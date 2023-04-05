Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has lined up different judge for its already robust roster of ineligible shows. It is launching Justice for nan People pinch Judge Milian.

The caller tribunal bid starring Judge Marilyn Milian of The People’s Court is simply a regular one-hour portion for autumn 2023, disposable to broadcast tv stations nationwide.

Milian conscionable completed her 22nd play of The People’s Court, making her nan longest-presiding judge of this iconic courtroom series. During Milian’s 22 seasons arsenic big and judge, The People’s Court was nominated 15 times for a Daytime Emmy, and won 4 times.

In February, it was revealed that The People’s Court is ending its tally aft 26 seasons. The original bid ran from 1981-93 pinch Judge Joseph Wapner. The existent show was revived successful 1997.

Milian, who earned her rule grade from Georgetown Law School, replaced Jerry Sheindlin as judge of The People’s Court successful 2001.

Allen Media Group now owns, produces, and distributes 9 of nan eleven U.S. tv tribunal bid presently successful production. Three brand-new tribunal bid will debut this autumn — Equal Justice pinch Judge Eboni K. Williams, Mathis Court pinch Judge Mathis, and Judge Milian.