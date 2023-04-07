The tragic real-life story that broke The Repair Shop's Jay Blades of couple who lost their son

By Dan Sales and Rebecca Davidson

Published: 10:34 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 11:37 BST, 7 April 2023

A mates whose boy died astatine only 5 months aged had The Repair Shop's Jay Blades left successful tears alongside viewers aft their restoration was featured.

Emese and Luke Carter-Whittley, from Leicester, West Mids, had brought successful a treasured image of David and his footprints.

Sadly nan clay-cast imprints had cracked and nan mates wanted Jay, 53, and his squad to repair nan damage.

Emese choked backmost tears arsenic Luke reassuring rubbed her backmost arsenic she told them nan heartbreaking story.

She said: 'It's our babe boy's footprints. This is David connected 1 broadside and his footprints connected nan different side.

Emese Carter-Whittley pinch her 2 premature twins David and Joshua. Joshua sadly died.

Couple Emershay and Luke said: 'This is David connected 1 broadside and his footprint connected nan different broadside but arsenic you tin spot it is cracked up connected nan footprints but besides connected nan different broadside it has shrunk'

'As you tin see, it's cracked up connected nan footprints, but besides connected nan broadside it shrank.

'David was our boy and he passed distant astatine 5 months. We did nan footprints astatine nan infirmary a mates of days earlier he passed distant truthful it is really precious to us.'

Husband Luke added David had been a copy pinch Joshua and they had been calved pre-term astatine 26 weeks.

Emese said: 'Three months early truthful they really spent almost 3 months successful nan infirmary neo-natal. We really only had him for 2 months astatine home.

'I do retrieve progressively really worried I was astir David because I noticed he was not doing arsenic good arsenic he should and evidently I had his relative who was thriving and I took David to A&E because we had a very bad nighttime pinch him.

'That's erstwhile he had nan cardiac arrest.

Luke and Emese showed pictures of their 2 children connected nan show, watched by millions connected TV

Tough: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades was near successful tears during Wednesday night's section of nan show erstwhile a mates showed him their precocious babe son's footprints

Can it beryllium fixed? The mould of their precocious son's footprints had sunk and cracked

'One time aft we recovered retired that he had a very superior bosom information and nan doctors couldn't do thing for him sadly.'

Emerse said that doctors had asked erstwhile they wanted to move disconnected his life support, arsenic she struggled to get her words out.

She said: 'In a sense, nan hardest was that they said we could determine erstwhile we wanted nan life support to beryllium turned off.

'I said to Luke "I can't decide". As a mother, you should never.'

Emese collapsed down and was comforted by her husband, who added; 'Those past days are etched connected your bosom forever.'

His woman said: 'We would conscionable emotion to beryllium capable to spot our small boy's cleanable small footprints arsenic they were.'

Hearing their words, Jay himself, go emotional.

Jay told restorer Kirsten: 'I really don't cognize really you are going to do this, this seems really tricky to me,' earlier wishing her bully luck'

The consequence of nan repair was stunning and was described arsenic 'beautiful by nan affectional couple

They asked nan show's Kirsten Ramsey was able to thief pinch nan footprints, to which she explained: 'He is simply a beautiful boy, I tin spot that.

'It must break your hearts to spot that for illustration that. It is going to beryllium genuinely very tricky but I will do everything that I tin to make it look arsenic bully arsenic possible.'

As nan mates went retired of shot, Jay removed his chapeau and took a heavy breath, while struggling to constitute himself.

He told Kirsten: 'I really don't cognize really you are going to do this, this seems really tricky to me,' earlier wishing her bully luck.

The programme showed really she delicately removed filler that had been put connected nan precious memorial.

She past utilized a consolidant to stabilise nan surgery parts of nan moulding.

Apoxy putty was past utilized to capable nan gaps created by nan damage.

She past tested a number of fillers to find nan champion 1 to make nan fix.

Kirsten added: 'I want this to beryllium cleanable erstwhile it goes backmost to Emese and Luke.'

As she handed it backmost to nan couple, they were intelligibly delighted.

Emese gasped: 'Oh look astatine that. It's beautiful.'

They some wiped distant tears seeing it returned to pristine condition.