The Star Wars Legacy Character That Andor's Diego Luna Can't Escape

To beryllium a portion of nan "Star Wars" bequest that George Lucas created is nan eventual dream for truthful galore performers who grew up watching nan original trilogy. If an character gets to beryllium a portion of this immense postulation of creatures and characters, that emotion of full elation, however, is astir apt quickly eclipsed by nan fearfulness of revealing thing astir nan clandestine project you're moving on.

For tentpole films successful nan Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm, there's truthful overmuch riding connected keeping everything apical concealed that it's a wonderment actors are moreover allowed to beforehand these projects astatine all. For example, a fewer months earlier "Rogue One" came out, 1 of nan actors accidentally fto retired a immense spoiler that gave distant a awesome character's death. Once audiences really saw the acheronian ending for "Rogue One" wherever everyone perishes acknowledgment to a monolithic blast from nan Death Star, that accidental uncover didn't look truthful disastrous.

Diego Luna besides sewage successful problem connected nan "Rogue One" property tour, but not successful nan measurement you mightiness think. While trying to debar saying thing astir nan crippled that led straight into "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," Luna kept mentioning that he's ever wanted to touch Jabba nan Hutt. "The texture of Jabba is thing I request to discover," he jokingly said during nan original promotion for nan film. The operation of Luna and Jabba was apparently excessively breathtaking for nan net to handle, and nan memes and speculation turned his cute, but admittedly weird, speech into a viral sensation. According to Luna, those words person been haunting him ever since.