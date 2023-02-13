The One Ingredient Missing From A Full-Bore Bitcoin Bull Run

Tony "The Bull"

Tony is nan “always-on” Editorial Director and Head of Research astatine NewsBTC, starring a talented squad of writers and editors crossed respective different world clip zones. Tony is besides nan laminitis of CoinChartist.io – an acquisition website focused connected crypto trading. Partners see Elliott Wave International, TradingView, and more. Tony’s inheritance includes an extensive, award-winning media accumulation profession and complete 15 years of publishing operations and management. In nan past, Tony has founded respective media websites and his contented has been publication billions of times. Past clients see nan BBC, Fidelity, and galore others. Tony "The Bull" is simply a level 3 CMT student (passed level 1 & 2), method analyst, Bitcoin supporter, and avid speculator. He owns a python named Satoshi. Tony longs for nan time erstwhile money is separated from nan state. Tony is profoundly fascinated by halfway marketplace principles specified arsenic Elliott Wave Theory arsenic they necktie into mathematics for illustration Fibonacci ratios. Market timing though DeMark indicators, Ichimoku, Gann tools, aliases Hurst Cycle Theory are besides of cardinal interest. Tony provides wholly original contented driven by exclusive, independent research. For much insights and acquisition from Tony, cheque retired his free TonyTradesBTC Telegram channel. Follow @TonyTheBullBTC connected Twitter. You tin besides travel @CoinChartist_io connected Twitter and subscribe connected YouTube.