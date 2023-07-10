The New York Times to Disband Its Sports Department

The move represents a further integration into nan newsroom of The Athletic, which The Times bought successful January 2022 for $550 million, adding a publication that had immoderate 400 journalists covering much than 200 master sports teams. It publishes astir 150 articles each day.

The unit of The Athletic will now supply nan bulk of nan sum of sporting events, athletes and leagues for Times readers and, for nan first time, articles from The Athletic will look successful The Times’s people newspaper. Online entree to The Athletic, which is operated separately from nan Times newsroom, is included for those who subscribe to 2 aliases much of The Times’s bundle of products.

Journalists connected nan sports table will move to different roles successful nan newsroom and nary layoffs were planned, Mr. Kahn and Ms. Drake said. A group connected nan business table will screen money and powerfulness successful sports, while caller thumps covering sports will beryllium added to different sections. The moves are expected to beryllium completed by nan fall.

When The Times bought The Athletic, executives said nan woody would thief nan institution entreaty to a broader audience. They added it to a subscription bundle that includes nan main Times news tract arsenic good arsenic Cooking, nan Wirecutter merchandise reappraisal work and Games.

As a business, The Athletic has yet to move a profit. It reported a nonaccomplishment of $7.8 cardinal successful nan first 4th of this year. But nan number of paying subscribers has grown to much than 3 cardinal arsenic of March 2023, from conscionable complete 1 cardinal erstwhile it was acquired.