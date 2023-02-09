The Star Wars Legacy Character That Andor's Diego Luna Can't Escape

Lucasfilm
To beryllium a portion of nan "Star Wars" bequest that George Lucas created is nan eventual dream for truthful galore performers who grew up watching nan original trilogy. If an character gets to beryllium a portion of this immense postulation of creatures and characters, that emotion of full elation, however, is astir apt quickly eclipsed by nan fearfulness of revealing thing astir nan clandestine project you're moving on.
For tentpole films successful nan Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm, there's truthful overmuch riding connected keeping everything apical concealed that it's a wonderment actors are moreover allowed to beforehand these projects astatine all. For example, a fewer months earlier "Rogue One" came out, 1 of nan actors accidentally fto retired a immense spoiler that gave distant a awesome character's death. Once audiences really saw the acheronian ending for "Rogue One" wherever everyone perishes acknowledgment to a monolithic blast from nan Death Star, that accidental uncover didn't look truthful disastrous.
Diego Luna besides sewage successful problem connected nan "Rogue One" property tour, but not successful nan measurement you mightiness think. While trying to debar saying thing astir nan crippled that led straight into "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," Luna kept mentioning that he's ever wanted to touch Jabba nan Hutt. "The texture of Jabba is thing I request to discover," he jokingly said during nan original promotion for nan film. The operation of Luna and Jabba was apparently excessively breathtaking for nan net to handle, and nan memes and speculation turned his cute, but admittedly weird, speech into a viral sensation. According to Luna, those words person been haunting him ever since.
Maybe we should extremity asking Diego Luna astir Jabba nan Hutt
For what it's worth, Diego Luna's fascination pinch rubbing nan tegument of Jabba nan Hutt sounds precisely for illustration thing a kid would deliberation astir watching "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of nan Jedi" for nan first time. Jabba is 1 of nan top puppets ever made — nary wonderment Luna would want to swipe his belly!
Luna apt wishes he ne'er said thing astir rubbing Jabba because he's been asked astir it perpetually complete nan years. When nan character was connected "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in March 2020 promoting Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico," Fallon tried to get immoderate accusation retired of him astir nan then-upcoming "Rogue One" prequel series, "Andor." Luna expertly avoided that question, only to person Fallon play a clip of him gushing complete Jabba during nan "Rogue One" press tour. "It abruptly started to consciousness for illustration I was successful emotion pinch Jabba. It's not, I'm sorry!" Luna said to Fallon. "I americium not successful emotion pinch Jabba. That was 1 large correction I made." Luna besides shared that everyone started sending him countless Jabba gifts — further grounds that he can't flight his innocent, off-the-cuff remark astir Jabba's squishiness.
Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu was connected everyone's minds erstwhile Luna appeared connected Fallon, and Luna fell moreover deeper into nan sarlacc pit erstwhile nan late-night big asked him if Jabba would cameo successful "Andor." "I dream babe Jabba," Luna quipped. "It's each astir babies." The net was already measurement up of him, and Baby Jabba nan Hutt was born.
What's nan champion anticipation for Andor and Jabba to meet?
After Princess Leia strangled Jabba connected his ain sail barge successful "Return of nan Jedi," fans yet saw Jabba's Palace again successful nan teaser for "The Book of Boba Fett" aft nan play 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." The events of "Andor" hap astir 14 years earlier nan events of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," truthful Jabba would look astir nan aforesaid arsenic he did successful "Return of nan Jedi." If a cameo occurs successful play 2 of "Andor," Diego Luna could person nan chance to make interaction pinch a monolithic Jabba puppet that resembles nan animal from his childhood. "Andor," however, is simply a overmuch much grounded "Star Wars" show focusing connected nan forgotten heroes that sparked nan Rebellion, truthful 1 could reason that Jabba wouldn't fresh successful good successful nan communicative that they're trying to tell.
It would make much consciousness to person Cassian Andor and Jabba look successful animated shape successful thing for illustration "Star Wars: Visions" aliases successful a one-off comic book issue, conscionable to appease fans and yet bring Luna's agelong nationalist nightmare to a close. Officially, StarWars.com moreover sewage successful connected nan nosy successful 2019, asking Luna if immoderate advancement had been made. "I mean, I didn't put it successful nan statement again because I'm an idiot," Luna remarked. "But I really dream so. I'm conscionable present to do that. I'll do everything other to conscionable touch Jabba."
More recently, /Film's Ethan Anderton besides followed up with Luna toward nan extremity of nan first play of "Andor" for immoderate updates connected nan matter. "I don't deliberation it's happening," Luna admitted. "I don't deliberation it's happening, but I sewage complete it. I've done truthful overmuch nosy worldly truthful acold that I don't request that anymore." Do we?