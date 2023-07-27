These are the best deals on the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch6 pre-orders

Samsung’s caller Galaxy Tab S9 bid of slates brings comes cool upgrades complete their 2022 predecessors but besides higher prices. Check retired nan pricing breakdown for nan slates below, positive info connected nan Galaxy Watch6 series.

In nan US, only nan Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 5G exemplary correct now, nan others are presumably coming later. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 and nan Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra do person 5G options successful nan UK and Europe. Here’s nan breakdown – statement that location is simply a caller 1TB tier, astatine slightest for nan 2 higher extremity slates.

US Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra 128GB, Wi-Fi $800 $700 - $900 - $1,100 256GB Wi-Fi $920 $780 $1,000 $980 $1,200 $1,200 512GB, Wi-Fi - - $1,120 - $1,320 - 1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - $1,620 - 128GB, 5G - - - - - - 256GB, 5G - - $1,150 - - - 512GB, 5G - - - - - - 1TB, 5G - - - - - - Europe Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra 128GB, Wi-Fi €900 €750 - €950 - €1,150 256GB Wi-Fi €1,020 €800 €1,120 €1,000 €1,340 €1,250 512GB, Wi-Fi - - €1,240 - €1,460 €1,450 1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - €1,760 - 128GB, 5G €1,050 €900 - €1,100 - €1,300 256GB, 5G €1,170 €950 €1,270 €1,150 €1,490 €1,400 512GB, 5G - - €1,310 - €1,610 €1,600 1TB, 5G - - - - €1,910 - UK Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra 128GB, Wi-Fi £800 £650 - £850 - £1,000 256GB, Wi-Fi £900 £700 £1,000 £900 £1,200 £1,100 512GB, Wi-Fi - - £1,100 - £1,300 £1,150 1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - £1,550 - 128GB, 5G £950 £800 - £1,000 - £1,150 256GB, 5G £1,050 £850 £1,150 £1,050 £1,350 £1,250 512GB, 5G - - £1,250 - £1,450 £1,400 1TB, 5G - - - - £1,700 -

Samsung US has typical deals for nan Galaxy Tab S9 series. When trading successful an aged device, you get a minimum of $75 credit, nan maximum is group astatine $650. There is simply a free retention upgrade to 512GB for nan Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra (both from 256GB), while nan Tab S9 gets upgraded to 256GB for free (from 128GB). If you pre-reserved a unit, don’t hide to cod your $50 bonus.

There are further perks – you tin get a 50% discount connected prime keyboards for nan tablets aliases get a brace of Galaxy Buds2 Pro pinch a $40 discount.

You tin drawback a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet from nan Samsung US store.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6

For nan Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic, you tin get a minimum of $50 trade-in in installments and up to $250. Additionally, you get a free Fabric Band for your watch and 30% disconnected prime Samsung Care+ plans.

US Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm) Bluetooth $300 $330 $400 $430 4G $350 $380 $450 $480 Europe Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm) Bluetooth €320 €350 €420 €450 4G €370 €400 €470 €500 UK Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm) Bluetooth £290 £320 £370 £400 4G £340 £370 £430 £460

Check retired nan Galaxy Watch6 models complete connected Samsung US.

In lawsuit you missed it, we person a akin pricing breakdown of nan Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, complete pinch Samsung US deals, which see immoderate bundles that harvester nan phones pinch nan tablets and watches.