The Nun 2 Reveals First Details Of Valak's Return

The first footage from The Nun 2 has debuted astatine CinemaCon this week, and while nan teaser hasn't been made publically available, attendees astatine nan con person described nan debut footage. The movie sees Taissa Farmiga returning arsenic Sister Irene, to look disconnected against Bonnie Aarons arsenic The Nun, besides known arsenic nan demon Valak. Euphoria's Storm Reid will besides beryllium joining nan formed successful her Conjuring beingness debut.

According to a explanation of nan trailer from Slash Film, it opens pinch a group of girls playing a crippled called "Defy The Devil" successful a spooky abandoned church. The footage shows a statue hidden nether a expanse slow move its head, which initially goes unnoticed by nan girls. As portion of their game, they situation each different to look for nan devil successful nan shape of a monstrous goat successful nan church's stained solid windows. There does move retired to beryllium a goat depicted successful nan window, and its eyes glow reddish arsenic nan Nun appears down 1 of nan girls. She tries to tally but is trapped successful nan religion arsenic nan statue starts to move again, nan expanse slow falling disconnected to nan sound of nan girl's screams.

The trailer takes america backmost to Sister Irene aft this acold open. A leader is asking for her thief successful dealing pinch nan demon nun Valak, who has returned to nan world to wreak havoc. After a montage of what is described arsenic "religious scary imagery," nan trailer ends pinch a short segment of 2 girls exploring a crawlspace, wherever they brushwood an eerie female pinch her backmost turned. The female grabs 1 of nan girl's faces successful 1 last jump scare.

Stars Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid besides said astir their acquisition making nan movie aft nan footage premiered. They revealed that nan movie was changeable successful a existent abandoned religion successful France, pinch Farmiga saying she was frightened by nan location and needed an escort to locomotion astir nan property.

Farmiga besides hinted that The Nun 2 will grow further connected nan lore of nan Conjuring universe, while journalists who viewed nan CinemaCon teaser said that nan sequel looks to beryllium overmuch bigger successful scope than its predecessor.

While The Nun was 1 of nan Conjuring universe's worst reviewed films, it was still a commercialized success, pinch nan titular Nun besides cementing her position arsenic an iconic scary antagonist. The sequel will beryllium directed by The Devil Made Me Do It head Michael Chaves, and written by M3GAN writer Akela Cooper.