The wonder of Wessex: walking the Ridgeway in Wiltshire and Oxfordshire

I’m settled successful nan shadiness of a hawthorn bush astatine nan separator of nan trail. Banked cattle parsley waves successful nan breeze, elderflowers are breaking bud and nan achromatic chalk statement of nan footpath draws nan oculus connected done nan landscape. As I sit, a hare hops retired of nan hedge conscionable metres distant and pauses connected nan path. For a agelong infinitesimal it is still and calm, eyes sparkling golden. I clasp my breath. Then it notices maine and bursts into action, launching disconnected nan way and done nan undergrowth to nan section beyond, quicker than my eyes tin follow. I exhale. Walks are made for moments for illustration these.

I’m stepping a agelong of nan Ridgeway nationalist trail crossed nan precocious chalklands of nan North Wessex Downs, an area of outstanding earthy beauty. Sometimes known arsenic Britain’s oldest road, nan full way is 87 miles betwixt Ivinghoe Beacon successful Buckinghamshire and Avebury successful Wiltshire.

This twelvemonth is nan 50th day of nan Ridgeway being designated a nationalist trail, joining nan likes of nan Pennine Way, Offa’s Dyke and South West Coast Path successful a family of trails designed to showcase nan assortment and beauty of our nationalist landscapes. The Ridgeway is each astir rolling chalk hills, uncommon grasslands, ancient woods, quaint villages and intriguing history.

An aerial position of nan Uffington White Horse. Photograph: Iconpix/Alamy

The full way is accessible to walkers, and nan occidental half is simply a bridleway and restricted byway, truthful unfastened to equine riders and upland bikers, too. Hikers stepping nan way successful 1 spell usually return six days to complete it, but nan beauty of nan Ridgeway is that it’s easy to break into chunks of shorter time walks and weekends, aliases to harvester it pinch different paths to make a information route. And contempt being comparatively adjacent to towns specified arsenic Swindon, Reading and Luton, it delivers breathing abstraction and a existent consciousness of escape. Hares included.

I’ve sewage a mates of days truthful I’ve picked a agelong successful nan mediate that takes successful nan Uffington White Horse and neighbouring Wayland’s Smithy, Segsbury Hillfort and plentifulness of gentle rolling hills. By weaving immoderate other footpaths, nationalist carrier and a taxi together to present maine to 1 spot and get maine location from nan second, pinch a B&B enactment en route, I’ve created a two-day escapade that feels overmuch further from location than it really is.

From Swindon, it’s a 20-minute autobus thrust eastbound to Hinton Parva, which, for illustration truthful galore different villages connected this route, sits connected nan debased crushed beneath nan Ridgeway, pinch holloway paths and greenish lanes that lead uphill to meet nan trail. Since nan first farmers arrived successful Britain immoderate 6,500 years ago, communities person settled astir earthy springs and streams successful nan vale level that offered shelter, reliable h2o and amended onshore for agriculture. They utilized nan sweeping chalk downlands supra them for seasonal summertime grazing, and nan Ridgeway itself for travelling – during conflict, for waste and acquisition and for pilgrimage.

Mary-Ann Ochota stepping nan Ridgeway. Photograph: Mary-Ann Ochota

Once disconnected nan bus, I commencement my march north-east, pursuing nan path. It’s good marked, pinch fingerpost signs located astatine each junction. They’re emblazoned pinch nan unique acorn awesome showing you’re connected a nationalist trail. In principle, it should beryllium imaginable to locomotion nan full way without relying connected a map, but conscionable successful lawsuit I’ve sewage nan lightweight Harvey Maps Ridgeway map, arsenic good arsenic nan OS Maps app connected my phone.

My first extremity is Wayland’s Smithy, 4 miles from Hinton Parva, adjacent Ashbury. This chambered tomb was constructed astir 5,500 years agone during nan precocious chromatic age, and consists of a agelong world mound pinch a expansive edifice and stone-lined tomb astatine its confederate end. A constrictive passageway leads to 3 cramped compartments wherever nan jumbled remains of men, women and children were placed. I clamber on nan transition and consciousness nan weight of nan chromatic and world astir me. The tomb is now surrounded by a guidelines of majestic beech trees and astatine this clip of year, it’s for illustration you’ve entered a greenish cathedral. The breeze whispers ancient voices and it feels otherworldly.

