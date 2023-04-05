The Kia EV9’s real killer app could be its software

When car companies usage nan word “flagship,” traditionally that intends a high-end supercar aliases a plush luxury sedan. But nan all-new 2024 Kia EV9 is simply a flagship of a different kind.

It’s a crossover, for one. And a large 1 pinch 3 rows of seats, meant for large families. It’s electric, too, and tin of fast-charging its artillery from 10% to 80% successful nether 25 minutes. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it’ll apt beryllium nan astir costly Kia successful nan lineup.

All told, nan EV9 is simply a large move for a marque that conscionable a fewer years agone was synonymous pinch inexpensive airdrome rental cars and “No Credit? No problem” dealerships. Now Kia is becoming an electric-focused, high-tech endeavor pinch immense world sales goals, and nan EV9 will lead nan way.

One of its astir important features flew a spot nether nan radar during its debut astatine nan 2023 New York International Auto Show this week: It’s nan first Kia pinch nan Hyundai Motor Group’s caller Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (stylized arsenic ccNC) operating system.

That update takes Kia’s infotainment and package crippled to nan adjacent level, enabling over-the-air updates for astir each usability connected nan car — a first for Kia. While Kia’s lineup possesses OTA updates for its infotainment system, ccNC enables wireless upgrades for bug fixes, caller characteristic releases, amended artillery optimization and more. Eventually, 1 of those will beryllium a more precocious automated driving assistance system too.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line interior Image Credits: Kia

OTA updates are expected to beryllium a important exertion for caller cars successful nan coming years. While Tesla has offered this functionality for years, on pinch giving customers things arsenic superior arsenic Autopilot upgrades and arsenic silly arsenic Christmas ray shows, nan remainder of nan manufacture is catching up fast. And pinch group now owning (and often financing) their cars for a decade aliases more, OTA updates are really automakers purpose to support things caller if group aren’t buying arsenic often — each while adding subscription characteristic gross to their portfolios.

Kia spokesperson Jeff Jablansky said ccNC runs connected a caller chipset pinch much processing powerfulness than existent models, “iPhone-quick” scrolling speeds, much shortcuts to cardinal functions, revised graphics, and different enhancements.

“The mapping has gotten better, nan solution has gotten better,” Jablansky said. “You’ll person less trips to nan work position because you tin get updates arsenic you request them.”

But moreover arsenic things change, aged habits dice hard. Crucially for galore buyers, Jablansky confirmed that, unlike General Motors, Kia will not beryllium doing distant pinch Apple CarPlay integration aliases Android Auto. “We’re launching pinch it,” Jablansky said, though he added that those features will require a wired relationship — dissimilar galore competitors who connection that connectivity wirelessly.

It’s a small overseas for an EV whose adjacent relative, nan Genesis GV60, offers facial nickname but besides wired-only CarPlay. But Jablansky said this interface useful for those who want to complaint their phones successful nan car anyway.

A wired CarPlay setup successful a 2021 Chevrolet Trax. GM is getting free of CarPlay altogether. Image Credits: GM

Additionally, nan OTA updates will unfastened up caller levels of in-car personalization, Kia officials said. Maybe moreover a sports team–themed interior. Yes, seriously.

“We’re still processing those features, but it gives america an opportunity to not only support nan car moving well, but to really adhd enhancements to nan graphics,” Mike Wilde, nan head of merchandise readying and pricing for Kia America, told TechCrunch astatine nan New York International Auto Show this week.

“We’re looking into things for illustration sports team–themed graphical interfaces, entertainment-on-demand type things,” he added.

The ccNC strategy first appeared connected nan ultra-luxury Hyundai Grandeur sedan that’s chiefly sold only successful South Korea and nan Middle East, and it’s featured successful nan 2024 Hyundai Kona that besides made its New York International Auto Show debut this week. Both nan EV9 and caller Kona are expected to spell connected waste successful nan 4th fourth of this year. Wilde said that ccNC will rotation retired to each Kia exemplary successful nan adjacent fewer years arsenic awesome updates happen.

He said that while Hyundai, Kia and Genesis each now stock nan aforesaid hardware and soon, software, each marque has its ain merchandise readying operations and circumstantial audiences. With ccNC, they’ll get an moreover greater grade of graphical and ocular differentiation too.

With Kia, nan conglomerate is going for a younger, “more progressive” audience, Wilde said. In nan lawsuit of nan EV9, that intends younger families pinch a increasing number of children and perchance grandparents.

If so, they’ll beryllium getting a family-friendly interior and a reportedly “green” 1 arsenic well. Kia executives said that successful summation to nan package overhaul, a awesome woody of attraction was paid to making an airy, clean-looking compartment wherever parents up beforehand tin easy spot their kids successful nan backseat acknowledgment to mesh, semi-transparent headrests. The EV9 besides won’t connection leather astatine all, but nonleather polyurethane seats. Those, on pinch nan headliner and definite fabrics, are partially made of recycled integrative bottles.

One trial of nan EV9 will beryllium nan haptic controls beneath nan cardinal infotainment system. Those eschew accepted buttons (which nan car besides does have) for “hidden-until-lit” switches that vibrate erstwhile touched. Other automakers for illustration Volkswagen and Cadillac person tried this and nan reception has ne'er been positive.

Jochen Paesen, Kia’s VP of Interior Design, told TechCrunch that he thinks this setup will activity amended because nan switches are person to nan driver, easy to see, and easier to scope than what competitors person offered.

He added that nan debased placement of nan battery, and nary request for a transmission tunnel, allows for a much “flat floor” for loading cargo, and overmuch much limb room successful nan rear compared to three-row crossovers that are usually only fresh for mini children successful nan very back.

“This abstraction gives america a batch of opportunities and possibilities,” Paesen said.