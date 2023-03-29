This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

March 29, 2023 12:56 p.m. ET

An different Citigroup preferred banal rumor has an outsize existent output of astir 10% astatine a clip erstwhile astir preferreds from large banks output successful nan 6% to 7% range.

The $2.2 cardinal Citigroup Capital Series XIII issue, which is publically traded connected nan NYSE arsenic C Pr N, is simply a typical type of preferred known arsenic a trust preferred securities, aliases Trups. The Citigroup Trups were issued to nan national authorities successful nan aftermath of nan financial crisis, and Treasury past sold them into nan nationalist markets successful 2010.

