The Lower East Side Fabric Store That Helped Outfit ‘Bridgerton’

The 212
Mendel Goldberg, a Jewish migrant from Poland, opened his shop successful nan precocious 1800s. Four generations later, it’s a go-to destination for apical costume designers.
Step down nan unassuming destruction of Mendel Goldberg Fabrics connected Manhattan’s Lower East Side and you’ll abruptly find yourself surrounded by an array of gorgeous fabrics connected its floor-to-ceiling shelves: bolts and neatly folded stacks of good cottons, silks, satins, taffetas and lace arsenic good arsenic much opulent materials, from bubble-gum pinkish metallic brocade to pome greenish silk satin jacquard and shimmery pleated navy chiffon. There are fabrics woven pinch golden thread aliases sparkling pinch Swarovski crystals. And location is Chanel-style wool bouclé successful ray pink, aliases achromatic and achromatic woven pinch small ribbons and pearls. The worldly is arsenic luxuriously textured arsenic a lamb’s coat. I want it.
I don’t sew. I haven’t sewage nan DNA (no 1 successful my family did). I’ve ne'er really paid attraction to nan world of bespoke clothing aliases nan fabrics a designer mightiness use, not until a fewer months ago, erstwhile I went to Hester Street — a thoroughfare erstwhile jammed pinch pushcarts and now crowded pinch transportation bikes — and walked into Mendel Goldberg, where, emotion arsenic if I’d wandered into a psychedelic dreamscape, I coveted everything.
Presiding complete nan shop from her accustomed perch, supra a ample woody array wherever she measures retired nan fabric, was proprietor Alice Goldberg, wearing a fitted achromatic blouse, a constrictive beige skirt pinch a zipper up nan backmost and achromatic flats. Goldberg is the 4th procreation of her family to tally nan shop since her great-grandfather Mendel founded it. Alongside Luis Ortega, nan Goldbergs’ aide-de-camp since 1989, Alice has witnessed a fewer memorable shopping sprees, including nan clip a fewer years backmost erstwhile a group of Saudi princesses spent astir 30 minutes successful nan store, “buying for illustration crazy,” and nan time 7 bridesmaids purchased beaded entity bluish tulle for their dresses.
Costume designers are besides predominant customers. Among them is John Glaser, who oversaw nan wardrobe for play 1 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” (along pinch Ellen Mirojnick) arsenic good arsenic that for nan upcoming play three. “You tin get things present you can’t get anyplace else, for illustration definite very rich | and costly over-embroidered aliases beaded material,” Glaser says. He’s utilized Mendel Goldberg’s fabrics for a number of nan costumes for nan Regency-era play drama, including a sheer achromatic frock successful laser trim silk chiffon, a cloth that “we utilized wrong out,” Glaser adds. “There was besides a dress for Lady Bridgerton made of ray bluish silk jacquard that reminded maine of an 18th-century wallpaper.”
While I’m successful nan shop, I watch arsenic Goldberg drapes ivory gazar against a bride-to-be, showing her really it would activity arsenic an engagement statement dress. Later that afternoon, Tsigie White, nan costume designer for nan TV bid “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” stops in. She’s mesmerized by a portion of golden worldly covered pinch sparkling paillettes. “I’ll find thing to do pinch it for nan show,” she says while Goldberg measures a gait of it for her. “I’ve ne'er been present before; a friend mentioned it,” she continues. “This is simply a awesome find for me.”
Goldberg knows her banal by heart, and moreover nan stores’s website — seemingly nan business’s largest concession to nan 21st period — is wonderfully detailed, nan fabrics cautiously described and shown draped connected mannequins. Goldberg’s customers are based each complete nan country, arsenic good arsenic abroad; immoderate of them inquire to browse nan fabrics complete Zoom aliases FaceTime. “I want everyone to bargain connected nan net pinch nan aforesaid assurance arsenic if they walked successful nan store. Let’s opportunity you’re successful Texas and you bid thing online. I don’t want you to unfastened [the package] and say, ‘Oh my God,’ ” she says. “I want you to beryllium thrilled.”
It’s a agelong measurement from nan days erstwhile Mendel Goldberg, a Jewish migrant from Poland, sold tailoring supplies disconnected a pushcart connected nan Lower East Side. In 1890, he opened nan shop successful this five-floor building. (The basement is now nan stockroom; apartments inhabit nan precocious 4 stories.) His boy Alexander sold silk to furriers for overgarment linings; Alexander’s boy Samuel — Alice’s begetter — sold cloth to Gimbels and Macy’s, some of which had ample departments for location dressmaking.
The business prospered. Alice was calved successful Brooklyn and spent her later puerility years successful Great Neck, N.Y., wherever her parents lived and commuted to Hester Street. “I was a very sheltered girl,” she says. “All my apparel were made for maine by my grandma Ida, Alexander’s wife.”
After college, Alice taught math, joined and moved to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, wherever she still lives. She has 2 daughters, Alexandra, who lives successful Jerusalem, and Josefa, who lives successful New Rochelle, N.Y. Josefa’s girl Eliana did her caller high-school elder thesis connected fashion. If she yet takes complete Mendel Goldberg Fabrics, Eliana will beryllium nan sixth procreation to negociate nan business.
Alice Goldberg didn’t subordinate nan family business until she was successful her 30s. Her begetter came to her location and said, “‘Your mother is sick, you person to travel into nan store.’ I walked successful and ne'er left,” she says.
Her first duty was a cloth buying travel to Europe. “At immoderate of nan awesome Swiss companies, I saw nan astir beautiful goods. They asked astir my in installments because they didn’t cognize me,” she says, smiling. “I say, ‘Can you do maine a favor? Please nonstop personification to show my driver I’ll beryllium present for immoderate time.’ I figured if they saw I had a Mercedes pinch a chauffeur it would beryllium each right.” She sewage nan credit, and now travels to Italy, Switzerland and France doubly a year.
It isn’t conscionable nan sumptuous fabrics that make Mendel Goldberg truthful sought retired by connoisseurs, however, but Alice Goldberg herself. “I’ve ne'er had a return,” she says. “Never. How crazy is that?” I’m reasoning astir a wintertime coat. As if she’s publication my mind, she shows maine navy bluish French wool bouclé and suggests we statement it successful printed cashmere. As my mother ever said, “Why person system successful fantasy?”