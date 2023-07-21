Step down nan unassuming destruction of Mendel Goldberg Fabrics connected Manhattan’s Lower East Side and you’ll abruptly find yourself surrounded by an array of gorgeous fabrics connected its floor-to-ceiling shelves: bolts and neatly folded stacks of good cottons, silks, satins, taffetas and lace arsenic good arsenic much opulent materials, from bubble-gum pinkish metallic brocade to pome greenish silk satin jacquard and shimmery pleated navy chiffon. There are fabrics woven pinch golden thread aliases sparkling pinch Swarovski crystals. And location is Chanel-style wool bouclé successful ray pink, aliases achromatic and achromatic woven pinch small ribbons and pearls. The worldly is arsenic luxuriously textured arsenic a lamb’s coat. I want it.

I don’t sew. I haven’t sewage nan DNA (no 1 successful my family did). I’ve ne'er really paid attraction to nan world of bespoke clothing aliases nan fabrics a designer mightiness use, not until a fewer months ago, erstwhile I went to Hester Street — a thoroughfare erstwhile jammed pinch pushcarts and now crowded pinch transportation bikes — and walked into Mendel Goldberg, where, emotion arsenic if I’d wandered into a psychedelic dreamscape, I coveted everything.