The Trump Jan. 6 Indictment, Annotated

3 A condemnation connected this complaint would beryllium punishable by up to 5 years successful prison. The anticipation of utilizing this complaint against Mr. Trump and his associates successful relationship pinch their effort to overturn nan predetermination results has agelong been portion of nan nationalist chat of nan investigation. In March 2022, for example, a national judge ruled that emails to and from John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Mr. Trump successful nan effort, apt progressive that crime and truthful qualified for an exemption to attorney-client privilege. In its last study successful December 2022, nan House committee that investigated nan events that culminated successful nan Jan. 6 riot recommended that nan Justice Department complaint Mr. Trump and others pinch this offense.

— Charlie Savage