club.

When Gerrard was sacked backmost successful October, Villa were languishing adjacent nan relegation zone, having won conscionable 2 of their opening 11 matches.

“It didn’t extremity good for him astatine Arsenal but I still don’t deliberation you tin flick holes successful his pedigree. You’re talking astir a feline who’s won nan Europa League 4 times. I deliberation he’s a really, really bully coach,” erstwhile Villa striker Darren Bent told talkSPORT erstwhile asked astir nan assignment of Emery.

“He had nan full Ozil business to woody pinch arsenic good which went against him. I don’t deliberation you triumph nan trophies that he’s won if you’re not a bully coach. You tin opportunity what you want astir his clip astatine Arsenal, but it was ever going to beryllium difficult coming successful aft Arsene Wenger. I deliberation it’s nan correct appointment. I’d opportunity I’m excited astir it.”

Bent’s optimism has since been vindicated. The nine person dramatically changeable up nan array then, pinch results nether Emery seeing nan nine emphatically retired of nan relegation conversation.

Aston Villa are now up to seventh, up of Liverpool and big-spending Chelsea, and tin person genuine ambitions of qualifying for European title if they tin support up this momentum.

The 1 debased constituent truthful acold came pinch a last-gasp 2-1 conclusion astatine location to Stevenage successful nan FA Cup, but Emery’s broadside responded admirably pinch back-to-back convention wins complete Leeds United and Southampton and person maintained their fantabulous 2023 since.

“First we person to beryllium accordant successful nan apical 10,” Emery said pursuing their last-gasp 2-1 triumph complete Leicester City.

“We tin adhd different measurement of reasoning to beryllium a campaigner successful nan European positions but it is going to beryllium difficult because Brighton and Brentford are playing very well. We are now pinch them.

“Chelsea and Liverpool person to beryllium successful Europe adjacent year. They will conflict for it but we tin person ambition and information to effort to beryllium a candidate.

“We are going to beryllium very demanding and not relax aliases stop.”

To exemplify really bully nan results person been nether Emery, return a look astatine really nan Premier League array shapes up since he was appointed astatine nan commencement of November.

Note: each teams person played 16 games unless different specified.

1. Arsenal – 41 points, GD +24 (played 17)

2. Manchester City – 35 points, GD +19

3. Aston Villa – 32 points, GD +8

4. Brighton – 28 points, GD +13 (played 15)

5. Brentford – 28 points, GD +12 (played 15)

6. Liverpool – 27 points, GD +7

7. Manchester United – 27 points, GD +3 (played 15)

8. Newcastle United – 26 points, GD +8 (played 14)

9. Tottenham – 24 points, GD +2

10. Fulham – 20 points, GD 0 (played 15)

11. Chelsea – 18 points, GD -3 (played 17)

12. Wolves – 18 points, GD -6

13. Nottingham Forest – 18 points, GD -6

14. Leeds United – 17 points, GD -7 (played 17)

15. Leicester – 14 points, GD -7

16. Crystal Palace – 14 points, GD -12 (played 17)

17. Bournemouth – 14 points, GD -14

18. West Ham – 13 points, GD -7 (played 14)

19. Everton – 13 points, GD -17

20. Southampton – 11 points, GD -15

