The Trump Jan. 6 Indictment, Annotated

The Justice Department unveiled an indictment connected Tuesday charging erstwhile President Donald J. Trump pinch 4 criminal counts. They subordinate to Mr. Trump’s attempts to overturn nan results of nan 2020 election, which culminated successful nan Jan. 6 onslaught connected nan Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
The New York Times annotated nan document.
1 Unlike nan charges against erstwhile President Donald J. Trump complete his hoarding of concealed nationalist information documents, which will beryllium tried earlier a assemblage excavation drawn from astir Palm Beach County successful Florida, nan Jan. 6 indictment was returned by a expansive assemblage successful nan District of Columbia. Because registered Democrats are much communal successful nan nation’s capital, jurors whitethorn connected mean beryllium little politically sympathetic to Mr. Trump.
— Charlie Savage
2 The indictment acknowledges that Mr. Trump had a First Amendment correct to dishonesty astir nan predetermination and to record lawsuits challenging its results. It seeks to tie a clear statement betwixt those kinds of lawful efforts and nan “unlawful intends of discounting morganatic votes and subverting nan predetermination results” that are nan attraction of nan criminal case.
— Charlie Savage
3 A condemnation connected this complaint would beryllium punishable by up to 5 years successful prison. The anticipation of utilizing this complaint against Mr. Trump and his associates successful relationship pinch their effort to overturn nan predetermination results has agelong been portion of nan nationalist chat of nan investigation. In March 2022, for example, a national judge ruled that emails to and from John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Mr. Trump successful nan effort, apt progressive that crime and truthful qualified for an exemption to attorney-client privilege. In its last study successful December 2022, nan House committee that investigated nan events that culminated successful nan Jan. 6 riot recommended that nan Justice Department complaint Mr. Trump and others pinch this offense.
— Charlie Savage
4 This condemnation succinctly encapsulates nan full communicative laid retired successful nan indictment.
— Charlie Savage
5 The indictment identifies, but does not complaint aliases name, six group arsenic being among Mr. Trump’s accused co-conspirators. One mobility this raises is whether Mr. Smith is giving them 1 past opportunity to cooperate pinch prosecutors, while holding retired nan action of later bringing charges against them successful a superseding indictment that could besides see further evidence, arsenic he precocious did successful nan documents case.
— Charlie Savage
6 Even though nan co-conspirators stay unidentified, prosecutors provided accusation that aligns pinch a number of group cardinal to nan investigation by Mr. Smith. Co-conspirator 1 seems to beryllium Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer for Mr. Trump who oversaw his attempts to declare nan predetermination was marred by wide fraud. In a statement, Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer acknowledged that it “appears that Mayor Giuliani is alleged to beryllium co-conspirator No. 1.”
— Adam Goldman
7 Subsequent parts of nan indictment picture actions by this co-conspirator that correspond pinch those taken by Mr. Eastman, who advised Mr. Trump astir a scheme to usage clone electors and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Mr. Biden's victory.
— Charlie Savage
8 Subsequent parts of nan indictment picture actions by this co-conspirator that correspond pinch those taken by Sidney Powell, an appellate lawyer from Texas who joined Mr. Trump’s ineligible team.
— Charlie Savage
9 Subsequent parts of nan indictment picture actions by this co-conspirator that correspond pinch those taken by Jeffrey Clark. Prosecutors opportunity that arsenic a lawyer astatine nan Justice Department, Mr. Clark schemed pinch Mr. Trump to seduce nan section to unfastened “sham predetermination crime investigations” to “influence authorities legislatures pinch knowingly mendacious claims of predetermination fraud.”
— Adam Goldman
10 Subsequent parts of nan indictment picture actions by this co-conspirator that correspond pinch those taken by Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer.
— Charlie Savage
11 The indictment lays retired 5 categories of actions that it identifies arsenic nan intends by which Mr. Trump and his accused co-conspirators sought to subvert nan election. While listed nether nan first count — conspiracy to defraud nan United States — nan aforesaid facts will later beryllium invoked to support nan different 3 charges that look later successful nan indictment.
