The latest Moto G Power pairs some crucial upgrades with questionable priorities

3 hours ago
For nan amended portion of a decade, 1 institution much than immoderate different has owned nan budget Android space. While Samsung and OnePlus proceed to make monolithic strides successful bringing fantabulous experiences to much affordable value points, Motorola built its modern sanction connected delivering "good enough" smartphones for anyone pinch a mates 100 bucks. The Moto G-series has agelong been a champion successful this realm, and pinch nan latest Moto G Power, it's only getting better. But pinch nan title much stacked than ever before, it's unclear whether this smartphone will guidelines retired among nan crowd.

2023_moto g powerfulness 5G_Mineral Black_PDP Hero copy
Moto G Power (2023)

Motorola's latest Moto G Power combines a monolithic 1080p show pinch a long-lasting artillery and an affordable value constituent for a coagulated upgrade complete nan last-gen model. But immoderate trim corners — namely, nan deficiency of NFC — and nan company's mediocre estimation for OS support whitethorn support immoderate buyers connected nan fence.

SoC MediaTek Dimensity 930

Display 6.5" FHD+ 120Hz LCD

RAM 4GB/6GB

Storage 128GB/256GB, expandable up to 1TB

Battery 5,000mAh

Operating System Android 13

Front camera 16MP (f/2.4, 1.0um/2.0um Ultra Pixel)

Rear cameras 50 MP (f/1.8, 0.64μm), Quad Pixel exertion for 1.28μm, PDAF; 2 MP extent sensor (f/2.4, 1.75μm)

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions 163.06 x 74.8 x 8.45mm, 185g

Colors Mineral Black, Pearl White

Charging 15W capable, 10W charger in-box

On paper, nan Moto G Power is each spot nan successor to last year's model that you would expect, pinch improvements successful a mates of cardinal areas that mightiness make existent owners beautiful jealous. The show is still a 6.5" LCD panel, but pinch a large boost up to FHD+ and 120Hz. The creation is besides overmuch cleaner, ditching nan wavy lines of nan 2022 exemplary for thing a small much modern and professional.

Inside, Motorola ditched nan sluggish Helio G37 for a much powerful Dimensity 930 — not nan astir powerful connected nan market, but pinch 2 Cortex-A78 cores alongside six Cortex-A55 cores, it should make for a immense difference. It besides yet supports 5G, a first for this peculiar series. Really, only nan camera seems unchanged — it's still rocking a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor that near america thing but impressed.

Unfortunately, location are a mates of downsides pinch this phone, not slightest of which is nan price. $300 mightiness not sound excessively bad connected paper, but it's $100 much than nan erstwhile model. Granted, nan jump up to a afloat HD show — not to mention that boost successful capacity — mightiness make each nan difference, but successful a world wherever nan Galaxy A14 hits that $200 value point, it's going to beryllium a reliable waste for anyone not devoted to Motorola.

Second, that value constituent doesn't moreover present you everything you'd expect to spot successful a modern smartphone. While it's awesome to person a charger included successful nan box, and nan 3.5mm headphone jack is simply a show for sore eyes, there's nary NFC to speak of here. Mobile payments are wholly retired of nan question, which could beryllium a dealbreaker moreover successful nan modern fund space.

I'll beryllium funny to spot really nan Moto G Power performs successful regular life — it's imaginable these shortcomings mightiness slice into nan inheritance erstwhile nan instrumentality is successful hand. If you're already sold, Motorola's latest G-series telephone will beryllium disposable arsenic an unlocked exemplary astatine Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola starting connected April 13th, pinch bearer models for Metro, Spectrum, and Xfinity Mobile coming soon.

