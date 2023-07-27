This gorgeous farming sim will let me live out my lifelong dream of raising way too many adorable animals

7 hours ago
Wish Upon a Llama - a pond afloat of adorable ducks and llamas
(Image credit: Millionhare Studios)

This gorgeous RPG will let me raise a family of adorable animals, and I can already tell I'm going to need someone to rein me in.

Wish Upon A Llama is an upcoming "open-ended RPG" from developer Millionhare Studios where the player's main purpose is to raise and breed an array of adorable farm animals (including llamas, bunnies, geese, sheep, pigs, and fish) as well as get acquainted with the local townsfolk. Although it may seem like Stardew Valley on the surface, this game definitely offers some more unique features we haven't really seen from your typical farming sim yet. 

You don't need us to tell you just how beautiful this game is, just have a look at its screenshots below (thanks, myPotatoGames!). I love the pastel color palette Millionhare Studios has given to Wish Upon a Llama, it makes everything feel so much cozier and more magical. Don't even get me started on the animal sprites which seem to follow a similar color scheme to the rest of the game - pastel pink ducks here we come!

Welcome to Llama Town, breed and raise 50+ unsocial animals! Forge meaningful relationships pinch nan townies, find romance, commencement a family, and moreover raise your children. Discover islands, engaged cities, and beautiful beaches. Decorate your location and surrounding land! Steam first. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/aOfwW1i12DJuly 27, 2023

According to Wish Upon a Llama's Steam page, players will take on the role of a Rancher, who is responsible for befriending and caring for the beloved animals on their farm. The game has 50+ unique breeds of animals, each of which will have their own unique color, patterns, and personalities - with baby animals inheriting their parents' traits. You can also name each of them so be prepared to run out of names pretty quickly. 

It's a good idea to also get close to the fellow residents of Llama Town too, since they'll make your time away from your animals just as interesting. As the Steam page reveals, the town has a diverse community who all have their own stories to tell - as expected, there's plenty of friends to make and even some opportunities for romance. To do this, players can challenge their new friends to various activities including jump rope, town cleaning, trivia, spelling bees, and more.

I can't hold to effort retired Wish Upon a Llama myself, but correct now it doesn't person a merchandise model - truthful we could extremity up waiting a small while for this one. To enactment up to day pinch this game, we propose wishlisting it connected Steam and staying tuned for much updates soon.

Find retired what other we've sewage to look guardant to pinch our upcoming indie games list.

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  

