The Last of Us Part 3 rumors circle as casting details reportedly leak, and Ellie will be "as important" as before

Naughty Dog whitethorn beryllium keeping tight-lipped astir nan early of its groundbreaking post-apocalyptic series, but rumors regarding The Last of Us Part 3 proceed to swirl.

The latest comes from DanielRPK (via Eurogamer), and suggests that nan 3rd instalment will present america to "a group of scavengers surviving connected nan outskirts of a post-apocalyptic city" successful a Victorian location that serves arsenic their base. We've besides sewage specifications connected 5 members of this group, which, according to nan leaker, Naughty Dog is presently "looking to cast."

The first is Lucas, who's said to beryllium an "affable" feline but "develops a narration pinch different young scavenger and will person a move that shows his acheronian side." Val is nan leader of nan group, while Ezra wants to musculus successful connected her position. Then there's Mason, a erstwhile worker who "must take betwixt his loyalty to Ezra and nan house" aft Val gets put successful charge. Last up is Gracie, and each we cognize astir her is that she's aged 18-25.

Naughty Dog is readying for Ellie to person conscionable arsenic overmuch of a domiciled successful nan adjacent crippled arsenic she did successful The Last of Us Part 2, according to leaker ViewerAnon, arsenic good arsenic introducing america to caller characters.

Look, it’s early, communicative specifications are tweaked and everything is perchance up successful nan aerial to beryllium changed, but I guarantee you I’ve heard Ellie is astatine slightest arsenic important successful LAST OF US PART III arsenic she was successful PART II. https://t.co/WYdKRFo0pGJuly 2, 2023 See more

In a tweet, they wrote: "Look, it's early, communicative specifications are tweaked and everything is perchance up successful nan aerial to beryllium changed, but I guarantee you I've heard Ellie is astatine slightest arsenic important successful LAST OF US PART III arsenic she was successful PART II."

In different tweet, they reiterated that a 3rd instalment is presently successful nan useful and mentioned that mobility seizure will get underway astatine immoderate constituent this year. "All I tin opportunity is I've been very vocal for rather awhile that THE LAST OF US PART III is successful improvement and others are yet noticing," they said. "Major filming is happening this year."

While nan caller characters and nan powerfulness dynamics wrong their group sound intriguing, and much clip pinch Ellie tin only beryllium a bully thing, arsenic pinch immoderate rumor, it's worthy taking each of this pinch a atom of brackish until we get charismatic confirmation from Naughty Dog.

Rumors that The Last of Us Part 3 is "in production" surfaced precocious past year, and backmost successful January, head Neil Druckmann teased nan anticipation of a follow-up, saying "I deliberation there's much communicative to tell."

