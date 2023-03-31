The many faces of Clayface, the new Batman 2 villain

New reports propose that The Batman 2 will characteristic Clayface, a well-known Batman villain who galore fans were introduced to done Batman: The Animated Series, and who has played a cardinal domiciled successful different Batman media specified arsenic nan Arkham video crippled franchise.

Even though astir Bat-fans person a beautiful coagulated thought (pardon nan pun) of what Clayface looks for illustration and what his powers are, location are really 11 different Clayface villains successful nan halfway DC Universe, not moreover counting Multiverse Variants - and galore of them person wholly different origins and powers from nan type that has go nan astir iconic incarnation of nan villain.

There's moreover a lesser-known incarnation of Clayface who whitethorn conscionable supply immoderate clues arsenic to really nan villain could fresh into Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's 2nd Batman movie - particularly if Hush winds up arsenic 1 of nan film's different villains.

With astir a twelve different incarnations of nan characteristic successful halfway DC Universe continuity, get fresh to meet nan galore faces of Clayface arsenic we relay nan comic book history of nan classical Batman villain.

Basil Karlo (Detective Comics #40, 1940)

(Image credit: DC)

The original Golden Age Clayface was Basil Karlo, a scary movie character who began a drawstring of murders erstwhile his astir iconic domiciled was recast. He initially sewage his sanction from nan clay disguise he wore while committing his murders, but decades later nan Basil Karlo type of Clayface gained his ain shapeshifting mud powersgoing connected to go nan astir often seen type of nan character.

Matt Hagen (Detective Comics #298, 1961)

(Image credit: DC)

Matt Hagen was nan 2nd charismatic Clayface and nan first comic book type of Clayface to person nan muddy shapeshifting powers usually associated pinch nan name. Initially, he was a wealth huntsman whose physiology was mutated by a unusual excavation of radioactive protoplasm while exploring a cave, pinch nan effects wearing disconnected astir 48 hours aft each exposure. Hagen was somewhat merged pinch Basil Karlo for Batman: The Animated Series, successful which Hagen was a failing character who utilized an experimental anti-aging curen that turned him into Clayface.

Preston Payne (Detective Comics #478, 1978)

(Image credit: DC)

Preston Payne, nan 3rd Clayface, took nan conception successful yet different direction. Suffering from a uncommon familial information that caused unchecked maturation and alteration successful his body, Payne underwent an experimental curen astatine STAR Labs which caused his assemblage to go amorphous, necessitating nan usage of a containment suit. Rather than having shapeshifting powers, Payne's touch caused soma and different integrated materials to melt and go unstable. He went connected to wed and person a kid pinch chap Clayface Sondra Fuller (more connected her successful a moment).

John Carlinger (Detective Comics #496, 1980)

(Image credit: DC)

John Carlinger was a movie shaper who concisely stole Basil Karlo's Clayface personality aft surviving an onslaught by Karlo, who seemingly died successful nan fight. Carlinger committed a bid of murders which he attempted to pin connected Karlo earlier Batman uncovered nan ruse. He's seldom counted arsenic an charismatic 'Clayface,' though he did embody nan domiciled for a azygous story.

Sondra Fuller (Outsiders #21, 1987)

(Image credit: DC)

Sometimes known arsenic Lady Clay, Sondra Fuller is technically nan 4th charismatic Clayface. She gained her powers aft volunteering for a transformational process arsenic portion of nan supervillain violent group Kobra. She later formed nan group nan Mud Pack pinch Basil Karlo, Matt Hagen, and Preston Payne, moreover falling successful emotion pinch Payne and fathering a kid named Cassius 'Clay' Payne.

Cassius 'Clay' Payne (Batman: Shadow of nan Bat #27, 1994)

(Image credit: DC)

Cassius 'Clay' Payne (whose sanction is simply a reference to Cassius Clay, nan commencement sanction of boxer Muhammed Ali) is nan kid of Preston Payne and Sondra Fuller, who met arsenic portion of nan Clayface team-up group nan Mud Pack. He has some Sondra Fuller's shapeshifting powers and Preston Payne's flesh-melting abilities, arsenic good arsenic nan powerfulness to splinter disconnected sentient duplicates of himself which enslaved pinch humans and move them into alleged 'Claythings'.

Peter 'Claything' Malley (Batman #550, 1998)

(Image credit: DC)

One specified 'Claything' took connected a villainous life of its ain erstwhile it bonded pinch a DEO intelligence named Peter Malley, who gained muddy shapeshifting powers acknowledgment to Cassius Payne's symbiotic abilities. His assemblage was destroyed successful his first outing, pinch his remains stored successful containment successful a typical DEO (Department of Extranormal Operations) facility.

Todd Russell (Catwoman #1, 2002)

(Image credit: DC)

Todd Russell was an force of Catwoman whose origins are somewhat unclear, but are apt tied to nan experiments by nan DEO. After Russell utilized his shapeshifting powers to perpetrate a bid of murders, Catwoman managed to conclusion him by freezing his caput and storing it astatine STAR Labs.

Johnny Williams (Batman: Gotham Knights #60, 2005)

(Image credit: DC)

Johnny Williams, nan eighth Clayface, whitethorn upwind up having a astonishing relationship to The Batman 2 if rumors that Hush could beryllium different of nan film's villains clasp true, arsenic they stock a comic book connection. In nan original Batman: Hush story, Williams is turned into Clayface aft an detonation astatine a chemic plant. He is later manipulated by Hush and nan Riddler into utilizing his shapeshifting powers arsenic portion of their conspiracy against Batman. Later, Williams betrays Hush, aiding Batman earlier his ain untimely death.

Clayface of Japan (Batman Inc. #6, 2011)

(Image credit: DC)

At 1 point, Batman operated an world web of heroes inspired by his ain bequest called Batman, Incorporated. The Batman of Japan, Jiro Osamu, takes connected a Japanese type of Clayface who has nan classical shapeshifting powers astir commonly associated pinch nan villain.

Clownface (Arkham Manor #2, 2014)

(Image credit: DC)

Arguably nan weirdest type of Clayface is nicknamed 'Clownface.' Clownface was created erstwhile nan Joker infected a semi-sentient chunk of Clayface pinch his Joker Venom, turning it into a bizarre monster nether his command.