As I proceed my journey, I spot a unique elevation ahead. Its edges are shaped, intelligibly not earthy – these are nan ramparts of Uffington Castle, an robust property elevation fort (although astir apt ne'er really defended arsenic a “fort”, alternatively utilized arsenic an enclosure for gatherings, and re-used by nan Romans, who built a mini shrine successful nan middle). Below nan fort, connected nan enarthrosis of nan hillside, is 1 of nan astir iconic archaeological sites successful confederate England: nan Uffington White Horse. Sinewy and abstracted, this elevation figure, aliases “geoglyph”, has been dated to astir 1,200BC. The ancient equine is still visible successful nan scenery because group person maintained it for 3,000 years – weeding retired nan grass, and packing nan trenches pinch caller chalk to support nan outline crisp and nan colour bright. If a procreation of group had neglected it, nan equine would person grassed complete and been lost. Nowadays, National Trust rangers induce members of nan nationalist and section schools to thief cleanable nan equine each twelvemonth and beryllium portion of nan tradition. Turn up, do immoderate grooming, beryllium portion of history.

A position of Dragon Hill, beneath nan Uffington White Horse Photograph: Stephen Iles/Alamy

I caput backmost to nan way and stride on. As nan somesthesia creeps up, nan birds quieten and my gait slows. By kindness of it pursuing nan tops of nan precocious ground, nan Ridgeway is exposed. In wintertime this intends it tin beryllium wind-blasted, and nan chalk underfoot slippery. In precocious summer, you’re much apt to find yourself sunburned and thirsty. Today, nan lukewarm currents bring honeyed aerial wafting up from yellowish fields of oilseed rape beneath maine and and I realise I should person put my chapeau connected 2 hours earlier.

A representation of nan way Mary-Ann Ochota walked portion of. Photograph: geogphotos/Alamy

There isn’t an abundance of accommodation on nan route, truthful it’s advisable to scheme your overnights and book successful advance. I’ve called up and though I’ve not walked an exhausting distance, I’m still happy to scope Hill Barn Farm (doubles £100 for two) astatine Sparsholt Firs, 4 miles eastbound of Wayland’s Smithy. The way is astatine nan apical of nan driveway, a satisfying proximity aft a time walking. Padding aft bright-eyed and applicable proprietor Jo successful my socks, I consciousness for illustration a houseguest alternatively than a paying guest. Portraits featuring well-loved hairy ponies and jolly grandchildren adorn nan walls. After a gloriously basking shower, I don my cleanable apical and spare socks, and pad backmost downstairs. Over meal I chat to Craig, a chap walker who’s besides doing a chunk of nan trail. We work together that, compared pinch hiking successful much challenging terrain, nan Ridgeway lets you move into a much meditative rhythm. The achromatic statement of nan clear way leads you along, freeing your mind to rotation wherever it likes.

Wayland’s Smithy neolithic agelong barrow, Ashbury Photograph: David Chapman/Alamy

After a hearty breakfast, I’m connected my measurement again. The hedgerow birds are trilling and chirruping, skylarks ascending to nan bluish heavens. This is racehorse country, and nan rolling hillsides are dotted pinch gallops. I spot a fewer flighty thoroughbreds heading retired for exercise, jockeys perched connected top. Part of nan Ridgeway marks nan separator of King Alfred’s Wessex, and immoderate of nan bridleway routes are apt to person besides been utilized by soldiers hurrying crossed territory to take sides their lands against Viking attack. On a time for illustration today, you tin spot really useful this precocious level way would beryllium – clear views, swift movement, abstraction capable to organise yourselves.

In later, much serene eras, these aforesaid routes were utilized to stitchery and thrust livestock to market, from arsenic acold afield arsenic Wales, Cornwall and nan Scottish borders. Now, farmers are managing these chalk grasslands for wildlife – hundreds of bird, insect and works type request these habitats to survive. I locomotion for a fewer much hours, devour my sandwiches and prime a colony to locomotion down to, to beryllium collected by taxi and deposited astatine Didcot Parkway train station. It’s been 36 hours but I consciousness I’ve been distant for ages.

Just arsenic for nan generations earlier us, this rolling chalk way tin service immoderate intent we request aliases choose. People of nan past were nipping complete to nan adjacent hillfort, aliases making visit to nan awesome stones of Avebury successful nan west; heading to nan seashore aliases city, pinch goods, group and ideas. Nowadays, people tally nan Ridgeway for kindness aliases individual challenge, others picnic and overgarment pinch friends conscionable a fewer yards from nan car. For me, it’s a way that tin beryllium each things – chaotic and windy, aliases a root of quiet and contentment, family jaunt aliases archaeological adventure. Follow nan acorn icon and nan achromatic chalk line, and spot wherever your mind takes you.

This article was amended connected 19 July 2023. An earlier caption connected an embedded image said it was of Uffington Castle, erstwhile it showed Dragon Hill.

Mary-Ann Ochota is simply a broadcaster, archaeologist and keen walker. She’s patron for nan Ridgeway National Trail’s Anniversary year. If you want to help National Trust rangers weed and re-chalk nan horse, subordinate them connected 22 aliases 23 July (“scouring” aliases cleaning nan horse) and 26, 27, 28 August (chalking nan horse)