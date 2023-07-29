The story of Sinead O'Connor's second Prince cover - after vow 'never to sing another'

Sinead O'Connor had a analyzable narration pinch nan azygous that skyrocketed her to world fame.

Nothing Compares 2 U was, famously, written by Prince for The Family, but it will ever beryllium O'Connor's song. Like Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You and Amy Winehouse's Valerie, it's a screen that transcended nan original.

Released successful 1990, O'Connor's stunning vocal performance, coupled pinch nan video that made it 1 of nan all-time greats, meant her type topped charts astir nan world.

"I emotion it, it's great!" Prince reportedly said publically of nan song. "I look for cosmic meaning successful everything. I deliberation we conscionable took that opus arsenic acold arsenic we could, past personification other was expected to travel on and prime it up."

But O'Connor would callback successful interviews that privately, nan prima was not happy.

Years later, aft gathering Fun Lovin' Criminals drummer and Prince instrumentality Frank Benbini astatine a kindness gig successful Dublin, he asked her if she would grounds a different opus for an medium of Prince covers, Purple Reggae.

Released successful 2014 by Radio Riddler, Benbini's reggae broadside project, nan medium besides featured collaborations pinch Suggs, Beverley Knight and Campbell.

But O'Connor initially declined, saying she had told herself she would ne'er singing different Prince song.

"I discovered that she had a monolithic emotion for reggae euphony - which those that person followed her profession will know," Benbini tells Sky News. "We conscionable deed it off. Obviously everybody knows Sinead really for Nothing Compares 2 U and astatine nan clip we were doing a tribute to Prince, while Prince was still alive."

They were signaling songs from nan medium Purple Rain, including nan single, I Would Die 4 U. "That was nan opus I ever thought Sinead would sound astonishing on," he says. "I said to her astir it and she said: 'I ever vowed ne'er to do different Prince song.' But I said I'd nonstop it anyway."

'She was misunderstood, thing for illustration really she was perceived'

O'Connor agreed and nan brace swapped numbers and stayed successful touch. When she yet heard his demo, she agreed to grounds nan type together astatine a workplace successful Dublin.

The vocalist was "absolutely amazing", says Benbini. "She was evidently a troubled psyche complete nan years and I deliberation astatine times very overmuch misunderstood. Especially by immoderate of nan press, I deliberation immoderate were mean to her, conscionable simply because they didn't understand her. But she was specified a beardown female - she came from performing connected nan streets of Dublin busking, truthful she had tremendously heavy skin.

"I'd heard stories astir her - and I've worked pinch immoderate celebrated artists successful nan studio, truthful I'm thinking, what's this going to beryllium like? But she was ace humble and really funny. She was thing for illustration she'd been perceived to beryllium complete nan years... location was an aerial of shyness astir her but besides an aerial of, she knew what she wanted, knew who she was. She didn't person immoderate airs aliases graces, she was very overmuch down to earth, which is rather uncommon successful rock'n'roll."

In fact, O'Connor only asked for 1 thing. "A food sandwich. That's each she wanted, each day. 'I don't want immoderate food connected it, Frank. No butter.' So conscionable brownish breadstuff and cheddar cheese? That's it? 'Yeah.' No problem!"

O'Connor had thing that galore others could study from, he says. "A batch of caller artists should return a small pinch of Sinead - and that is, you know, to ever beryllium yourself."

He says location was ne'er immoderate chat astir O'Connor singing nan Prince screen that made her famous.

"I'm an uber Prince fan," Benbini says. "But, you know, she told maine 1 aliases 2 stories... really Prince summoned her to his location successful LA astatine nan clip and he wasn't very happy because she was doing immoderate property connected an American chat show, and she swore. He said, 'if you're representing my song, don't usage filthy language'." He laughs. "She told him to do one."

Benbini continues: "For nan longest time, I deliberation a batch of group didn't moreover realise Nothing Compares 2 U was a Prince song. They conscionable thought it was a Sinead song, because it was specified a beautiful approach. The transportation is conscionable ghostly beautiful.

"She said she'd vowed she'd ne'er screen different Prince song. But I deliberation coming from nan world of reggae... that was really what sewage her to do I Would Die 4 U. It was nan 2nd clip she ever did a Prince song, which I'm ace proud of and it's specified a beautiful version."

'She's truthful overmuch much than Nothing Compares 2 U'

Despite being disappointed by her gathering pinch Prince, O'Connor was not bitter, telling Benbini she still had awesome respect for his work. "'Don't get maine wrong, he's nan astir unthinkable writer', she said. She loved his songwriting, his words."

Paying tribute, Benbini says he hopes a affirmative to beryllium taken from O'Connor's decease tin beryllium group discovering, aliases rediscovering, her music.

"I've listened to [our type of] I Would Die 4 U, since uncovering retired nan news, complete and over," he says. "I've not listened to it for years and it's really beautiful.

"The 1 point you tin return from this is that there's a full bequest of activity she's done - and she's truthful overmuch much than conscionable Nothing Compares 2 U - she's sewage a wealthiness of music. I dream group spell digging now and find each nan beautiful things she managed to get connected record. People should observe her work. It's a awesome measurement of honouring someone."