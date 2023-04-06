The Last of Us Part 1 PC players say it's still crushing their CPUs even after a 14GB performance patch

The Last of Us Part 1 connected PC has released yet different capacity patch, but players mostly study that nan large rumor affecting CPU usage persists.

The latest Last of Us Part 1 spot for nan PC larboard reportedly weighs successful astatine astir 14 GB provided you're caught up connected nan earlier updates. According to nan charismatic patch notes (opens successful caller tab), it targets "performance, personification experience, visuals, and more," and includes "platform and hardware-specific fixes."

The notes item a laundry database of fixes for circumstantial crashes, issues related to textures, animations, and UI, and various different bugs. Most notably, Naughty Dog says nan spot includes "updated texture streaming to trim CPU usage."

From nan beginning, 1 of nan astir salient complaints heard from The Last of Us Part 1 players connected PC has been nan weirdly precocious CPU and representation demands, pinch predominant reports of up to 100% usage and unreasonably agelong shader compiling times connected high-end hardware. And while today's spot sounds encouraging for those dealing pinch ocular issues and crashes, early reports propose there's still a ways to spell earlier nan capacity problems are afloat resolved.

Seems to beryllium amended successful word of performance, but there's still a awesome rumor pinch VRAM and CPU & GPU usage. Progress but needs a batch much patchesApril 7, 2023 See more

I’m utilizing an ASUS ROG STRIX 4080, 64GB OF DDR5 ram, and an i9 13900k cpu. only getting 60fps, yet astatine 99% GPU usageApril 7, 2023 See more

Comment from r/pcgamingComment from r/pcgaming

Naughty Dog has been releasing hotfixes and patches for The Last of Us Part 1 astatine a dependable clip since launch, and this surely won't beryllium nan last one. Thankfully, pinch each spot location seems to beryllium immoderate improvement, but pinch game-breaking bugs still compromising nan PC experience, players are nary uncertainty eager for much effective updates.

