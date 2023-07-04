'They didn't deserve this': Venice wine store picks up the pieces after $600,000 heist

Some customers offered hugs and condolences. Others doubled their orders and said they would beryllium backmost soon.

The watercourse of clients entering Lincoln Fine Wines successful Venice connected Monday offered a consciousness of “normalcy” for proprietor Nazmul Haque 2 days aft a thief collapsed successful and made disconnected pinch astir $600,000 worthy of product.

“To suffer 10, 15 year’s worthy of activity overnight is devastating. I’m not judge if I will retrieve emotionally,” Haque said.

The grade of nan nonaccomplishment was evident Monday. Drawers usually filled pinch bottles sat empty, arsenic did astir of nan store’s 55-degree vino cellar.

Shattered solid from a surgery show had been swept up, and a 5-by-3-foot spread successful nan tile of nan cellar had been patched pinch plywood.

At astir 12:30 a.m. Saturday, information cameras captured a fig — apparently a man, wearing a mask, achromatic hoodie and red-billed shot headdress — entering nan store’s parking batch successful a achromatic pickup motortruck that was missing a licence plate.

The personification climbed atop retention containers to scope nan store’s roof. A spread was trim done nan ceiling straight into nan vino cellar, and nan thief lowered himself successful pinch a rope, according to Haque.

Over astir 4 hours, nan thief emptied retired astir of nan cellar.

The burglar hauled distant galore of nan shop’s pricier Burgundy and Bordeaux wines, according to head Nick Martinelle.

One stolen vessel of Chateau Petrus 2016, for example, retailed astatine $4,500. Also taken were brands from nan Corton-Charlemagne family, including a 1994 vintage, a 2008 Bonneau du Martray, a 2018 Louis Latour, a 2019 Domaine Roulot and a 2020 Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey. The worth of each of those bottles ranged from a fewer 100 to a fewer 1000 dollars.

“It took maine years to build up that collection,” Haque said.

Store proprietor Nazmul Haque estimates that 60% of his high-end inventory was stolen — a full estimated nonaccomplishment of $600,000. (Nazmul Haque)

Haque estimated that 60% of his high-end banal was stolen — a full nonaccomplishment of astir $600,000.

“I’ve been moving connected a database of missing bottles, and that value could spell up by nan clip I’m done,” he said.

Some valuables were spared, including a 1975 Glenfiddich “Rare Collection” single-malt whiskey weighted astatine $9,000.

Martinelle said nan cellar was filled pinch stackable crates that nan burglar utilized to participate and exit nan shop passim nan early morning.

Some information cameras and sensors were abnormal by an chartless statement earlier successful nan week, he added.

One sensor was tripped astatine 4 a.m., which led nan information institution to telephone Haque’s home. Haque said he did not perceive nan telephone and responded erstwhile he received a matter connection from information astatine 4:15 a.m. He was astatine nan shop wrong 15 minutes and believes he whitethorn person stopped nan burglar from taking more.

“There were a mates of crates abandoned connected nan roof, which makes maine deliberation he heard maine coming,” Haque said.

Haque and Martinelle said they hoped to complete a database of stolen valuables to administer to section wholesalers, buyers and auction houses.

“There are immoderate unscrupulous buyers retired location who will acquisition a vessel of vino pinch nary questions asked,” Martinelle said. “We conscionable dream that if nan vino does travel up, we’ll beryllium alerted.”

One customer opined Monday that nan burglary was an “inside job.” Haque said he would not speculate.

“We’re going to return each grounds to rule enforcement and fto them do their job,” he said.

The information cameras captured this achromatic pickup motortruck during nan burglary. (Nazmul Haque)

He did say, however, that “whoever did this was very knowledgeable of nan sketch of nan store.”

Easily accessible bottles — including recognizable but little pricey offerings for illustration Dom Pérignon Champagne — went untouched, while much unafraid drawers were cleaned out.

“It’s been difficult,” Haque said, adding that he would speak pinch an security adjuster Wednesday. “Happily, nan organization has travel supported us.”

Haque said 200 group stopped by Sunday, astir doubly arsenic galore arsenic usual. Another 150 had dropped successful Monday arsenic of 4 p.m.

Among them were Venice resident and longtime customer Rebekah Haraczka, 45, who felt compelled to nonstop good wishes to Haque and his employees.

“This is simply a organization shop that has served america well, and it’s heartbreaking that this happened,” said Haraczka, who purchased a $15 red. “I conscionable want to help.”

Another resident, Elisa Meyer, said Lincoln Fine Wines has been a welcoming spot since she moved to Venice successful 2003.

Meyer intended to prime up a azygous vessel of vino arsenic portion of her monthly vino nine allowance. She alternatively walked distant pinch four.

“I judge successful helping retired specified a awesome business,” she said. “They didn’t merit this.”