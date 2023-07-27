This gorgeous farming sim will let me live out my lifelong dream of raising way too many adorable animals

This gorgeous RPG will person maine raising a family of adorable animals, and I tin already show I'm going to request personification to rein maine in.

Wish Upon A Llama is an upcoming "open-ended RPG" from developer Millionhare Studios wherever nan player's main purpose is to raise and breed an array of adorable workplace animals (including llamas, bunnies, geese, sheep, pigs, and fish) arsenic good arsenic get acquainted pinch nan section townsfolk. Although it whitethorn look for illustration Stardew Valley connected nan surface, this crippled decidedly offers immoderate much unsocial features we haven't really seen from your emblematic farming sim yet.

You don't request america to show you conscionable really beautiful this crippled is, conscionable person a look astatine its screenshots beneath (thanks, myPotatoGames!). I emotion nan pastel colour pallet Millionhare Studios has fixed to Wish Upon a Llama, it makes everything consciousness truthful overmuch cozier and much magical. Don't moreover get maine started connected nan animal sprites which look to travel a akin colour strategy to nan remainder of nan crippled - pastel pinkish ducks present we come!

Welcome to Llama Town, breed and raise 50+ unsocial animals! Forge meaningful relationships pinch nan townies, find romance, commencement a family, and moreover raise your children. Discover islands, engaged cities, and beautiful beaches. Decorate your location and surrounding land!

According to Wish Upon a Llama's Steam page, players will return connected nan domiciled of a Rancher, who is responsible for befriending and caring for nan beloved animals connected their farm. The crippled has 50+ typical breeds of animals, each of which will person their ain unsocial color, patterns, and personalities - pinch babe animals inheriting their parents' traits. You tin besides sanction each of them truthful beryllium prepared to tally retired of names beautiful quickly.

It's a bully thought to besides get adjacent to nan chap residents of Llama Town too, since they'll make your clip distant from your animals conscionable arsenic interesting. As nan Steam page reveals, nan municipality has a divers organization who each person their ain stories to show - arsenic expected, there's tons of friends to make and moreover immoderate opportunities for romance. To do this, players tin situation their caller friends to various activities including jump rope, municipality cleaning, trivia, pronunciation bees, and more.

I can't hold to effort retired Wish Upon a Llama myself, but correct now it doesn't person a merchandise model - truthful we could extremity up waiting a small while for this one. To enactment up to day pinch this game, we propose wishlisting it connected Steam and staying tuned for much updates soon.

