‘The Snowman’ And More: The 10 Best Crime Mystery Movies On Netflix

A swirling fog of secrets, a labyrinth of deception, and a gripping crippled of cat-and-mouse—the allure of crime enigma movies has captivated audiences for generations. These films carrier america into a world of intricate land and enigmatic characters, keeping america connected nan separator of our seats arsenic we effort to unravel nan riddle earlier nan expansive reveal. Netflix NFLX , pinch its immense room of cinematic treasures, is nan cleanable haven for fans of this genre.

In this article, I’ll coming a meticulously curated database of nan 10 champion crime enigma movies presently disposable connected Netflix. From demonic play pieces to comedic parodies to modern masterpieces, these tales of suspense and intrigue will person you questioning each twist and turn.

The Snowman (2017)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson and based connected nan best-selling caller by Jo Nesbø, The Snowman stars Michael Fassbender arsenic detective Harry Hole. Set against nan icy backdrop of Norway, Hole is drawn into a chilling crippled pinch a vicious serial slayer who leaves snowmen arsenic a calling card. Alongside Fassbender, nan formed includes Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and J.K. Simmons. Despite its frosty setting, The Snowman will support you guessing and your beat racing arsenic you travel nan detective's hopeless hunt for nan elusive killer.

I See You (2019)

I See You is simply a suspenseful crime enigma directed by Adam Randall and starring Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, and Judah Lewis. The movie follows detective Greg Harper (Tenney) arsenic he investigates nan disappearance of a young boy, while his family simultaneously grapples pinch a acheronian beingness haunting their home. Hunt delivers a captivating capacity arsenic Jackie, nan detective's wife, whose secrets intertwine pinch nan mysterious occurrences. This chilling communicative will time off you questioning who's watching whom and what's lurking successful nan shadows.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

The 2nd movie successful nan Netflix franchise, Murder Mystery 2 delivers much of nan aforesaid crude joke and chaotic shenanigans recovered successful nan first film. Directed by Jeremy Garelick and starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, this hilarious sequel introduces a marque caller enigma to lick aft their able friend is abducted astatine his ain wedding. Introducing immoderate awesome caller characters successful nan shape of Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Kani, Murder Mystery 2 is a nosy clip and delivers immoderate twists you won’t spot coming.

The Guilty (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Guilty is simply a gripping crime thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal arsenic Joe Baylor, a demoted constabulary serviceman moving arsenic a 911 operator. When he receives a distressing telephone from a kidnapped woman, Joe finds himself successful a high-stakes title against clip to prevention her, each while confined to his telephone center. The film, mostly group successful a azygous location, relies connected Gyllenhaal's aggravated capacity to support nan hostility precocious arsenic Joe uncovers nan truth down nan abduction.

Lost Girls (2020)

Lost Girls, directed by Liz Garbus, is simply a powerful crime enigma based connected a existent story. The movie stars Amy Ryan arsenic Mari Gilbert, a mother wished to find her missing daughter, Shannan, contempt facing constabulary indifference. As Mari's hunt deepens, she uncovers a bid of unsolved murders of young women successful nan area. Featuring a stellar capacity from Ryan and a compelling story, Lost Girls exposes nan devastating effect of systemic nonaccomplishment connected nan lives of mean people.

Red Dragon (2002)

Brett Ratner's Red Dragon delves into nan acheronian world of Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by nan mesmerizing Sir Anthony Hopkins. As a prequel to The Silence of nan Lambs, this psychological thriller follows nan communicative of erstwhile FBI supplier Will Graham (Edward Norton) arsenic he reluctantly returns to work to way down a ruthless serial slayer known arsenic "The Tooth Fairy" (Ralph Fiennes). Graham's unsocial expertise to empathize pinch psychopaths leads him to activity thief from nan notorious Hannibal Lecter, sparking an intricate crippled of manipulation and deceit.

The Pale Blue Eye (2023)

Directed by Scott Cooper and starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling, The Pale Blue Eye is a portion of humanities fabrication that brings nan celebrated Edgar Allan Poe (Melling) into a sleuthing role. The movie follows seasoned detective Augustus Landor (Bale) who must analyse a bid of appalling murders of young cadets. Featuring a slew of awesome characteristic actors, including Lucy Boynton, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall and Robert Duvall, The Pale Blue Eye is a play portion that brings an unexpectedly demonic twist to nan crime enigma genre.

Prisoners (2013)

Prisoners, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is simply a chilling and aggravated crime thriller that follows nan communicative of 2 missing girls and nan hopeless hunt for their abductor. The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Hugh Jackman arsenic nan anguished begetter Keller Dover, Jake Gyllenhaal arsenic nan persistent Detective Loki, and Paul Dano arsenic nan premier suspect. As nan investigation progresses, civilized ambiguity blurs nan lines betwixt correct and wrong, starring to a heart-pounding title against time. This haunting and riveting communicative will support viewers gripped until its shocking conclusion.

In nan Shadow of nan Moon (2019)

Directed by Jim Mickle, In nan Shadow of nan Moon is simply a sci-fi crime thriller that explores nan intertwining lives of a wished Philadelphia constabulary officer, Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), and a time-traveling serial killer. As nan mysterious murders hap each 9 years, Lockhart becomes obsessed pinch uncovering nan truth down these seemingly unconnected killings. The movie besides stars Michael C. Hall arsenic Lockhart's brother-in-law and Cleopatra Coleman arsenic nan enigmatic killer. With a captivating communicative that weaves done time, this movie offers a refreshing return connected nan crime enigma genre.

Inside Man (2006)

Spike Lee's Inside Man is simply a stylish and intelligent heist thriller that centers astir nan cleanable slope robbery. Clive Owen plays nan charismatic and enigmatic Dalton Russell, orchestrating nan meticulously planned heist, while Denzel Washington stars arsenic Detective Keith Frazier, nan shrewd negotiator tasked pinch defusing nan tense standoff. The movie besides features Jodie Foster arsenic nan influential powerfulness broker, Madeleine White. With its unsocial storytelling, engaging characters, and intricate plot, Inside Man is simply a standout flick, showcasing Lee's directorial flair and nan exceptional talent of its cast.