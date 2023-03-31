The ‘Truckla’ DIY Tesla pickup truck is still trucking

Remember that Tesla Model 3 that was chopped up to make an all-electric pickup truck galore years ago? Well, it’s still alive! Inventor and YouTuber Simone Giertz — nan self-described “queen of shitty robots” — uploaded a caller video connected Thursday pinch an update connected really her civilization Truckla’s been doing (via Boing Boing).

In nan video, Giertz says it’s been 4 years since nan Truckla was built, and since then, she’s been utilizing it arsenic her regular driver. It was ne'er wholly finished, though: nan civilization motortruck furniture was ne'er upwind sealed, immoderate trim was still unfinished, and nan removable tailgate stopped working.

“She’s a small spot rattle-ly, because nan motortruck furniture isn’t welded in,” Giertz explained successful nan video. She besides has to babe nan car erstwhile rainstorms come, sometimes moving retired successful nan mediate of nan nighttime to screen it. “Other than that, she’s great,” Giertz said jokingly.

Years later, Giertz decided it was clip to return it to a shop and yet springiness Truckla nan finishing touches it deserved. One of Giertz’s witticisms is that she ne'er rather finishes immoderate task (she says she finishes astir 80 percent), truthful letting personification other complete nan Truckla allows her to support that wont rolling.

At nan shop, it was wished that nan Truckla miraculously doesn’t person immoderate awesome problems, including h2o harm nether nan bed. So nan shop added a caller fresh tailgate that tin propulsion out, fold down, and support up to 500 pounds. They besides fixed nan broadside chrome trim, which looks really bully now, and raised nan car a bit, too.

rear of nan exemplary 3-based truckla showing nan unfinished tailgate pinch six drawer slides sticking into nan civilization motortruck furniture and metallic wires holding nan tail arsenic it’s opened downward.

The caller tailgate was engineered pinch drawer slides that spell nether nan motortruck bed.

Image: Simone Giertz

Simone Giertz sits connected nan extremity of nan Truckla furniture while it’s afloat extended

It tin clasp up to 500 pounds, cleanable for a mates of friends to beryllium connected and chill.

Image: Simone Giertz

As a broadside mission, Giertz is besides progressive pinch robotics institution Viam. It’s building different robot that, for illustration Tesla’s snake charger prototype from years ago, tin automatically plug successful a Tesla for charging astatine home. The very unsmooth prototype (dubbed “Chargla”) moves freely connected a rolling level and is hilariously clumsy, but it seems to work. The task is unfastened source, truthful you could build it yourself, if you’d like.

All successful all, Giertz’s chaotic Tesla pickup motortruck task is an astonishing semipermanent occurrence story, and I would wholly emotion it if Tesla made 1 conscionable for illustration it. Of course, Tesla announced nan Cybertruck successful 2019 and whitethorn yet vessel it this summer. But successful that time, it’s nan Truckla, not nan Cybertruck, that’s been roaming nan streets for years — with windshield wipers.

