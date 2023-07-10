The New York Times to Disband Its Sports Department

Coverage of games, players and leagues will now chiefly travel from The Athletic, nan sports website that nan institution bought past year.
The New York Times said connected Monday that it would disband its sports section and trust connected sum of teams and games from its website The Athletic, some online and successful print.
Joe Kahn, The Times’s executive editor, and Monica Drake, a lawman managing editor, announced nan alteration to nan newsroom arsenic “an improvement successful really we screen sports.”
“We scheme to attraction moreover much straight connected distinctive, high-impact news and endeavor publicity astir really sports intersect pinch money, power, culture, authorities and nine astatine large,” nan editors wrote successful an email to The Times’s newsroom connected Monday morning. “At nan aforesaid time, we will standard backmost nan newsroom’s sum of games, players, teams and leagues.”
The shuttering of nan sports desk, which has much than 35 journalists and editors, is simply a awesome displacement for The Times. The department’s sum of games, athletes and squad owners, and its Sports of nan Times file successful particular, were erstwhile a pillar of American sports journalism. The conception covered nan awesome moments and personalities of nan past period of American sports, including Muhammad Ali, nan commencement of free agency, George Steinbrenner, nan Williams sisters, Tiger Woods, steroids successful shot and nan deadly effects of concussions successful nan National Football League.
The move represents a further integration into nan newsroom of The Athletic, which The Times bought successful January 2022 for $550 million, adding a publication that had immoderate 400 journalists covering much than 200 master sports teams. It publishes astir 150 articles each day.
The unit of The Athletic will now supply nan bulk of nan sum of sporting events, athletes and leagues for Times readers and, for nan first time, articles from The Athletic will look successful The Times’s people newspaper. Online entree to The Athletic, which is operated separately from nan Times newsroom, is included for those who subscribe to 2 aliases much of The Times’s bundle of products.
Journalists connected nan sports table will move to different roles successful nan newsroom and nary layoffs were planned, Mr. Kahn and Ms. Drake said. A group connected nan business table will screen money and powerfulness successful sports, while caller thumps covering sports will beryllium added to different sections. The moves are expected to beryllium completed by nan fall.
When The Times bought The Athletic, executives said nan woody would thief nan institution entreaty to a broader audience. They added it to a subscription bundle that includes nan main Times news tract arsenic good arsenic Cooking, nan Wirecutter merchandise reappraisal work and Games.
As a business, The Athletic has yet to move a profit. It reported a nonaccomplishment of $7.8 cardinal successful nan first 4th of this year. But nan number of paying subscribers has grown to much than 3 cardinal arsenic of March 2023, from conscionable complete 1 cardinal erstwhile it was acquired.
Last November, The Times named Steven Ginsberg, a apical editor astatine The Washington Post, nan executive editor of The Athletic. In June, The Athletic laid off astir 20 reporters and moved much than 20 others to caller jobs. Its leaders said nan outlet would nary longer delegate astatine slightest 1 hit newsman to each sports team.
The acquisition of The Athletic had raised questions astir nan early of The Times’s sports department, which has included galore distinguished journalists. The Sports of nan Times file was started by John Kieran successful 1927, and would later see a distinguished group of writers, including Robert Lipsyte, William Rhoden, Harvey Araton, George Vecsey and Ira Berkow.
Three Sports of nan Times columnists, Arthur Daley, Red Smith and Dave Anderson, person won Pulitzer Prizes for their sports writing. Mr. Daley wrote much than 10,000 columns for The Times complete 32 years. (Another sports reporter, John Branch, won a Pulitzer Prize successful 2013 for his characteristic connected a deadly avalanche successful Washington State and Josh Haner won nan characteristic photography prize successful 2014 for documenting nan betterment of a subsister of nan Boston Marathon bombing.)
In caller years, pinch nan emergence of integer media, The Times’s sports section began to downsize, conscionable arsenic galore different nationalist and section newspapers did. The conception mislaid its stand-alone regular people section. Not each section squad was assigned a hit reporter. Box scores disappeared.
On Sunday, a group of astir 30 members of The Times’s sports table sent a missive to Mr. Kahn and A.G. Sulzberger, nan patient of The Times, chastising nan institution for leaving its sports unit “twisting successful nan wind” since nan acquisition of The Athletic.
Mr. Sulzberger and nan company’s main executive, Meredith Kopit Levien, wrote successful an email to nan unit connected Monday that nan company’s extremity since acquiring The Athletic was to go “a world leader successful sports journalism.”