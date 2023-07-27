The vivo V29 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ and a fast charging battery

It turns retired that location are 3 caller vivo V29 phones connected nan way, not conscionable 2 – vivo V29, V29 Pro and V29e. This is successful summation to nan already disposable V29 Lite, of course, that 1 launched successful June.

The trio appeared connected nan Google Play Support Devices List and nan FCC, which revealed immoderate details.

vivo V29 bid exemplary numbers

The vanilla vivo V29 apparently packs a 4,505mAh artillery pinch 80W wired charging. That’s absorbing arsenic nan V29 Pro was revealed (by vivo itself) to person a 5,000mAh/66W battery (the vivo V27 and V27 Pro some had 4,600mAh/66W batteries).

The Pro will beryllium powered by a Dimensity 8200, while nan vanilla exemplary will beryllium utilizing a Snapdragon 778G+, according to nan latest unofficial info. This should beryllium paired pinch 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage, we will cognize much erstwhile these deed nan Google Play Console and nan various benchmarks.



vivo V29 phones arsenic seen successful a teaser video

Based connected nan V27 series, nan V29 should bring ample 120Hz AMOLED displays pinch immoderate awesome selfie cameras group within. There aren’t overmuch specifications connected those yet, however.

vivo has not group an announcement day for nan V29 trio, but going done nan process pinch nan FCC and Google intends that it should beryllium close.

