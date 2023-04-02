The iPhone 15 Pro Could Lose Its Mute Switch

Justin Duino / Review Geek

With nan yearly September merchandise timeframe inching closer, iPhone 15 rumors person been everywhere. We’ve heard astir design changes, a smaller notch, haptic buttons, USB-C, and more. Now, caller leaks propose nan high-end iPhone 15 Pro could suffer its celebrated shut up switch.

For months, reports suggested Apple would ditch each nan buttons connected nan iPhone 15 and alternatively usage solid-state haptics arsenic buttons. The measurement up/down could beryllium 1 agelong touchpad alternatively of 2 individual buttons.

Thankfully, complete nan past fewer weeks, respective analysts declare Apple scrapped that plan and will revert to nan acquainted two-button layout and shut up move for nan iPhone 15 series.

9to5Mac

However, according to 9to5Mac, nan much costly iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will usage an all-new “action button” of sorts to switch nan shut up switch. The render supra shows that iPhone 15 Pro models could still person nan aforesaid 2 measurement keys, but nan shut up move is now a dedicated button.

Their sources propose that nan shut up move is dormant for Apple’s high-end phones. Instead, we could get thing akin to nan action fastener connected nan Apple Watch Ultra. By that, we mean it’ll apt still shut up devices but could besides beryllium customizable pinch different actions and shortcuts. Again, this alteration only applies to nan Pro-line.

The study mentions a larger camera hump, meaning nan iPhone 15 Pro could get an upgraded periscope zoom lens, a much rounded design, and a USB-C charging larboard connected nan bottom. Remember, these are only rumors, and thing is definite until Apple jumps connected shape later this Autumn and reveals its caller phone.

via 9to5Mac