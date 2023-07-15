They Cloned Tyrone Review: A Movie With Big Ambitions That Doesn't Quite Come Together

Parrish Lewis/Netflix
The alchemy of mixing genres together is not an nonstop subject — there's nary look a filmmaker tin travel erstwhile determining really to bring different tonal components together to create a new, cohesive constituent of view. When done well, however, it tin bring thing altogether unsocial to cinema, a movie that is arguably stronger than nan elements nan writer and head propulsion from. When it fails, however, it often fails difficult — nan imaginable of what it could person been opinionated successful stark opposition to what we spot on-screen. Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" is simply a mash-up that quivers betwixt moving and not and, sadly, by nan end, wobbles into nan "not working" camp.
The movie takes spot successful a vicinity called nan Glen, a spot pinch much than a fewer abandoned buildings wherever group person what feels for illustration a forced regular to their life — getting their hairsbreadth done, going to church, eating astatine nan fried chickenhearted place, and getting scratch-offs astatine nan section store. It centers connected Fontaine (John Boyega), a supplier trader who starts disconnected nan movie search down costs from nan bombastic pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and dealing pinch a rival moving successful connected his territory.
Something unexpected happens to Fontaine, however, and he, Slick Charles, and "Nancy Drew" enthusiast/sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) uncover a concealed elevator that takes them to a labyrinthian retro-futuristic laboratory underneath their vicinity that, among different things, has clones of Fontaine. "They Cloned Tyrone" spirals from there, revealing that nan group surviving successful nan Glen person been tested connected by nan Government for decades, reduced to specified experiments for an ambiguous "greater good." The communicative is satirical but besides a pulpy enigma and, astatine times, a thriller. It's an eager and worthy communicative to explore, but each of nan elements thrown into nan movie sadly don't travel together to present a cohesive tone, and nan movie is wounded because of it.
A mash of genres that doesn't rather mesh
Parrish Lewis/Netflix
The Glen — pinch enigmatic licence plates and streets named Lethe Ave. — is purposefully ambiguous arsenic to wherever it is successful nan U.S., giving nan vicinity an overlay of surrealism that makes nan communicative consciousness much for illustration a parable than thing taking spot successful nan existent world.
The clip play is besides a juxtaposition of different eras, pinch iPhones mixed successful pinch '70s decor and, successful nan evil underground authorities lab, a retrofuturistic flair that evokes what group successful nan '60s thought nan early would look like.
The conceit of presenting this smorgasbord of clip periods and genres is an intriguing one, and thing I'm gladsome to spot attempted successful a characteristic film. There are besides moments wherever it useful — nan opposition of nan sleek grey, futuristic elevator opening up successful nan unlikeliest of places, for example, plays well. Unfortunately, moments for illustration this are nan objection alternatively than nan rule, and nan movie struggles to present connected its vision.
The trailer for "They Cloned Tyrone," for example, suggests nan movie leans heavy into nan comedic broadside of satire. Most of nan scenes meant to beryllium played arsenic comedy, nevertheless (with nan objection of immoderate awesome lines by Foxx), autumn flat. And arsenic nan movie goes on, nan crippled points go much outlandish. The absurdity of nan circumstances Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo find themselves successful is acold from a bad point successful itself, but arsenic nan movie becomes much for illustration a spy thriller, nan much it seems to suffer nan reside it was aiming for successful nan first half of nan film. The consequence is simply a stilted backmost half, wherever nan absurdity of what is going connected — a satirical commentary connected nan many, galore inequities successful America — grinds against an awkward transportation of those themes.
A bold vision
Parrish Lewis/Netflix
For each nan areas wherever it doesn't rather work, however, there's nary statement that "They Cloned Tyrone" digs into important topics and inequities, and sheds ray connected group who merit to get much attention. It's besides a bold movie that takes large swings. Unfortunately, galore of those swings don't rather deed nan people — that evasive alchemy of genre blending ne'er comes together into thing cohesive and new. But nan ideas "They Cloned Tyrone" explores, and nan thrust to effort to bring thing caller to cinema, make maine want to spot what debut head Juel Taylor does next.
Taylor, who co-wrote "They Cloned Tyrone" pinch Tony Rettenmaier and penned nan book for "Creed II," intelligibly has visions and ideas that merit attention. And I'll beryllium first successful statement to bargain a summons for immoderate he does next.
/Film score: 5 retired of 10
"They Cloned Tyrone" premieres connected Netflix connected July 21, 2023.