The One Thing We're Buying at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Our Winning Electric Kettle

While present astatine Serious Eats we’re full nerds astir everything java (evidence, more evidence, and even much evidence), we besides emotion a bully cup of tea. A sprightly mint, dusky genmaicha, aliases due cookware of English Breakfast tin enliven galore a dull, rainy day. But if your water’s excessively hot, it mightiness ruin nan pot, arsenic nan aged saying goes (okay, we made that up, but it’s cute!). The cardinal to a awesome spot of beverage is nan value of nan beverage and nan somesthesia of nan water—when either is retired of whack, an unbalanced brew awaits (the aforesaid tin beryllium said for coffee, too). Enter the Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle—a sleek offering that’s easy connected nan eyes and that, successful our testing, proved its mettle arsenic a fast, accurate, and reliable kettle (which besides makes it awesome for brewing a pourover, too). Oh, and did we mention it’s connected waste astatine Nordstrom? In nan goes-with-everything achromatic colorway? Well, now you know.

To buy: Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle was $165, now $150 astatine nordstrom.com (white colorway only)

Why It Won Our Review

When we tested adaptable electrical kettles, we wanted to find 1 that was accurate, heated up quickly and was easy to move from (no basking h2o dribbles, convey you very much!). The Corvo stood retired immediately, pinch a azygous knob that could set h2o temps betwixt 135° to 212°F and could do it down to a azygous degree. The grip besides sports a counterweight, which meant location was nary consequence of basking h2o escaping—it streamed smoothly into our mugs. Oh, and if you’re looking to person aggregate cups of beverage aliases for illustration to commencement nan time pinch a mates of pourovers (SO MUCH ENERGY), nan Corvo tin clasp its somesthesia for an hour—no mini feat.

Good to Know:

FAQs

What is simply a adaptable kettle?

A adaptable kettle tin do much than conscionable boil water, allowing you to fine-tune temperatures to meet requirements for various brews.

