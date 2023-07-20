The OnePlus foldable will reportedly launch before the end of August

After yesterday’s leaked renders of nan OnePlus 12 we person a study concerning nan motorboat day of nan brands’ first foldable which whitethorn aliases whitethorn not beryllium called nan OnePlus Open aliases V Fold. The study claims that nan OnePlus foldable could motorboat arsenic soon arsenic adjacent period – specifically connected August 29th.

The study comes from Arvind via nan SmartPrix website, going connected to authorities that nan OnePlus 12 will beryllium announced towards nan extremity of December. This isn’t a agelong arsenic erstwhile OnePlus flagships person been unveiled during nan period of December successful China earlier their world launch.

As for nan OnePlus foldable? Again nan leak isn’t beyond nan ray of logic – it was Max Jambor who alleged that nan smartphone shaper would denote its foldable during Q3 of 2023 and that it would beryllium called nan ‘OnePlus Open’.

With nan projected motorboat day coming conscionable a period aft Samsung unveils its caller Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones, nan OnePlus foldable whitethorn good bargain nan Korean company’s luncheon if its rumored specs list is accurate. Are you looking guardant to seeing nan first OnePlus foldable launch?