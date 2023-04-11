‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

Eastern Cape begetter recalls nan harrowing infinitesimal his relative was killed successful nan multiple-vehicle crash
11 April 2023 - 17:03
A distraught Eastern Cape man recounted really trucks and taxis “flew” past him earlier he heard nan “crashes and nan bangs” arsenic he desperately tried to get his family to safety...
Would you for illustration to remark connected this article?
Sign up (it's speedy and free) aliases motion successful now.
Source Timeslive
There’s ne'er been a much important clip to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, nan Sunday Times has been a pillar successful covering nan stories that matter to you.
For conscionable R80 you tin go a premium personnel (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important governmental and societal domiciled successful South Africa for complete a period of Sundays. You tin cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign successful below.
Questions aliases problems? Email [email protected] aliases telephone 0860 52 52 00.