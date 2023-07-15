They Cloned Tyrone Review: A Movie With Big Ambitions That Doesn't Quite Come Together

The alchemy of mixing genres together is not an nonstop subject — there's nary look a filmmaker tin travel erstwhile determining really to bring different tonal components together to create a new, cohesive constituent of view. When done well, however, it tin bring thing altogether unsocial to cinema, a movie that is arguably stronger than nan elements nan writer and head propulsion from. When it fails, however, it often fails difficult — nan imaginable of what it could person been opinionated successful stark opposition to what we spot on-screen. Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" is simply a mash-up that quivers betwixt moving and not and, sadly, by nan end, wobbles into nan "not working" camp.

The movie takes spot successful a vicinity called nan Glen, a spot pinch much than a fewer abandoned buildings wherever group person what feels for illustration a forced regular to their life — getting their hairsbreadth done, going to church, eating astatine nan fried chickenhearted place, and getting scratch-offs astatine nan section store. It centers connected Fontaine (John Boyega), a supplier trader who starts disconnected nan movie search down costs from nan bombastic pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and dealing pinch a rival moving successful connected his territory.

Something unexpected happens to Fontaine, however, and he, Slick Charles, and "Nancy Drew" enthusiast/sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) uncover a concealed elevator that takes them to a labyrinthian retro-futuristic laboratory underneath their vicinity that, among different things, has clones of Fontaine. "They Cloned Tyrone" spirals from there, revealing that nan group surviving successful nan Glen person been tested connected by nan Government for decades, reduced to specified experiments for an ambiguous "greater good." The communicative is satirical but besides a pulpy enigma and, astatine times, a thriller. It's an eager and worthy communicative to explore, but each of nan elements thrown into nan movie sadly don't travel together to present a cohesive tone, and nan movie is wounded because of it.