The Making Of A Star: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Work Behind The Scenes Continues To Pay Off

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 14: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of nan Oklahoma City Thunder looks connected anterior ... [+] to nan commencement of nan NBA Play-In crippled against nan Minnesota Timberwolves astatine Target Center connected April 14, 2023 successful Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated nan Thunder 120-95 to beforehand to nan NBA Playoffs arsenic nan #8 seed. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and aliases utilizing this Photograph, personification is consenting to nan position and conditions of nan Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Getty Images

“None of that worldly matters without your team. I don't deliberation it's a coincidence. I deliberation to get worldly done individually and arsenic a team, it takes a full group,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pursuing his caller breakout season.

It was a run successful which Gilgeous-Alexander made his first NBA All-Star game, led his squad to 40 wins and will apt onshore All-NBA honors. The 24-year-old averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per title while shooting 51% from nan level and 90.5% from nan free propulsion line.

To him, it’s easier to play astatine a precocious level erstwhile surrounded by awesome group and players. That was precisely nan lawsuit this season, arsenic nan young Oklahoma City Thunder was nan astonishment squad of nan league.

With that successful mind, Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates entered nan play fresh to return connected immoderate was astir to travel their way. There wasn’t immoderate existent expectations, arsenic this play was each astir improvement and taking different measurement successful nan correct direction.

“At nan opening of nan play I don’t deliberation we group a for judge marker aliases a goal,” said Gilgeous-Alexander astatine nan extremity of nan season. “We tried not to perceive to people’s expectations and not to group our own. Take it day-by-day and bask nan process, and get to get nan astir retired of nan process.”

Either way, it was an incredibly successful play for Oklahoma City, making nan postseason and getting wrong 1 triumph of making nan playoffs. While it was a squad effort to get that far, there’s nary mobility that Gilgeous-Alexander was nan superior catalyst of nan Thunder’s ascension. His year-over-year jump successful accumulation catapulted him into nan MVP speech arsenic he was arguably nan champion defender successful nan NBA this season.

What’s astir awesome astir Gilgeous-Alexander arsenic a subordinate is his expertise to amended astatine specified a accelerated rate. During each offseason, he’s focused connected becoming nan champion subordinate he tin be, which results successful monolithic jumps successful productivity each season. To those who spot him put successful nan activity down nan scenes, nan improvement isn’t surprising.

"I've seen it coming honestly, conscionable from nan activity he was putting successful nan offseason,” said teammate Lu Dort of Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension.

As it relates to getting better, it’s sometimes astir moving smart while besides moving hard. Gilgeous-Alexander is 1 of those uncommon athletes that is consenting to do immoderate it takes to make that adjacent jump. He’s highly self-aware connected what he needs to amended upon and focuses connected those things, making nan astir of each infinitesimal he can.

“The dude is simply a maniac,” said Aaron Wiggins astatine nan adjacent of nan season. “His attraction to item and attraction during nan offseason is thing that separates him from a batch of different guys. I’m not amazed [he made different jump]. He deserves everything.”

While emerging arsenic a apical 5 scorer successful nan NBA is impressive, what’s possibly nan astir promising astir Gilgeous-Alexander’s play was nan protect broadside of nan ball. He really showcased nan expertise to fastener down connected nan perimeter and make plays connected that end, particularly precocious successful games. He vanished sixth successful full steals (112) and 2nd successful full blocks (65) among guards past season. A well-rounded crippled is cardinal for immoderate subordinate that wants to break into superstar territory, and Gilgeous-Alexander is good connected his way.

“He’s gotta beryllium a two-way subordinate to beryllium great. And he made strides location this year, said Thunder GM Sam Presti this week. “If he becomes a awesome defender, that’s a problem.”

Again, Gilgeous-Alexander has nan desire to beryllium great, truthful expect to spot much of this from him moving forward. The protect strength he has is contagious arsenic well, making his teammates amended connected that extremity of nan level arsenic well.

“Defensively he took 1 of nan biggest steps I’ve seen a subordinate return connected that broadside of nan ball,” Kenrich Williams said successful exit interviews. “The measurement he is capable to beryllium himself, it affects nan different guys.”

Gilgeous-Alexander understands nan large image erstwhile it comes to building a title squad and what it takes to play astatine that level. He is nan cleanable portion to person astatine nan helm and has nan hunger to beryllium nan best. To him, nan only extremity end you tin perchance person is winning a championship. In bid to moreover person a roster tin of winning it all, it goes beyond what happens connected nan court.

The leader of this Thunder team, Gilgeous-Alexander spent clip astatine nan extremity of nan play talking astir what needs to hap for OKC to proceed progressing. While he discussed moving difficult complete nan summertime and during nan season, he besides referred to building relationships. Whether it’s squad dinners aliases conscionable doing things together disconnected nan court, that’s arsenic as important arsenic a early contending squad is put together.

Both personally and arsenic nan leader of nan Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is consenting to do immoderate it takes to triumph nan eventual prize, a championship.