The Infinix GT 10 bid will beryllium disposable from Flipkart, nan retailer already has a teaser page up and running. There should beryllium 2 phones, nan GT 10 Pro and GT 10 Pro+, some sporting nan alleged Cyber Mecha design.

This shouldn’t beryllium confused pinch Tecno’s Turbo Mecha design, though for illustration it this 1 includes a transparent backmost pinch immoderate LED lighting arsenic you tin spot successful nan short clip below. But there’s more.

— Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 21, 2023

Infinix hasn’t revealed galore different specifications yet. It calls nan GT bid nan “most powerful machines we’ve ever made” and promises an “ad-free” OS. Oh, and you tin spot a 3.5mm headphone jack connected nan bottommost successful 1 of nan images.

The teasers besides talk of a “photo chromatic” rear panel, which should alteration its colour erstwhile exposed to sunlight to adhd an other spot of flair.

Based connected rumors, nan Infinix GT 10 Pro will beryllium powered by nan Dimensity 1300, while nan GT 10 Pro+ will usage nan very akin Dimensity 8050. The Pro+ should travel pinch much storage, though. Both phones are expected to person 108 + 8 + 8 MP cameras and 5,000mAh batteries.

The phones are intelligibly gaming-focused and they whitethorn person further features, e.g. nan image beneath mightiness beryllium hinting astatine enarthrosis triggers (or possibly we’re reference excessively overmuch into it). More specifications should trickle successful arsenic nan motorboat day draws near.

