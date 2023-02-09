The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a new, real, and free game you can play right now

Oh, Mario went missing once? Big woody — Sonic’s conscionable been murdered!

In a very sudden, very confusing surprise, Sega has protector dropped a caller Sonic nan Hedgehog game for PC and Mac. The Murder of Sonic nan Hedgehog, arsenic baffling arsenic that sounds, is a free execution enigma crippled connected Steam you tin download and play correct now. The point-and-click escapade puts you amid nan Sonic formed connected a execution enigma statement aboard nan Mirage Express to observe Amy Rose’s birthday, but — gasp — nan crippled turns retired to beryllium existent arsenic Sonic is recovered keeled over, dormant connected nan floor.

Our beautiful bluish boy? He ded. Image: Sega

I’m nary instrumentality of silly April Fools’ gags, but I’m each for lighthearted and weird headcanon experiments. So in installments to Sega for going supra and beyond — a time early, mind you — to not conscionable put retired that silly trailer for this crippled but to really make nan dang crippled and put it retired location for free to fto group enjoy.

Time to effort it retired connected my Steam Deck.