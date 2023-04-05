‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 6 Review: So Many Cameos

The Mandalorian Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian makes a beautiful bizarre detour successful this week’s episode, ‘Guns For Hire’, and amps up nan cameos. The show has ever utilized cameos of either celebrated actors aliases celebrated Star Wars characters, but this section really goes supra and beyond—and not successful a bully way.

I did for illustration immoderate things astir Chapter 22, but mostly this felt for illustration an excuse to shove Jack Black, Lizzo and Christopher Lloyd each into an section together. For reasons. On apical of those three, we get immoderate Ugnaughts which make america fondly callback nan early days of nan show, erstwhile Kuill helped retired Mando successful his gruff way. “I person spoken,” Mando says to these droid mechanics astatine 1 point, which made maine smile.

We besides meet backmost up pinch Bo-Katan’s people: Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks). They’re moving for Jack Black and Lizzo’s characters—Captain Bombardier and nan Duchess—who are royalty, basically, of nan democratically tally satellite of Plazir-15. Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) wants to enlist nan Mandalorians to her origin but she and Mando (Pedro Pascal) person to lick a enigma for their hosts first.

This involves rogue Battle Droids that person been repurposed arsenic worker droids but person started behaving erratically and violently. Since Captain Bombardier was erstwhile an Imperial (but went done nan seemingly ubiquitous rehabilitation program) his authorities isn’t allowed to person an service aliases moreover equipped guards, truthful they trust connected extracurricular thief from privateers and, successful this case, our Mandalorian adventurers.

Helgait Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

They analyse nan lawsuit while Baby Yoda hangs retired pinch nan Duchess (who later knights him successful 1 of galore bizarre moments successful this bizarre episode). In nan end, they observe that caput of information Commissioner Helgait (Christopher Lloyd) is down nan bad business. He’s a Count Dooku-era Separatist, we learn, and isn’t happy pinch this small Utopia wherever droids do each nan activity and cipher knows really to return attraction of themselves. (You tin adhd nan Battle Droids to nan database of cameos, by nan way).

Their occupation done, Bo-Katan and Mando spell to nan Mandalorians wherever Axe tells her she’s nary longer successful charge. She mislaid nan Darksaber—and besides, he’s had a sensation of powerfulness and would for illustration to support it. So she challenges and thumps him but he scoffs astatine her and tells her she should beryllium challenging Mando for nan Darksaber. Mando, however, has different plans. Just for illustration nan remainder of us, he believes that Bo-Katan really won nan Darksaber from him already erstwhile she defeated nan alien/droid hybrid connected Mandalore and saved Mando’s life. She retrieved nan Darksaber and utilized it successful that conflict and now it’s hers. Everyone agrees and he hands it over. Bo-Katan is efficaciously restored to her rightful spot arsenic leader of nan Mandalorian people.

It conscionable took a wholly unnecessary side-quest to get there.

I don’t dislike “monster of nan week” aliases side-quest episodes, but this play they consciousness much retired of spot than usual. For 1 thing, this full play has conscionable felt weirdly aimless and this comes truthful precocious successful a play that’s only 8 episodes long—and very astir over! Had this travel earlier, it would person been overmuch better, but correct now it feels for illustration a unusual diversion this precocious successful nan game.

Grogu Credit: Disney / Lufasfilm

I’m really not a instrumentality of nan Jack Black / Lizzo cameos either. Lloyd was fine. He’s fundamentally cleanable successful each cameo he does, but that’s because he doesn’t instrumentality retired for illustration a sore thumb. Star Wars isn’t Marvel but it judge is emotion that measurement lately. This felt little for illustration a Star Wars episode than a hybrid of Star Trek and Thor: Ragnarök—minus nan thought-provoking civilized lessons of nan erstwhile and nan laughs and action of nan latter. I conscionable don’t really get what nan constituent of each this was. I’m sorry, but I conjecture I would really conscionable for illustration much smaller, lesser-known actors successful Star Wars. The occasional large sanction has ever been location from nan beginning—Alec Guinness, for instance—but it starts to consciousness a small excessively silly erstwhile we’re stuffing episodes pinch truthful galore celebrities.

Would it activity arsenic a cartoon? Definitely. In a play pinch 16 aliases 20 episodes you tin walk each nan clip you for illustration connected vessel episodes, diversions, silly cameos fetch quests and immoderate goofy worldly you like. But we only person 8 episodes successful Season 3 and this felt for illustration 1 squandered (not to mention nan squandering of Bryce Dallas Howard’s directorial talent).

I don’t mean to beryllium ace down astir The Mandalorian but honestly I’m conscionable not emotion it overmuch this season. It doesn’t consciousness for illustration nan aforesaid show arsenic before. It feels excessively . . . Disney-fied. The abstraction spaghetti occidental vibe is each but gone (even pinch lines for illustration “He doesn’t return kindly to strangers”) and nan show’s communicative is moving on astatine a crawl. I emotion Bo-Katan, but this feels much for illustration her show these days than Mando and Grogu’s, and I’m not judge it really works. Maybe if The Mandalorian had really ended pinch Season 2 and we’d gotten a caller show called Bo-Katan or Mandalore or something, I wouldn’t beryllium arsenic bothered. Maybe The Mandalorians kind of for illustration Aliens vs Alien.

I don’t know. It conscionable feels really disconnected to me.

The Mandalorian Credit: Disney / Lucasfilm

Let maine cognize what you thought of ‘Guns For Hire’ on Twitter or Facebook.

Scattered Thoughts:

They really telegraphed nan bad feline this section didn’t they? Helgait? His sanction sounds for illustration HELL GATE! Plus, he shakes his fist astatine clouds and yells astatine children to get disconnected his lawn, basically.

Absolutely nary chat connected nan morals of utilizing droid labour and what that intends for this nine erstwhile we get to nan extremity of this episode. It’s for illustration a Star Trek episode minus everything that makes Star Trek so good.

What connected world was nan constituent of nan intro segment pinch nan Quarren and nan Mon Calamari forbidden lovers? Just to show that Axe and his group are mercenaries? This felt for illustration it would spell location later successful nan section but it conscionable . . . didn’t. Very odd.

Knighting Grogu was really silly. Maybe it was meant to beryllium silly? It conscionable made nary sense. He didn’t do thing to merit it. She should person knighted Bo-Katan and Mando. I get that possibly this is simply a hint that Grogu will go a hybrid Jedi Knight / Mandalorian aliases thing but still. Did not emotion this scene. (Not arsenic bad arsenic Jaime knighting Brienne, though, and what followed).

They’ve really accrued nan number of aliens successful this show by . . . possibly excessively many. I for illustration having cool aliens but they’re conscionable everyplace now and they extremity emotion rather arsenic cool aliases absorbing erstwhile they’re ubiquitous.

I deliberation 1 point is besides that The Mandalorian used to consciousness a small scrappy. Bill Burr is simply a unsocial cameo. Gina Carano is simply a small retired of near section (er, truthful to speak). Jack Black and Lizzo are truthful overmuch much mainstream. You commencement to suffer what made nan show consciousness for illustration it had its ain small area successful a postulation far, acold away.

Here’s my video review:

As always, I’d emotion it if you’d travel maine present connected this blog and subscribe to my YouTube channel and my Substack truthful you tin enactment up-to-date connected each my TV, movie and video crippled reviews and coverage. Thanks!