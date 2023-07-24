The Very Best Skillets, According to the Very Best Tests (We’re Biased, But Still)

Straight to nan Point With truthful galore skillets to take from, there’s a value constituent and worldly to suit each preference. These are our 9 favorites, from Made In’s stainless alloy skillet to nan timeless Lodge formed robust skillet.

Skillets are a existent staple of nan stovetop. From crisping bacon to sautéing vegetables (yes, we prefer a skillet to a sauté cookware for this task, arsenic it’s easier to flip with!) and everything successful between, having astatine slightest 1 skillet successful your room is simply a must.

While location are pros and cons to each type of material—think nonstick versus stainless alloy versus formed iron—we’ve tested loads of different skillets. Below, you’ll find our favourite skillets crossed our cookware reviews. And because pans tin beryllium pricey, we’re including our favourite budget-conscious picks, too.

The Winners, astatine a Glance

The Best Stainless Steel Skillet: Made In 12-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet

Made In 12-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet The Best Budget-Friendly Stainless Steel Skillet: Tramontina 12-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet

Tramontina 12-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet The Best Enameled Cast Iron Skillet: Staub 10-Inch Fry Pan

Staub 10-Inch Fry Pan The Best Budget-Friendly Enameled Cast Iron Skillet: Crock Pot Artisan Cast Iron Skillet

Crock Pot Artisan Cast Iron Skillet The Best Carbon Steel Skillet: Mauviel M’Steel 11-Inch Carbon Steel Fry Pan

Mauviel M’Steel 11-Inch Carbon Steel Fry Pan The Best Budget-Friendly Carbon Steel Skillet: Vollrath 58920 11-Inch Carbon Steel Fry Pan

Vollrath 58920 11-Inch Carbon Steel Fry Pan The Best Mid-Priced Nonstick Skillet: All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 10-Inch Frying Pan

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized 10-Inch Frying Pan The Best Budget-Friendly Nonstick Skillet : T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 10.5-Inch Thermo-Spot Fry Pan

: T-fal Professional Total Nonstick 10.5-Inch Thermo-Spot Fry Pan The Best Cast Iron Skillet : Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet The Best Lightweight Cast Iron Skillet: Lodge Blacklock Triple-Seasoned 10-25-Inch Cast Iron Pan

Things to Consider

Material

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

Nonstick skillets will beryllium nan easiest to activity pinch (and clean), but person nan lowest power tolerance and will yet request to beryllium replaced, arsenic nan coatings will break down aft a fewer years. We really don't urge nonstick pans for astir cooking tasks, but concede having 1 connected manus is adjuvant for stick-prone things, for illustration eggs.

On nan different hand, stainless steel is simply a awesome prime for durability and moreover power distribution and is 1 of our favourite skillet materials. Carbon steel is different fantabulous prime and is simply a lightweight replacement to formed iron. Like formed iron, though, it will request to beryllium seasoned and maintained.

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

Speaking of, cast iron is an enduring favourite for its ruggedness and expertise to withstand ultra-high temperatures, but it’s dense and besides needs to beryllium seasoned. If nan second doesn't sound appealing to you, enameled formed iron strikes a bully equilibrium betwixt power retention and a semi-nonstick cooking surface, but it isn’t arsenic durable. (You virtually cannot destruct accepted formed iron—even a super-rusted 1 can beryllium restored.)

Price

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

We deliberation skillets should travel pinch a reasonable value tag and person recovered that, successful galore cases, ultra-pricey cookware tends to execute nan aforesaid arsenic much affordable pieces. For example, a $20-ish Lodge cookware bested formed robust skillets that costs hundreds successful our review. And pinch nonstick, cheaper is conscionable better—since you'll person to switch it successful a fewer years anyway.

What Size Skillet is Best?

The skillets we urge present are each betwixt 10 and 12 inches. These are applicable sizes that let plentifulness of room successful nan cookware for ingredients to navigator evenly without crowding. Smaller skillets whitethorn costs little upfront, but aren't arsenic applicable unless you're frying conscionable an ovum aliases two. (Though, that is surely an statement for having an 8-inch formed robust aliases c alloy cookware connected hand.)

How Do I Tell If a Skillet is Compatible pinch Induction?

Serious Eats / Ashlee Redger

Nowadays, a batch of cookware is induction compatible, but if there’s immoderate doubt, look for an induction awesome connected nan packaging aliases nan bottommost of nan pan. It looks for illustration a squiggly statement and says “induction,” truthful you can’t miss it! You tin besides drawback a magnet and clasp it to nan bottommost of immoderate portion of cookware. If nan magnet sticks solidly, nan pan's induction compatible.

The Best Skillets

Amazon

What we liked: We tested 29 stainless alloy skillets and this 1 from Made In Cookware came retired connected top. We emotion its responsiveness to somesthesia changes and nan comfortable grip that makes utilizing it a pleasure. Plus, this 1 looks really bully acknowledgment to its polished interior and brushed exterior.

What we didn't like: While we didn't acquisition immoderate warping pinch this pan, others have. If nan pan's warped, it won't activity good pinch induction cooktops.

Price astatine clip of publish: $119.

Key Specs

Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 800°F

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

Amazon

What we liked: This stainless alloy skillet held its ain pinch responsiveness and moreover heating. The Tramontina has a somewhat smaller cooking aboveground than nan Made In skillet and a little oven-safe temperature, but it’s still broiler-safe (500°F is still beautiful hot, aft all) and, overall, we deliberation this is simply a awesome fund buy.

What we didn't like: This pan's gradually slopping sides made for a smaller usable cooking surface.

Price astatine clip of publish: $49.

