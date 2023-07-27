These are the best deals on the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch6 pre-orders

15 hours ago
Samsung’s caller Galaxy Tab S9 bid of slates brings comes cool upgrades complete their 2022 predecessors but besides higher prices. Check retired nan pricing breakdown for nan slates below, positive info connected nan Galaxy Watch6 series.

In nan US, only nan Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 5G exemplary correct now, nan others are presumably coming later. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 and nan Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra do person 5G options successful nan UK and Europe. Here’s nan breakdown – statement that location is simply a caller 1TB tier, astatine slightest for nan 2 higher extremity slates.

US
Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra
128GB, Wi-Fi $800 $700 - $900 - $1,100
256GB Wi-Fi $920 $780 $1,000 $980 $1,200 $1,200
512GB, Wi-Fi - - $1,120 - $1,320 -
1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - $1,620 -
128GB, 5G - - - - - -
256GB, 5G - - $1,150 - - -
512GB, 5G - - - - - -
1TB, 5G - - - - - -
Europe
Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra
128GB, Wi-Fi €900 €750 - €950 - €1,150
256GB Wi-Fi €1,020 €800 €1,120 €1,000 €1,340 €1,250
512GB, Wi-Fi - - €1,240 - €1,460 €1,450
1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - €1,760 -
128GB, 5G €1,050 €900 - €1,100 - €1,300
256GB, 5G €1,170 €950 €1,270 €1,150 €1,490 €1,400
512GB, 5G - - €1,310 - €1,610 €1,600
1TB, 5G - - - - €1,910 -
UK
Galaxy Tab S9 Tab S8 Galaxy Tab S9+ Tab S8+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Tab S8 Ultra
128GB, Wi-Fi £800 £650 - £850 - £1,000
256GB, Wi-Fi £900 £700 £1,000 £900 £1,200 £1,100
512GB, Wi-Fi - - £1,100 - £1,300 £1,150
1TB, Wi-Fi - - - - £1,550 -
128GB, 5G £950 £800 - £1,000 - £1,150
256GB, 5G £1,050 £850 £1,150 £1,050 £1,350 £1,250
512GB, 5G - - £1,250 - £1,450 £1,400
1TB, 5G - - - - £1,700 -

Samsung US has typical deals for nan Galaxy Tab S9 series. When trading successful an aged device, you get a minimum of $75 credit, nan maximum is group astatine $650. There is simply a free retention upgrade to 512GB for nan Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra (both from 256GB), while nan Tab S9 gets upgraded to 256GB for free (from 128GB). If you pre-reserved a unit, don’t hide to cod your $50 bonus.

There are further perks – you tin get a 50% discount connected prime keyboards for nan tablets aliases get a brace of Galaxy Buds2 Pro pinch a $40 discount.

You tin drawback a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet from nan Samsung US store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Watch6

For nan Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic, you tin get a minimum of $50 trade-in in installments and up to $250. Additionally, you get a free Fabric Band for your watch and 30% disconnected prime Samsung Care+ plans.

US
Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm)
Bluetooth $300 $330 $400 $430
4G $350 $380 $450 $480
Europe
Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm)
Bluetooth €320 €350 €420 €450
4G €370 €400 €470 €500
UK
Watch6 (40mm) Watch6 (44mm) Watch6 Classic (43mm) Watch6 Classic (47mm)
Bluetooth £290 £320 £370 £400
4G £340 £370 £430 £460

Check retired nan Galaxy Watch6 models complete connected Samsung US.

In lawsuit you missed it, we person a akin pricing breakdown of nan Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, complete pinch Samsung US deals, which see immoderate bundles that harvester nan phones pinch nan tablets and watches.

Source Gsmarena

