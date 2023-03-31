The Last of Us season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver

The Last of Us has moved westbound for season 2.

Though play 1 was filmed chiefly successful Calgary, Alberta, accumulation for nan 2nd play has begun successful Vancouver (H/T Deadline (opens successful caller tab).) Season 2 is based connected nan events and communicative of The Last of Us Part 2, which takes spot almost wholly successful nan Pacific Northwest.

"You tin expect america to repetition nan aforesaid process, which is we will look astatine what made that communicative typical and what is nan psyche of that story. And that needs to stay intact," Showrunner and EP Craig Mazin said of play 2 connected nan charismatic The Last of Us podcast. "And past nan moment-to-moment thumps and characters, they mightiness enactment nan same, they mightiness change. We will do what needs to hap to that communicative arsenic it transfers from 1 mean to another."

The Last of Us Part 2 follows Ellie and her travel arsenic a young adult, uncovering her ain personality extracurricular of Joel and her immunity. Part 1 deed shelves successful 2016, pinch Part 2 being recently released successful 2020. Fans person already shared their casting ideas for Abby, a caller cardinal characteristic (and antagonist) successful play 2. While Mazin has said that Pedro Pascal will beryllium backmost for play 2, and that Bella Ramsey will beryllium aged up from 14 to 19, it'll astir apt beryllium an Ellie-centered season.

"I know what happens successful nan 2nd game, and I'm tense astir perchance being without Pedro for a while. That's gonna beryllium really sad," Ramsey said connected nan Happy Sad Confused (opens successful caller tab) podcast.

The Last of Us play 1 tin now beryllium streamed successful its entirety connected HBO Max and Sky.

