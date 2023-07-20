The OnePlus 12 will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a boost in battery life

Reportedly launching worldwide successful January a caller leak suggests that we tin expect moreover amended artillery from nan OnePlus 12 acknowledgment to nan beingness of a 5,400mAh battery. This tidbit and astir different specs specified arsenic being powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset are covered aft nan break.

Thanks to nan reliable @OnLeaks via SmartPrix, nan reportedly last database of specs for nan OnePlus 12 person been posted revealing that too nan other ample 5,400mAh artillery that we tin expect support for 100W SuperVooc wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Process : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory : 16GB LPDDR5X

: 16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB, UFS 4.0

: 256GB, UFS 4.0 Display : 6.7-Inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-Inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Battery : 5,400mAh,

: 5,400mAh, Charging : 100W wired, 50W wireless

: 100W wired, 50W wireless Rear Cameras : 50MP Main, 50MP Ultra-wide, 64MP Telephoto

: 50MP Main, 50MP Ultra-wide, 64MP Telephoto Front Camera : 32MP

: 32MP Software: OxygenOS 14 (Android 14)

As pinch nan OnePlus 11 5G, we tin expect that nan OP12 will besides characteristic an in-display fingerprint scholar and nan all-important alert slider.

We tin expect confirmation of these specs during nan OnePlus 12 motorboat successful Chine during December earlier nan purported January motorboat for different markets.