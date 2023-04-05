‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss Among Season 5 Guest Stars; Alexander Gemignani To Recur

Prime Video has rounded retired nan 5th and last play of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pinch a stellar database of impermanent stars and a cardinal recurring. Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Sutton Foster (The Music Man), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Sean Gunn (Guardians of nan Galaxy) are joining nan 5th and last play arsenic impermanent stars pinch David Paymer returning to reprise his domiciled arsenic Harry Drake. Additionally, Tony-nominated Alexander Gemignani (Carousel) has been tapped for a heavy recurring domiciled successful Season 5. Character details, different than Paymer, are not being revealed.

The roles will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn pinch bid creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Sutton recorded “I Enjoy Being a Girl” for play 3 of Maisel and besides starred successful Sherman-Palladino’s Bunheads. Strong and Gunn some appeared on Gilmore Girls, created by Sherman-Palladino.

Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, David Paymer and Alexander Gemignani Getty/Natasha Lynette/Getty/Jordan Matter

We past saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) rebuilding her profession and estimation done Season 4, aft burning bridges and being trim from nan tour. The play wrapped pinch Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and fresh to upwind immoderate blizzard. After an epiphany successful beforehand of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is fresh to “go forward” and conflict for her ascent to stardom — equipped pinch her speedy wit and crisp tongue, and thing other to lose.

In nan 5th and last season, Midge finds herself person than ever to nan occurrence she’s dreamed of, only to observe that person than ever is still truthful acold away.

In summation to Brosnahan, nan ensemble includes four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is from creator Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, some of whom executive produce.

The 5th and last play of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Friday, April 14, connected Prime Video. A caller section will driblet play done May 26.

Gemignani is an creator director, actor, euphony director, orchestrator, conductor, composer/lyricist, and educator. He received a Tony Award information for his capacity successful Broadway’s Carousel revival and this autumn he’ll service arsenic euphony supervisor, arranger and conductor of Stephen Sondheim’s last musical, Here We Are. His tv credits see impermanent star/recurring roles connected Apple TV+’s Servant, Fox’s Empire, NBC’s Chicago Fire and Showtime’s Homeland, among others. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Jeremy Katz astatine The Katz Company.

