Honor is known for giving its mid-range handsets a ton of premium features astatine a reasonable value and nan caller Honor 90 follows that tradition. Packing successful Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset (the Accelerated Edition), a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera and a value starting from £449 (~$575), nan Honor 90 is now connected waste successful Europe and nan UK.

Besides being powered by past year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, nan Honor 90 comes successful 8/256GB and 12/512GB configurations. The quad-curved 6.67-inch AMOLED sheet sports FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz move refresh rate, and is certified by TUV Rheinland arsenic ‘flicker-free).

That monolithic 200MP main camera is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens which besides takes attraction of macro images, and there’s a 2MP extent sensor making up nan numbers. On nan beforehand you’ll find a large 50MP selfie camera. An AI Vlog Assistant is present, allowing users to make a societal media-ready video pinch conscionable a fewer taps.

Running Honor’s MagicOS 7.1 package which is based connected Android 13, features specified arsenic Magic Text which recognises trial connected an image and lets users transcript nan matter is besides present.

A 5,000mAh artillery keeps nan lights connected and erstwhile it does tally flat, nan 66W SuperCharger tin complaint it to 45% successful conscionable 15 minutes.

Available successful Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver (exclusive to Honor’s webstore), nan Honor 90 costs £449 for nan 8/256GB exemplary and £499 for nan 12/512GB variant. For a constricted time, you tin prevention 5% disconnected nan full utilizing this discount codification ( AUKH905 ) and you tin besides prime up a an Honor Pad X8 for an further £9.99.

Honor Pad X9

Speaking of tablets, nan motorboat arena besides saw nan Honor Pad X9 being unveiled pinch an 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) FullView show pinch 120Hz refresh complaint and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 4G processor. There’s 4GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, and a large 7,250mAh battery. There’s a 5MP camera connected nan beforehand and rear of nan tablet which runs MagicOS 7.1 (Android 13) retired of nan box. Sound is provided by six speakers and nan tablet itself weight’s successful astatine 499g and is conscionable 6.9mm thick.

The Honor Pad X9 costs £179.99 and comes pinch a free brace of Honor’s Earbuds X5 for a constricted time.