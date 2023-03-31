This transcript is for your personal, non-commercial usage only. To bid presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients aliases customers sojourn http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/money-market-funds-aum-bank-deposits-a86f932c
March 31, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET
People are rushing into money-market funds. That can’t past overmuch longer—and investors could moreover do a one-eighty soon, pinch affirmative consequences for banks.
Total assets held successful money-market funds, which are finance vehicles that bargain cash-like securities specified arsenic short-term Treasury bills, precocious reached adjacent to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. That is nan highest connected record.