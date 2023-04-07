The New York Jets sign a Packers quarterback... ex-Green Bay backup Tim Boyle joins Gang Green

By Associated Press and Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com

Published: 01:56 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 01:59 BST, 7 April 2023

The New York Jets signed erstwhile Seattle Seahawks protect lineman Quinton Jefferson connected Thursday, helping capable 1 of nan team's biggest needs.

Jefferson had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks successful 17 games, including 3 starts, past season. His signing helps offset nan losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, some of whom signed elsewhere successful free agency. Terms of nan woody weren't instantly disclosed.

The Jets besides signed backmost Tim Boyle to a one-year statement arsenic a backup pinch acquisition playing successful violative coordinator Nathaniel Hackett´s system.

The 30-year-old Jefferson joins All-Pro protect tackle Quinnen Williams and protect linemen John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Bryce Huff connected nan Jets' D-line, which figures to beryllium a spot again this season.

After losing Rankins and Shepherd, nan Jets wanted to adhd a seasoned protect lineman and were willing successful Calais Campbell and Fletcher Cox earlier they signed elsewhere.

Former Green Bay Packers backmost Tim Boyle has signed pinch nan New York Jets

The Jets besides plugged a cardinal spread connected their protect statement by signing Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson was a fifth-round draught prime of Seattle retired of Maryland successful 2016 and has had 3 stints pinch nan Seahawks complete 5 seasons, including past year. He besides has played pinch nan Los Angeles Rams (2017), Buffalo (2020) and Las Vegas (2021).

Jefferson has 20 1/2 sacks successful 89 games, including 48 starts, during his 7 NFL seasons. He besides has 64 backmost hits, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 24 tackles for loss.

Boyle served arsenic a backup successful Green Bay for 3 seasons to Aaron Rodgers, who said past period his volition is to play for nan Jets this season. The Packers and Jets person been successful negotiations for respective weeks to complete a waste and acquisition that would nonstop Rodgers to New York arsenic nan team´s starting quarterback.

In nan meantime, Boyle joins a Jets quarterbacks room that includes Zach Wilson, who was nan starter nan past 2 seasons, and Chris Streveler, who spent astir of past twelvemonth connected nan believe squad. Boyle will besides beryllium reunited pinch erstwhile Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year woody pinch nan Jets past month.

The 28-year-old Boyle divided past play pinch Detroit and Chicago, and took 13 snaps successful 1 crippled pinch nan Bears during which he was 2 of 8 for 33 yards and 2 interceptions.

He was signed arsenic an undrafted free supplier retired of Eastern Kentucky successful 2018 and appeared successful 11 games, completing 3 of 4 passes for 15 yards pinch nan Packers complete 3 seasons arsenic 1 of Rodgers' backups.

Boyle (8) has antecedently worked arsenic a backup nether Jets-linked superstar Aaron Rodgers (12)

Hackett worked pinch Boyle arsenic Green Bay's violative coordinator during nan 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Boyle signed pinch nan Lions arsenic a free supplier successful 2021 and started 3 games successful spot of an injured Jared Goff. He was signed by Chicago past November disconnected Detroit´s believe squad.

Boyle, a autochthonal of Hartford, Connecticut, began his assemblage profession astatine nan University of Connecticut earlier transferring aft 3 seasons to Eastern Kentucky.

He has thrown for 574 yards and 3 touchdowns pinch 8 interceptions successful 17 profession NFL games, including nan 3 starts pinch Detroit.