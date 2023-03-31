These are the hybrid models local motorists are most likely to buy

South Africans are progressively apt to bargain a hybrid; the 2022 AutoTrader Hybrid Car Buyers Survey reveals a 63% summation year-on-year successful hybrid enquiries by consumers. But which brands are they astir apt to buy?

Chances are beautiful bully that nan reply to that mobility will beryllium Toyota, BMW aliases Lexus. In 2022, nan apical 3 astir enquired connected brands pinch hybrid offerings were Toyota (34% of each enquiries), BMW (23% of each enquiries) and Lexus (17% of each enquiries). Interestingly, these 3 brands accounted for much than 73% of each enquiries for hybrid cars successful South Africa.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, enquiry information per exemplary follows a akin pattern.

“The astir enquired connected exemplary past twelvemonth was nan BMW i8, which generated 19.28% of each hybrid enquiries. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid generated nan 2nd astir enquiries pinch 19.09%. The 1 anomaly was nan Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which generated a 6.07% share, putting it successful 3rd place. However, this is not wholly unexpected. According to nan 2022 AutoTrader Hybrid Car Buyers Survey, Mercedes-Benz was nan fourth-most enquired for hybrid marque successful 2022,” Mienie reveals.

But why do Toyota and BMW predominate – pinch complete half of each marque enquiries? This is because erstwhile it comes to caller power vehicles, these 2 brands were peculiarly early to marketplace – some globally and successful South Africa. The Prius – nan first hybrid to beryllium mass-produced erstwhile it was launched successful Japan successful 1997 – arrived successful South Africa backmost successful 2005, making it nan first hybrid to beryllium launched successful nan country. The Prius generated 4.2% of hybrid enquiries past year, placing it successful 10th place.

Similarly, BMW was an early adopter erstwhile it came to hybrids and EVs. In 2012, it launched nan BMW ActiveHybrid 5 successful South Africa. As an aside, conscionable 3 years later, it launched the BMW i3, nan world’s first premium car conceived from nan outset to incorporated an all-electric thrust system, successful South Africa.

Both companies judge that nan automotive sky will beryllium decidedly “green”. They’ve moreover teamed up to create much caller power vehicles. So, don’t beryllium amazed if nan caller EV aliases hybrid consumers are astir apt to bargain successful early hails from 1 of these 2 manufacturers.

TimesLIVE