— Charlie Savage
12 Prosecutors said that Mr. Trump and his co-conspirators devised a fraudulent slate of electors successful 7 states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Some of nan clone electors, nan indictment said, were “tricked” into participating successful nan scheme.
— Adam Goldman
13 In bid to beryllium corrupt intent, Mr. Smith signals that he will make nan lawsuit to nan assemblage that Mr. Trump was not illusion but knew that he had mislaid nan predetermination and his claims were false. That was besides a taxable successful nan presentations and last study by nan House committee that investigated nan Jan. 6 attack.
— Charlie Savage
14 Prosecutors described a litany of group who countered Mr. Trump’s mendacious claims of predetermination fraud, including nan vice president, who said he saw nary grounds of “outcome-determinative fraud”; elder Justice Department officials who said location was nary grounds to support specified allegations; and elder White House lawyers who besides reiterated nan baselessness of Mr. Trump’s statements. State legislators and officials arsenic good arsenic nan courts systematically rejected each 1 of his lawsuits. The courts, prosecutors said, provided “real-time announcement that his allegations were meritless.”
— Adam Goldman
15 Mr. Smith’s connection underscores that astatine nan trial, proving Mr. Trump’s mind-set whitethorn beryllium a cardinal constituent to each nan charges.
— Charlie Savage
16 The result for Arizona, which has 11 Electoral College votes, was very close: Joseph R. Biden Jr. prevailed by astir 10,000 votes, aliases 0.3 percent of nan total. Fox News made an early telephone successful that state, correctly designating Mr. Biden arsenic nan victor connected predetermination night, infuriating nan Trump run and its supporters.
— Charlie Savage
17 The speaker of nan Arizona House astatine nan time, Rusty Bowers, is simply a blimpish Republican but resisted Mr. Trump’s effort to seduce him to subvert nan election. He was later awarded nan John F. Kennedy Profile successful Courage Award for that action, which ended his governmental career: Last year, nan authorities Republican Party censured him for his resistance, and he was overwhelmingly defeated successful a superior predetermination for State Senate.
— Charlie Savage
18 Mr. Trump will apt soon beryllium indicted again successful Georgia, wherever Fani Willis, nan Fulton County territory attorney, has been starring an overlapping criminal investigation into immoderate of nan aforesaid events described successful this conception of nan national indictment. Mr. Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by a separator of somewhat little than 12,000 votes, aliases astir a 4th of a percent point.
— Charlie Savage
19 These dates related to Co-Conspirator 3 correspond pinch lawsuits involving nan lawyer Sidney Powell.
— Charlie Savage
20 Mr. Giuliani was nan witnesser astatine that hearing. The 2 predetermination workers he maligned, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — who are mother and girl — later sued him for defamation. Last week, he admitted successful a tribunal filing that he had made mendacious statements astir them.
— Charlie Savage
21 The indictment extensively describes this telephone betwixt Mr. Trump and Georgia’s caput of state, Brad Raffensperger, successful which Mr. Trump demanded that he “find” capable votes to flooded Mr. Biden’s separator of victory. The telephone was recorded and later leaked.
— Charlie Savage
22 Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump successful Michigan much handily — by much than 150,000 votes. Last month, a charismatic successful Michigan charged 16 people successful relationship pinch nan strategy location to enlistee clone pro-Trump electors, successful different authorities lawsuit that overlaps pinch this indictment.
— Charlie Savage
23 Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump successful this authorities by a separator of somewhat much than 1 percent.
— Charlie Savage
24 Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump successful Wisconsin by a separator of astir 0.6 percent.
— Charlie Savage
25 The memos described successful this conception were written by Kenneth Chesebro. The Nov. 18 loop is nan earliest known memo putting guardant a connection for having a slate of Trump supporters purport to beryllium electors from states Mr. Biden narrowly won. The thought later expanded beyond Wisconsin.
— Charlie Savage
26 Ronna McDaniel, nan chairwoman of nan Republican National Committee, testified earlier nan House Jan. 6 committee astir receiving a telephone from Mr. Trump, who past turned it complete to nan lawyer John Eastman to talk specified a plan.