Key Specs

Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 500°F

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

Amazon

What we liked: In our enameled formed robust skillet tests, we loved nan Staub’s capacity and coagulated build quality. It browned well, heated quickly and evenly, and nan angled pouring spouts connected some sides of nan rim are a convenient touch.

What we didn't like: The pan's helper grip was mini and not looped, and we recovered it harder to clasp onto.

Price astatine clip of publish: $200.

Key Specs

Weight: 4 pounds, 15 ounces

4 pounds, 15 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 500°F

Serious Eats / Taylor Murray

Amazon

What we liked: Sometimes it’s conscionable not feasible to put successful a portion for illustration Staub (or Le Creuset, our different enameled formed robust skillet pick). Luckily, you’ll get comparable heating prowess and a nicely soft interior (we were moreover capable to flip a fried ovum pinch nary sticking) pinch this replacement from Crock Pot.

What we didn't like: It didn’t person quite nan aforesaid power retention arsenic our pricier apical picks.

Price astatine clip of publish: $36.

Key Specs

Weight: 6 pounds, 5 ounces

6 pounds, 5 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 500°F

Serious Eats / Taylor Murray

Amazon

What we liked: When we tested 13 carbon alloy skillets, Mauviel took nan apical spot pinch its pleasing heft and even, well-distributed heating. Carbon alloy is fundamentally nonstick erstwhile decently seasoned, and nan Mauviel’s generous aboveground area allows for a assortment of uses—including making an fantabulous tarte tatin.

What we didn't like: It was a spot heavy, which made it harder to tilt and turn.

Price astatine clip of publish: $95.

Key Specs

Weight: 3 pounds, 3 ounces

3 pounds, 3 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 680°F

Serious Eats / Taylor Murray

Webstaurantstore

What we liked: Vollrath pans are lightweight, affordable, and often recovered successful master kitchens, truthful we weren’t amazed erstwhile this 11-inch skillet performed good successful our tests. This cookware heats quickly and evenly and won’t break nan bank.

What we didn't like: The grip connected this cookware is beautiful dang long, which tin beryllium cumbersome.

Price astatine clip of publish: $38.

Key Specs

Weight: 2 pounds, 6 ounces

2 pounds, 6 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 600°F

Serious Eats / Taylor Murray

Amazon

What we liked: We’re not awkward astir saying we don’t deliberation you should walk a bunch of money connected a nonstick skillet, because nary matter really high-end you go, yet that silky coating will break down and necessitate replacement. That being said, this skillet from All-Clad is amazingly well-priced and durable (and we mostly emotion All-Clad’s performance), truthful we’re happy to urge it pinch 1 caveat (see below).

What we didn't like: The concave grip whitethorn not beryllium nan astir comfortable successful everyone’s hands.

Price astatine clip of publish: $50.

Key Specs

Weight: 2 pounds, 10 ounces

2 pounds, 10 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 500°F

Serious Eats / Donna Currie

Amazon

What we liked: While we besides for illustration nan Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan, T-fal is an enduring sanction successful nan nonstick skillet game. This cookware performed good successful our tests acknowledgment to a soft coating, and moreover heating. You tin moreover flip it successful nan dishwasher—though we urge washing by manus to widen nan life of nan nonstick coating.

What we didn't like: Since nonstick pans tally nan consequence of off-gassing astatine precocious temperatures, we propose ignoring T-fal’s signature “your cookware is now ready” Thermo-Spot power indicator.

Price astatine clip of publish: $40.

Key Specs

Weight: 1 pound, 13 ounces

1 pound, 13 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Oven-safe temperature: 400°F

Serious Eats / Donna Currie

Amazon

What we liked: Lodge's cast robust skillets are 1 of our astir often recommended pieces of cookware, and they’re truthful reasonably priced that this 1 ticks nan boxes for some champion wide and champion budget-friendly. This durable skillet will past for generations and quickly beryllium itself arsenic 1 of nan astir versatile devices successful your kitchen. The move spouts connected each broadside of nan rim are convenient for sauces, too.

What we didn't like: Our 1 (small!) gripe is that nan move spouts aliases a spot shallow, starring to dribbling.

Key Specs

Weight: 5 pounds, 8.5 ounces

5 pounds, 8.5 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Yes Price astatine clip of publish: $25

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

Amazon

What we liked: There’s a batch to emotion astir formed iron, but it judge tin beryllium heavy. Fortunately, there’s nan Blacklock statement from Lodge, which casts its pans successful a thinner, lighter-weight creation to make them a small much manageable for regular use. We recovered almost nary quality successful cooking capacity betwixt this Blacklock skillet and Lodge’s accepted version, truthful if your fund allows for a pricier alternative, spell for it.

What we didn't like: Again, nan move spouts are shallow connected this pan.

Price astatine clip of publish: $60.

Key Specs

Weight: 4 pounds, 2 ounces

4 pounds, 2 ounces Induction compatible: Yes

Serious Eats / Vicky Wasik

FAQs

What’s nan quality betwixt a skillet and a frying pan?

There is nary difference! It’s really conscionable a matter of penchant successful really you mention to nan pan. Skillets (or frying pans) are characterized by nan aforementioned sloping sides and are disposable successful a assortment of sizes and materials. Given their longevity, formed robust whitethorn beryllium nan first point that comes to mind erstwhile picturing a frying pan.

Are location immoderate skillets that are amended than formed iron?

Cast robust is ultra-durable and, contrary to celebrated belief, not arsenic tedious to maintain arsenic you mightiness think. However, because formed robust is truthful heavy, you mightiness for illustration a different worldly for mundane cooking. Consider c alloy aliases stainless alloy for akin longevity without nan heft.

What is nan champion skillet?

We deliberation nan champion skillets are nan ones that harvester performance, longevity, and price. For that reason, our apical recommended materials are stainless steel, formed iron, and c steel.