— Charlie Savage
27 The indictment opens a different chapter, this 1 focusing connected nan Justice Department.
— Charlie Savage
28 The explanation of Co-Conspirator 4 successful nan indictment corresponds pinch nan documented actions of Jeffrey Clark, past nan acting adjunct lawyer wide for nan Justice Department’s civilian division, who plotted pinch Mr. Trump and sought to go acting lawyer general.
— Charlie Savage
29 The indictment turns to Mr. Trump’s unit run connected Vice President Mike Pence starring up to and connected nan time of nan Jan. 6 riot.
— Charlie Savage
30 Mr. Trump’s tweet has go notorious fixed nan riot that ensued, and nan indictment signals that Mr. Smith is apt to present it arsenic grounds astatine nan trial.
— Charlie Savage
31 The indictment reveals for nan first clip that Mr. Smith’s squad has obtained contemporaneous notes Mr. Pence took recounting conversations pinch Mr. Trump.
— Charlie Savage
32 This conversation, recounted successful nan investigation by nan House Jan. 6 committee, was betwixt John Eastman, identified present arsenic Co-Conspirator 2, and Eric Herschmann, past a White House lawyer.
— Charlie Savage
33 Greg Jacob, Mr. Pence’s erstwhile lawyer, testified astir this speech to nan House Jan. 6 committee.
— Charlie Savage
34 Defense lawyers are apt to mention Mr. Trump’s First Amendment authorities and entity to Mr. Smith’s usage of statements that Mr. Trump made successful delivering a fiery reside to supporters connected Jan. 6 conscionable earlier nan riot. Prosecutors person characterized his words arsenic “integral to his criminal plans.”
— Charlie Savage
35 These remarks by Mr. Trump have been wide characterized arsenic incitement. Mr. Smith singles them retired but did not bring that charge.
— Charlie Savage
36 The indictment highlights Mr. Trump’s first refusal to impulse nan rioters to time off nan Capitol and really he alternatively posted a tweet, further stoking anger astatine nan vice president.
— Charlie Savage
37 Mr. Smith did not complaint Mr. Trump pinch inciting nan riot, but nan indictment ties nan Capitol onslaught to nan charged conspiracy by accusing Mr. Trump of trying to utilization nan disruption.
— Charlie Savage
38 The indictment highlights that Mr. Eastman acknowledged that he was asking Mr. Pence to break nan law.
— Charlie Savage
39 A condemnation connected this complaint would beryllium punishable by up to 20 years successful prison. It is intimately related to nan adjacent complaint — essentially, nan accusation is that Mr. Trump and others agreed to perpetrate nan underlying crime of trying to disrupt nan convention of Congress that certified Mr. Biden’s Electoral College victory.
— Charlie Savage
40 This count is intimately related to nan erstwhile one. It is focused straight connected nan enactment and attempted enactment of disrupting nan associated convention of Congress. Prosecutors person already utilized this rule to complaint hundreds of group who participated successful nan Jan. 6 storming of nan Capitol, accusing them of obstructing nan associated convention of Congress to certify Mr. Biden’s victory. In April, a national appeals tribunal upheld nan viability of applying that charge to participants successful nan Capitol attack, but utilizing it against Mr. Trump whitethorn raise different issues since he did not personally return portion successful nan riot.
— Charlie Savage
41 A condemnation connected this complaint would beryllium punishable by up to 5 years successful prison. Congress enacted this statute aft nan Civil War to spell aft achromatic Southerners, including members of nan Ku Klux Klan, who utilized coercion to forestall formerly enslaved African Americans from voting. But successful a bid of 20th-century cases, nan Supreme Court upheld an expanded exertion of nan statute to predetermination fraud conspiracies, for illustration ballot container stuffing. Essentially, Mr. Trump, who baselessly said Mr. Biden's constrictive victories successful plaything states for illustration Georgia and Arizona were rigged, is himself accused of trying to rig nan electoral result successful those states successful his favor.
— Charlie Savage